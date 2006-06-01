- Full Episodes
- All Videos
- Promo
- 20:59
S1 • E1
New City, New DramaLaguna Beach's Lauren Conrad lands a new apartment in Los Angeles and a dream job at Teen Vogue.01/06/2006
- 20:51
S1 • E2
A Change of PlansAfter her friends crash the Teen Vogue party, Lauren has to face the consequences at her internship, and Heidi considers dropping out of school when she nabs a job interview.08/06/2006
- 20:50
S1 • E3
An Unexpected CallLauren is sent to New York on an overnight errand for her internship and returns home to find a surprise from her past, and Heidi's new job isn't what she expected.15/06/2006
- 20:46
S1 • E4
Lauren and Jason, Pt. 2Sparks fly when Lauren's ex-boyfriend Jason reappears and she realizes she isn't over him, and Heidi is frustrated by her lack of responsibility at work.22/06/2006
- 20:49
S1 • E5
Jason's BirthdayLauren goes out of her way to make Jason's birthday dinner special -- despite needing to be on set all day with Teen Vogue -- but the night doesn't go as planned.29/06/2006
- 18:54
S1 • E6
Boyfriends and Work Don't MixHeidi finally gets to work at the nightclub but struggles to stick to her boss's strict rules, and Whitney walks her first fashion show when a model cancels at the last minute.06/07/2006
- 20:47
S1 • E7
Somebody Always Has to CryLauren and Heidi exchange Christmas gifts with their boyfriends and make plans for New Year's Eve, but Jason's jealousy puts a damper on their fun night out together.13/07/2006
- 20:48
S1 • E8
You Can't Just Be with Me?Lauren lies to Jason about working with male swimsuit models to avoid an argument, and he surprises her with a romantic dinner for her 20th birthday.20/07/2006
- 20:41
S1 • E9
Love Is Not a Maybe ThingAfter a roller-coaster ride of a relationship, Heidi finally puts an end to the drama and breaks up with Jordan, and Lauren considers renting a summer beach house with Jason.27/07/2006
- 21:17
S1 • E10
Timing Is EverythingLauren is torn between her career and her love life when she's forced to choose between an internship in Paris and a summer with her boyfriend Jason.03/08/2006
Latest News
- Are Lauren Conrad & Whitney Port Still Friends? 10 Years On From 'The Hills', They AnswerThe Hills' fans burning question: are Lauren and Whitney still friends? Finally, we know.29/09/2020
- Not A Fling, Not Quite Official: What Are Micro Relationships?Beware those fleeting romances.18/08/2020
- It Looks Like Kaitlynn Carter Is Quarantining With Her Ex Brody Jenner & His Gigantic Biceps...18/05/2020
- YIKES: Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Are Apparently Still Living Together After Filing for Divorce...01/05/2020
- Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Have Cited ‘Marital Misconduct’ In Divorce Documents As Cheating Rumours Fire Up...28/04/2020
- DUNZO: Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Have Officially Called It Quits After 10 Years Together...27/04/2020
About
In the final season of The Hills, Kristin, Audrina and Heidi learn that the people they love the most can be the hardest to hold on to. The Hills may be coming to an end, but it's not over until it's over.