The Hills

Better Off As Friends

Season 4 E 3 • 02/09/2008

Lauren ends her relationship with Doug, and Whitney hits it off with a male model in New York City.

More

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching

Full Ep
18:09

S4 • E1
The Hills
We'll Never Be Friends

Lauren and Lo throw Audrina a birthday party, Lauren tries to make a good impression on a new boy, and a visit from Heidi's sister Holly threatens Spencer and Heidi's relationship.
18/08/2008
Full Ep
14:51

S4 • E10
The Hills
Who To Chose?

Audrina's love life gets complicated when she reunites with Corey, and Spencer gives Heidi an ultimatum.
14/10/2008
Full Ep
16:44

S4 • E8
The Hills
Don't Act Innocent

Lauren confronts Stephanie after finding out that she went on a date with her ex-boyfriend Doug, and Doug insists that he and Stephanie are just friends.
30/09/2008
Full Ep
15:44

S4 • E18
The Hills
Dream Boy, Dream Job

Whitney gets an amazing career opportunity in New York City, and Spencer advises Stephanie to ditch her boyfriend Cameron once and for all.
09/12/2008
Full Ep
16:36

S4 • E16
The Hills
You Did This

Lauren is outraged when Audrina believes a rumor that she hooked up with Justin Bobby, and Holly tries to patch things up with Heidi.
25/11/2008
Full Ep
18:20

S4 • E17
The Hills
It's About Trust

Audrina regrets accusing Lauren of hooking up with Justin Bobby, but Lauren isn't ready to forgive her.
02/12/2008
Full Ep
17:44

S4 • E19
The Hills
Mr. & Mrs. Pratt

Spencer and Heidi elope in Mexico, and Whitney lands the job of her dreams in New York City.
16/12/2008
Full Ep
17:36

S4 • E9
The Hills
If She Never Met Spencer…

Heidi sends Lauren a letter of apology for her role in their tattered friendship, and Audrina goes on a date in an effort to get over her breakup with Justin Bobby.
07/10/2008
Full Ep
16:09

S4 • E2
The Hills
Drama Follows Them

Lauren and Doug crash Stephanie's birthday party, and Whitney gets a major career opportunity at People's Revolution.
26/08/2008
Full Ep
16:37

S4 • E12
The Hills
I Want You To Be With Me

Audrina continues to have trouble choosing between Corey and Justin Bobby, and Brody lashes out at Stephanie in front of her new boyfriend Cameron.
28/10/2008
Full Ep
17:51

S4 • E3
The Hills
Better Off As Friends

Lauren ends her relationship with Doug, and Whitney hits it off with a male model in New York City.
02/09/2008
Full Ep
17:49

S4 • E14
The Hills
Back To New York

Whitney returns to New York City, and Spencer's attempt to help Heidi backfires.
11/11/2008
Full Ep
17:49

S4 • E13
The Hills
It's Her Move

Audrina's decision to move into her own place catches Lauren off-guard, and Heidi insists on inviting Spencer to an important work event.
04/11/2008
Full Ep
16:53

S4 • E6
The Hills
You Always Miss a Best Friend

Heidi tries to repair her friendship with Lauren, and Audrina gets a daunting assignment at a showcase for The White Tie Affair.
16/09/2008
Full Ep
16:01

S4 • E5
The Hills
Something Has To Change

Whitney gets an assignment to dress Lady Gaga, and tensions between Lauren and Audrina come to a head.
09/09/2008
Full Ep
15:07

S4 • E7
The Hills
When Lauren's Away...

Drama ensues when Stephanie decides to go on a date with Doug while Lauren is vacationing in Italy.
23/09/2008
Full Ep
17:58

S5 • E6
The Hills
Playmates Bring the Drama

Heidi's trust issues push her to take drastic measures, and Audrina faces an obstacle when she's confronted about her trip to Hawaii.
05/05/2009
Full Ep
15:52

S5 • E3
The Hills
I'm Done with You, Pt. 1

Lauren makes a decision that could potentially put her job at People's Revolution at risk, and Heidi gives Spencer a relationship ultimatum.
14/04/2009
Full Ep
16:08

S5 • E1
The Hills
Don't Cry on Your Birthday

Stephanie welcomes an uninvited guest show to Lauren's birthday party at sea, which sparks a heart-to-heart about the past.
07/04/2009
Full Ep
16:36

S5 • E8
The Hills
Father of The Bride

Lauren's boss puts her in a difficult position at work, and Spencer is on his best behavior during a visit from Heidi's father.
19/05/2009
Full Ep
35:03

S5 • E10
The Hills
Something Old, Something New

Lauren realizes that she must make a difficult choice if she wants Heidi to have her dream wedding, and a surprise attendee at church sends shockwaves through the group.
01/06/2009
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:17

It's Time to Start All Over Again
The Hills: New BeginningsS1

The cast of The Hills gets a fresh start when The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 25 on MTV AU and MTV NZ.
03/04/2019
Trailer
00:30

Can These MTV Stars Find Their One and Clonely?

MTV stars are set up with seven identical singles who match their ideal physical type in a dating show unlike any other when Game of Clones premieres March 26.
06/02/2019
Trailer
00:15

The Challenge: War Of The Worlds | Know Your Enemies and Know Yourself
The Challenge: Vendettas

Peace is impossible when The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres on Monday, March 4.
26/01/2019
Trailer
01:29

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - It May be Paradise, But This Is Not a Vacation
Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1

Wednesdays will be red hot when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres on January 9.
18/12/2018
Trailer
00:30

Welcome to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: It's Her Club, Done Her Way
Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1

It's a quest to build an empire in Mykonos, Greece, and only the best of the best will do when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres January 9 at 12pm - Same time as the US and only on MTV!
04/12/2018