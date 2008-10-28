The Hills
Father of The Bride
Season 5 E 8 • 19/05/2009
Lauren's boss puts her in a difficult position at work, and Spencer is on his best behavior during a visit from Heidi's father.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Full Ep
16:37
S4 • E12The HillsI Want You To Be With Me
Audrina continues to have trouble choosing between Corey and Justin Bobby, and Brody lashes out at Stephanie in front of her new boyfriend Cameron.
28/10/2008
Full Ep
17:51
S4 • E3The HillsBetter Off As Friends
Lauren ends her relationship with Doug, and Whitney hits it off with a male model in New York City.
02/09/2008
Full Ep
17:49
S4 • E14The HillsBack To New York
Whitney returns to New York City, and Spencer's attempt to help Heidi backfires.
11/11/2008
Full Ep
17:49
S4 • E13The HillsIt's Her Move
Audrina's decision to move into her own place catches Lauren off-guard, and Heidi insists on inviting Spencer to an important work event.
04/11/2008
Full Ep
16:53
S4 • E6The HillsYou Always Miss a Best Friend
Heidi tries to repair her friendship with Lauren, and Audrina gets a daunting assignment at a showcase for The White Tie Affair.
16/09/2008
Full Ep
16:01
S4 • E5The HillsSomething Has To Change
Whitney gets an assignment to dress Lady Gaga, and tensions between Lauren and Audrina come to a head.
09/09/2008
Full Ep
15:07
S4 • E7The HillsWhen Lauren's Away...
Drama ensues when Stephanie decides to go on a date with Doug while Lauren is vacationing in Italy.
23/09/2008
Full Ep
17:58
S5 • E6The HillsPlaymates Bring the Drama
Heidi's trust issues push her to take drastic measures, and Audrina faces an obstacle when she's confronted about her trip to Hawaii.
05/05/2009
Full Ep
15:52
S5 • E3The HillsI'm Done with You, Pt. 1
Lauren makes a decision that could potentially put her job at People's Revolution at risk, and Heidi gives Spencer a relationship ultimatum.
14/04/2009
Full Ep
16:08
S5 • E1The HillsDon't Cry on Your Birthday
Stephanie welcomes an uninvited guest show to Lauren's birthday party at sea, which sparks a heart-to-heart about the past.
07/04/2009
Full Ep
16:36
S5 • E8The HillsFather of The Bride
Lauren's boss puts her in a difficult position at work, and Spencer is on his best behavior during a visit from Heidi's father.
19/05/2009
Full Ep
35:03
S5 • E10The HillsSomething Old, Something New
Lauren realizes that she must make a difficult choice if she wants Heidi to have her dream wedding, and a surprise attendee at church sends shockwaves through the group.
01/06/2009
Full Ep
15:39
S5 • E4The HillsCrazy in Love
Lauren is put in an awkward position when Stephanie continues to make mistakes at People's Revolution, and Heidi urges Spencer to go to couples therapy with her.
21/04/2009
Full Ep
15:02
S5 • E9The HillsHi Lauren, It’s Spencer
Stephanie has an awkward run-in with her former boss, Brody takes a side in the feud between Jayde and Audrina, and Lauren gets an apology from an unexpected source.
26/05/2009
Full Ep
16:09
S5 • E2The HillsEverything Happens for a Reason
A tense conversation with Stacie the bartender brings Heidi to her breaking point and prompts her to take off for Colorado, where a familiar face is waiting for her.
08/04/2009
Full Ep
17:15
S5 • E5The HillsI Always Had A Little Crush
Lauren and the girls fly to Hawaii to crash the boys' surf trip, where Audrina drops a secret, and an unexpected guest pays Spencer and Heidi a visit.
28/04/2009
Full Ep
18:51
S5 • E7The HillsKeep Your Enemies Closer
Lauren pays the consequences after Stephanie slips up at work, Stacie the bartender confronts Heidi about Spencer, and Audrina takes a big step in her love life.
12/05/2009
Full Ep
18:13
S5 • E11The HillsIt's On, Bitch
Kristin gets on Audrina's bad side with one wrong move, and Spencer makes a major life decision without Heidi's input.
30/09/2009
Full Ep
17:19
S5 • E12The HillsMess with Me, I Mess with You
Heidi is struck with baby fever, but Spencer doesn't seem quite as excited about the idea, and Kristin makes a decision about how she'll approach Justin Bobby.
07/10/2009
Full Ep
16:18
S5 • E13The HillsStrike One
Audrina decides to play the field, Kristin continues to rub Jayde the wrong way at Brody's birthday party, and Spencer and Heidi struggle to see eye to eye.
14/10/2009
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:17
It's Time to Start All Over AgainThe Hills: New BeginningsS1
The cast of The Hills gets a fresh start when The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 25 on MTV AU and MTV NZ.
03/04/2019
Trailer
00:30
Can These MTV Stars Find Their One and Clonely?
MTV stars are set up with seven identical singles who match their ideal physical type in a dating show unlike any other when Game of Clones premieres March 26.
06/02/2019
Trailer
00:15
The Challenge: War Of The Worlds | Know Your Enemies and Know YourselfThe Challenge: Vendettas
Peace is impossible when The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres on Monday, March 4.
26/01/2019
Trailer
01:29
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - It May be Paradise, But This Is Not a VacationLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
Wednesdays will be red hot when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres on January 9.
18/12/2018
Trailer
00:30
Welcome to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: It's Her Club, Done Her WayLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
It's a quest to build an empire in Mykonos, Greece, and only the best of the best will do when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres January 9 at 12pm - Same time as the US and only on MTV!
04/12/2018