The Hills
I Heidi Take Thee Spencer
Season 4 E 20 • 23/12/2008
Justin Bobby takes Audrina to a romantic bungalow, and Heidi's family begs her to reconsider her plan to marry Spencer.
S3 • E21The HillsAn Unexpected Friend
Whitney is overwhelmed when her new job sends her on a hectic trip to New York, and Lauren and Stephanie form an unlikely friendship while taking the same class.
01/04/2008
S3 • E22The HillsWhen Spencer Finds Out...
Stephanie gets caught in the middle of Heidi and Lauren's feud, and Spencer takes advantage of Stephanie's hospitality.
08/04/2008
S3 • E23The HillsJust Be Careful...
Lauren is suspicious of Heidi's efforts to rekindle her friendship with Audrina, and Whitney's new job leaves her with little time for Lauren.
09/04/2008
S3 • E24The HillsGirls Night Out
Whitney enlists Lauren's help preparing for Fashion Week, and Heidi enjoys a night out with her friends -- until she spots Spencer out without her.
15/04/2008
S3 • E25The HillsA New Roommate
Heidi and Audrina spend more time together, Lauren tries a new living situation, and Heidi takes another stab at salvaging her friendship with Lauren.
22/04/2008
S3 • E26The HillsA Date with the Past
Lauren gets a blast from the past when an old friend shows up at her housewarming party, and Heidi takes a stand over Stephanie's friendship with Lauren.
29/04/2008
S3 • E27The HillsNo Place Like Home
Audrina feels left out in her new living situation with Lauren and Lo, a new opportunity causes Heidi to rethink her future, and Stephanie reconsiders her social circle.
06/05/2008
S3 • E28The HillsThe Next Move Is Yours
A growing rift between Lauren, Lo and Audrina puts a damper on their home life, and Spencer takes another sudden trip to show his devotion to Heidi.
13/05/2008
S4 • E15The HillsOne Last Chance
Justin Bobby and Audrina embark upon a weekend getaway in Venice Beach, and Heidi makes a desperate attempt to get her job back.
18/11/2008
S4 • E4The HillsBoys Make Girls Cry
Lauren, Stephanie and Lo travel to Las Vegas on Doug's private jet, and Brody delivers a sarcastic toast that hurts Stephanie's feelings.
08/09/2008
S4 • E11The HillsYou'll Never Have This
Justin Bobby's jealousy over Audrina's new relationship gets the best of him at Brody's birthday party in Cabo.
21/10/2008
S4 • E1The HillsWe'll Never Be Friends
Lauren and Lo throw Audrina a birthday party, Lauren tries to make a good impression on a new boy, and a visit from Heidi's sister Holly threatens Spencer and Heidi's relationship.
18/08/2008
S4 • E10The HillsWho To Chose?
Audrina's love life gets complicated when she reunites with Corey, and Spencer gives Heidi an ultimatum.
14/10/2008
S4 • E8The HillsDon't Act Innocent
Lauren confronts Stephanie after finding out that she went on a date with her ex-boyfriend Doug, and Doug insists that he and Stephanie are just friends.
30/09/2008
S4 • E18The HillsDream Boy, Dream Job
Whitney gets an amazing career opportunity in New York City, and Spencer advises Stephanie to ditch her boyfriend Cameron once and for all.
09/12/2008
S4 • E16The HillsYou Did This
Lauren is outraged when Audrina believes a rumor that she hooked up with Justin Bobby, and Holly tries to patch things up with Heidi.
25/11/2008
S4 • E17The HillsIt's About Trust
Audrina regrets accusing Lauren of hooking up with Justin Bobby, but Lauren isn't ready to forgive her.
02/12/2008
S4 • E19The HillsMr. & Mrs. Pratt
Spencer and Heidi elope in Mexico, and Whitney lands the job of her dreams in New York City.
16/12/2008
S4 • E9The HillsIf She Never Met Spencer…
Heidi sends Lauren a letter of apology for her role in their tattered friendship, and Audrina goes on a date in an effort to get over her breakup with Justin Bobby.
07/10/2008
