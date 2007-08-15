The Hills
Stress and the City
Season 3 E 12 • 30/10/2007
Under pressure to make the Young Hollywood event a success, Whitney and Lauren are sent to New York to make a presentation, and Spencer tries to patch things up with Brody.
S3 • E2The HillsBig Girls Don't Cry
Lauren returns to Laguna Beach for some advice as she grows further apart from Heidi, Audrina reconnects with a bad boy from her past, and Spencer takes a big step in his relationship.
15/08/2007
Full Ep
21:21
S3 • E3The HillsTruth and Time Tells All
Lauren plays third wheel to help Audrina decide if Justin Bobby is boyfriend material, and Heidi and Spencer clash over decorating their apartment.
21/08/2007
Full Ep
21:23
S3 • E4The HillsMeet the Parents
Spencer is hesitant to meet Heidi's parents, Audrina grows annoyed with Justin Bobby's flirtatiousness, and Lauren gets closer to Brody.
28/08/2007
Full Ep
21:20
S3 • E5The HillsRolling with the Enemy
Spencer reassesses his friendship with Brody, Audrina pressures Justin Bobby for a commitment, and Heidi reflects on her lost friendships.
04/09/2007
Full Ep
21:17
S3 • E6The HillsSecond Chances
Lauren gets a call that shakes up her world, Audrina steals away with a familar face, and a workplace change puts Heidi at odds with a friend.
11/09/2007
Full Ep
21:26
S3 • E7The HillsThey Meet Again
Whitney takes on more responsibility at Teen Vogue, and Lauren starts seeing more of Jason, which leads to an uncomfortable run-in with Heidi and Spencer.
18/09/2007
Full Ep
21:21
S3 • E8The HillsFor Better or Worse
Whitney is tasked with running a Teen Vogue photo shoot, Spencer reveals he's been keeping a relationship update from his parents, and Lauren finds out Jason has someone else in his life.
25/09/2007
Full Ep
21:00
S3 • E9The HillsWhat Happens in Vegas...
The gang celebrates Brody's birthday in Las Vegas, Lauren and Audrina butt heads over Justin Bobby, and Elodie takes revenge on Heidi.
02/10/2007
Full Ep
21:19
S3 • E10The HillsWhat Goes Around
The sex-tape drama with Lauren reignites as Jen, Brody and Spencer throw blame around, which leaves Heidi caught in the middle.
16/10/2007
Full Ep
21:26
S3 • E11The HillsNo More Mr. Nice Guy
The status of Lauren and Brody's relationship is called into question when she goes out with someone new, and Spencer worries Heidi's job is taking over her life.
23/10/2007
Full Ep
21:19
Full Ep
21:28
S3 • E13The HillsYoung Hollywood
Whitney and Lauren work to make sure the Young Hollywood party goes well, while Audrina and Justin go to a concert where an unexpected meeting causes trouble.
06/11/2007
Full Ep
21:21
S3 • E14The HillsForgive and Forget
Lauren and Whitney are sent to a party as a reward for their success at the Young Hollywood event, but their paths cross with an old enemy and Lauren is left with a decision to make.
13/11/2007
Full Ep
15:51
S3 • E15The HillsWith This Ring...
Spencer and Heidi's engagement is threatened after a dispute involving elaborate wedding plans, and Lauren sets Whitney up with their personal trainer.
20/11/2007
Full Ep
15:48
S3 • E16The HillsA Night at the Opera
While trying to unwind on a night out, Lauren has an encounter with a new face with a lot to say about Spencer and Heidi's feud.
27/11/2007
Full Ep
12:57
S3 • E17The HillsOnce a Player
Lauren can't decide if she's ready to be serious with Brody, Stephanie tells Spencer her concerns about their wedding, and Audrina hits the dating scene.
04/12/2007
Full Ep
15:57
S3 • E18The HillsWhen One Door Closes...
A major opportunity at Teen Vogue puts Whitney at odds with Lauren, and Heidi's disagreements with Spencer lead her to put some space between them.
11/12/2007
Full Ep
37:35
S3 • E19The HillsParis Changes Everything
Lauren and Whitney take off for Paris, but news from home and wardrobe malfunctions create chaos, and Spencer takes drastic measures to get back in Heidi's good graces.
25/03/2008
Full Ep
16:07
S3 • E20The HillsBack to L.A.
Whitney considers branching out from Teen Vogue, Heidi and Spencer's troubles follow them home from Colorado, and Lauren's reunion with Brody goes south.
01/04/2008
Full Ep
14:24
S3 • E21The HillsAn Unexpected Friend
Whitney is overwhelmed when her new job sends her on a hectic trip to New York, and Lauren and Stephanie form an unlikely friendship while taking the same class.
01/04/2008
