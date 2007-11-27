The Hills

A Date with the Past

Season 3 E 26 • 29/04/2008

Lauren gets a blast from the past when an old friend shows up at her housewarming party, and Heidi takes a stand over Stephanie's friendship with Lauren.

Full Ep
15:48

S3 • E16
The Hills
A Night at the Opera

While trying to unwind on a night out, Lauren has an encounter with a new face with a lot to say about Spencer and Heidi's feud.
27/11/2007
Full Ep
12:57

S3 • E17
The Hills
Once a Player

Lauren can't decide if she's ready to be serious with Brody, Stephanie tells Spencer her concerns about their wedding, and Audrina hits the dating scene.
04/12/2007
Full Ep
15:57

S3 • E18
The Hills
When One Door Closes...

A major opportunity at Teen Vogue puts Whitney at odds with Lauren, and Heidi's disagreements with Spencer lead her to put some space between them.
11/12/2007
Full Ep
37:35

S3 • E19
The Hills
Paris Changes Everything

Lauren and Whitney take off for Paris, but news from home and wardrobe malfunctions create chaos, and Spencer takes drastic measures to get back in Heidi's good graces.
25/03/2008
Full Ep
16:07

S3 • E20
The Hills
Back to L.A.

Whitney considers branching out from Teen Vogue, Heidi and Spencer's troubles follow them home from Colorado, and Lauren's reunion with Brody goes south.
01/04/2008
Full Ep
14:24

S3 • E21
The Hills
An Unexpected Friend

Whitney is overwhelmed when her new job sends her on a hectic trip to New York, and Lauren and Stephanie form an unlikely friendship while taking the same class.
01/04/2008
Full Ep
13:59

S3 • E22
The Hills
When Spencer Finds Out...

Stephanie gets caught in the middle of Heidi and Lauren's feud, and Spencer takes advantage of Stephanie's hospitality.
08/04/2008
Full Ep
14:23

S3 • E23
The Hills
Just Be Careful...

Lauren is suspicious of Heidi's efforts to rekindle her friendship with Audrina, and Whitney's new job leaves her with little time for Lauren.
09/04/2008
Full Ep
14:05

S3 • E24
The Hills
Girls Night Out

Whitney enlists Lauren's help preparing for Fashion Week, and Heidi enjoys a night out with her friends -- until she spots Spencer out without her.
15/04/2008
Full Ep
14:53

S3 • E25
The Hills
A New Roommate

Heidi and Audrina spend more time together, Lauren tries a new living situation, and Heidi takes another stab at salvaging her friendship with Lauren.
22/04/2008
Full Ep
16:16

Full Ep
14:22

S3 • E27
The Hills
No Place Like Home

Audrina feels left out in her new living situation with Lauren and Lo, a new opportunity causes Heidi to rethink her future, and Stephanie reconsiders her social circle.
06/05/2008
Full Ep
16:20

S3 • E28
The Hills
The Next Move Is Yours

A growing rift between Lauren, Lo and Audrina puts a damper on their home life, and Spencer takes another sudden trip to show his devotion to Heidi.
13/05/2008
Full Ep
18:21

S4 • E15
The Hills
One Last Chance

Justin Bobby and Audrina embark upon a weekend getaway in Venice Beach, and Heidi makes a desperate attempt to get her job back.
18/11/2008
Full Ep
17:04

S4 • E4
The Hills
Boys Make Girls Cry

Lauren, Stephanie and Lo travel to Las Vegas on Doug's private jet, and Brody delivers a sarcastic toast that hurts Stephanie's feelings.
08/09/2008
Full Ep
18:00

S4 • E20
The Hills
I Heidi Take Thee Spencer

Justin Bobby takes Audrina to a romantic bungalow, and Heidi's family begs her to reconsider her plan to marry Spencer.
23/12/2008
Full Ep
17:54

S4 • E11
The Hills
You'll Never Have This

Justin Bobby's jealousy over Audrina's new relationship gets the best of him at Brody's birthday party in Cabo.
21/10/2008
Full Ep
18:09

S4 • E1
The Hills
We'll Never Be Friends

Lauren and Lo throw Audrina a birthday party, Lauren tries to make a good impression on a new boy, and a visit from Heidi's sister Holly threatens Spencer and Heidi's relationship.
18/08/2008
Full Ep
14:51

S4 • E10
The Hills
Who To Chose?

Audrina's love life gets complicated when she reunites with Corey, and Spencer gives Heidi an ultimatum.
14/10/2008
Full Ep
16:44

S4 • E8
The Hills
Don't Act Innocent

Lauren confronts Stephanie after finding out that she went on a date with her ex-boyfriend Doug, and Doug insists that he and Stephanie are just friends.
30/09/2008
Full Ep
15:44

S4 • E18
The Hills
Dream Boy, Dream Job

Whitney gets an amazing career opportunity in New York City, and Spencer advises Stephanie to ditch her boyfriend Cameron once and for all.
09/12/2008
