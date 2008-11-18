The Hills
Mr. & Mrs. Pratt
Season 4 E 19 • 16/12/2008
Spencer and Heidi elope in Mexico, and Whitney lands the job of her dreams in New York City.
More
Full Ep
18:21
S4 • E15The HillsOne Last Chance
Justin Bobby and Audrina embark upon a weekend getaway in Venice Beach, and Heidi makes a desperate attempt to get her job back.
18/11/2008
Full Ep
17:04
S4 • E4The HillsBoys Make Girls Cry
Lauren, Stephanie and Lo travel to Las Vegas on Doug's private jet, and Brody delivers a sarcastic toast that hurts Stephanie's feelings.
08/09/2008
Full Ep
18:00
S4 • E20The HillsI Heidi Take Thee Spencer
Justin Bobby takes Audrina to a romantic bungalow, and Heidi's family begs her to reconsider her plan to marry Spencer.
23/12/2008
Full Ep
17:54
S4 • E11The HillsYou'll Never Have This
Justin Bobby's jealousy over Audrina's new relationship gets the best of him at Brody's birthday party in Cabo.
21/10/2008
Full Ep
18:09
S4 • E1The HillsWe'll Never Be Friends
Lauren and Lo throw Audrina a birthday party, Lauren tries to make a good impression on a new boy, and a visit from Heidi's sister Holly threatens Spencer and Heidi's relationship.
18/08/2008
Full Ep
14:51
S4 • E10The HillsWho To Chose?
Audrina's love life gets complicated when she reunites with Corey, and Spencer gives Heidi an ultimatum.
14/10/2008
Full Ep
16:44
S4 • E8The HillsDon't Act Innocent
Lauren confronts Stephanie after finding out that she went on a date with her ex-boyfriend Doug, and Doug insists that he and Stephanie are just friends.
30/09/2008
Full Ep
15:44
S4 • E18The HillsDream Boy, Dream Job
Whitney gets an amazing career opportunity in New York City, and Spencer advises Stephanie to ditch her boyfriend Cameron once and for all.
09/12/2008
Full Ep
16:36
S4 • E16The HillsYou Did This
Lauren is outraged when Audrina believes a rumor that she hooked up with Justin Bobby, and Holly tries to patch things up with Heidi.
25/11/2008
Full Ep
18:20
S4 • E17The HillsIt's About Trust
Audrina regrets accusing Lauren of hooking up with Justin Bobby, but Lauren isn't ready to forgive her.
02/12/2008
Full Ep
17:44
Full Ep
17:36
S4 • E9The HillsIf She Never Met Spencer…
Heidi sends Lauren a letter of apology for her role in their tattered friendship, and Audrina goes on a date in an effort to get over her breakup with Justin Bobby.
07/10/2008
Full Ep
16:09
S4 • E2The HillsDrama Follows Them
Lauren and Doug crash Stephanie's birthday party, and Whitney gets a major career opportunity at People's Revolution.
26/08/2008
Full Ep
16:37
S4 • E12The HillsI Want You To Be With Me
Audrina continues to have trouble choosing between Corey and Justin Bobby, and Brody lashes out at Stephanie in front of her new boyfriend Cameron.
28/10/2008
Full Ep
17:51
S4 • E3The HillsBetter Off As Friends
Lauren ends her relationship with Doug, and Whitney hits it off with a male model in New York City.
02/09/2008
Full Ep
17:49
S4 • E14The HillsBack To New York
Whitney returns to New York City, and Spencer's attempt to help Heidi backfires.
11/11/2008
Full Ep
17:49
S4 • E13The HillsIt's Her Move
Audrina's decision to move into her own place catches Lauren off-guard, and Heidi insists on inviting Spencer to an important work event.
04/11/2008
Full Ep
16:53
S4 • E6The HillsYou Always Miss a Best Friend
Heidi tries to repair her friendship with Lauren, and Audrina gets a daunting assignment at a showcase for The White Tie Affair.
16/09/2008
Full Ep
16:01
S4 • E5The HillsSomething Has To Change
Whitney gets an assignment to dress Lady Gaga, and tensions between Lauren and Audrina come to a head.
09/09/2008
Full Ep
15:07
S4 • E7The HillsWhen Lauren's Away...
Drama ensues when Stephanie decides to go on a date with Doug while Lauren is vacationing in Italy.
23/09/2008
