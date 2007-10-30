The Hills
When Spencer Finds Out...
Season 3 E 22 • 08/04/2008
Stephanie gets caught in the middle of Heidi and Lauren's feud, and Spencer takes advantage of Stephanie's hospitality.
Full Ep
21:19
S3 • E12The HillsStress and the City
Under pressure to make the Young Hollywood event a success, Whitney and Lauren are sent to New York to make a presentation, and Spencer tries to patch things up with Brody.
30/10/2007
Full Ep
21:28
S3 • E13The HillsYoung Hollywood
Whitney and Lauren work to make sure the Young Hollywood party goes well, while Audrina and Justin go to a concert where an unexpected meeting causes trouble.
06/11/2007
Full Ep
21:21
S3 • E14The HillsForgive and Forget
Lauren and Whitney are sent to a party as a reward for their success at the Young Hollywood event, but their paths cross with an old enemy and Lauren is left with a decision to make.
13/11/2007
Full Ep
15:51
S3 • E15The HillsWith This Ring...
Spencer and Heidi's engagement is threatened after a dispute involving elaborate wedding plans, and Lauren sets Whitney up with their personal trainer.
20/11/2007
Full Ep
15:48
S3 • E16The HillsA Night at the Opera
While trying to unwind on a night out, Lauren has an encounter with a new face with a lot to say about Spencer and Heidi's feud.
27/11/2007
Full Ep
12:57
S3 • E17The HillsOnce a Player
Lauren can't decide if she's ready to be serious with Brody, Stephanie tells Spencer her concerns about their wedding, and Audrina hits the dating scene.
04/12/2007
Full Ep
15:57
S3 • E18The HillsWhen One Door Closes...
A major opportunity at Teen Vogue puts Whitney at odds with Lauren, and Heidi's disagreements with Spencer lead her to put some space between them.
11/12/2007
Full Ep
37:35
S3 • E19The HillsParis Changes Everything
Lauren and Whitney take off for Paris, but news from home and wardrobe malfunctions create chaos, and Spencer takes drastic measures to get back in Heidi's good graces.
25/03/2008
Full Ep
16:07
S3 • E20The HillsBack to L.A.
Whitney considers branching out from Teen Vogue, Heidi and Spencer's troubles follow them home from Colorado, and Lauren's reunion with Brody goes south.
01/04/2008
Full Ep
14:24
S3 • E21The HillsAn Unexpected Friend
Whitney is overwhelmed when her new job sends her on a hectic trip to New York, and Lauren and Stephanie form an unlikely friendship while taking the same class.
01/04/2008
Full Ep
13:59
Full Ep
14:23
S3 • E23The HillsJust Be Careful...
Lauren is suspicious of Heidi's efforts to rekindle her friendship with Audrina, and Whitney's new job leaves her with little time for Lauren.
09/04/2008
Full Ep
14:05
S3 • E24The HillsGirls Night Out
Whitney enlists Lauren's help preparing for Fashion Week, and Heidi enjoys a night out with her friends -- until she spots Spencer out without her.
15/04/2008
Full Ep
14:53
S3 • E25The HillsA New Roommate
Heidi and Audrina spend more time together, Lauren tries a new living situation, and Heidi takes another stab at salvaging her friendship with Lauren.
22/04/2008
Full Ep
16:16
S3 • E26The HillsA Date with the Past
Lauren gets a blast from the past when an old friend shows up at her housewarming party, and Heidi takes a stand over Stephanie's friendship with Lauren.
29/04/2008
Full Ep
14:22
S3 • E27The HillsNo Place Like Home
Audrina feels left out in her new living situation with Lauren and Lo, a new opportunity causes Heidi to rethink her future, and Stephanie reconsiders her social circle.
06/05/2008
Full Ep
16:20
S3 • E28The HillsThe Next Move Is Yours
A growing rift between Lauren, Lo and Audrina puts a damper on their home life, and Spencer takes another sudden trip to show his devotion to Heidi.
13/05/2008
Full Ep
18:21
S4 • E15The HillsOne Last Chance
Justin Bobby and Audrina embark upon a weekend getaway in Venice Beach, and Heidi makes a desperate attempt to get her job back.
18/11/2008
Full Ep
17:04
S4 • E4The HillsBoys Make Girls Cry
Lauren, Stephanie and Lo travel to Las Vegas on Doug's private jet, and Brody delivers a sarcastic toast that hurts Stephanie's feelings.
08/09/2008
Full Ep
18:00
S4 • E20The HillsI Heidi Take Thee Spencer
Justin Bobby takes Audrina to a romantic bungalow, and Heidi's family begs her to reconsider her plan to marry Spencer.
23/12/2008
