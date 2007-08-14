The girls ofare back for another season, but this time it's a whole different story.Whitney has graduated college and is dealing with the stress of her first real job and the drama of being newly single. Audrina is trying to handle her first real boyfriend ever but hitting the town every night with her single roommate Lauren won't make it easy.Heidi's trying to play house with Spencer and deal with the separation from her best friend Lauren, but when Spencer wants to take their relationship to the next level, who can Heidi turn to for advice? Lauren's had enough of being single and is looking for Mr. Right, but with new responsibilities at, a new roommate, and a boyfriend from her past back in her life, how will she ever find him?Lauren and Heidi haven't spoken at all since Heidi moved in with Spencer. Is Hollywood big enough for one group of close friends who have been torn in two?And when this feud comes to a head, how will Lauren hold it all together?