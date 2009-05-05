- Full Episodes
- 17:58
S5 • E6
Playmates Bring the DramaHeidi's trust issues push her to take drastic measures, and Audrina faces an obstacle when she's confronted about her trip to Hawaii.05/05/2009
- 15:52
S5 • E3
I'm Done with You, Pt. 1Lauren makes a decision that could potentially put her job at People's Revolution at risk, and Heidi gives Spencer a relationship ultimatum.14/04/2009
- 16:08
S5 • E1
Don't Cry on Your BirthdayStephanie welcomes an uninvited guest show to Lauren's birthday party at sea, which sparks a heart-to-heart about the past.07/04/2009
- 16:36
S5 • E8
Father of The BrideLauren's boss puts her in a difficult position at work, and Spencer is on his best behavior during a visit from Heidi's father.19/05/2009
- 35:03
S5 • E10
Something Old, Something NewLauren realizes that she must make a difficult choice if she wants Heidi to have her dream wedding, and a surprise attendee at church sends shockwaves through the group.01/06/2009
- 15:39
S5 • E4
Crazy in LoveLauren is put in an awkward position when Stephanie continues to make mistakes at People's Revolution, and Heidi urges Spencer to go to couples therapy with her.21/04/2009
- 15:02
S5 • E9
Hi Lauren, It’s SpencerStephanie has an awkward run-in with her former boss, Brody takes a side in the feud between Jayde and Audrina, and Lauren gets an apology from an unexpected source.26/05/2009
- 16:09
S5 • E2
Everything Happens for a ReasonA tense conversation with Stacie the bartender brings Heidi to her breaking point and prompts her to take off for Colorado, where a familiar face is waiting for her.08/04/2009
- 17:15
S5 • E5
I Always Had A Little CrushLauren and the girls fly to Hawaii to crash the boys' surf trip, where Audrina drops a secret, and an unexpected guest pays Spencer and Heidi a visit.28/04/2009
- 18:51
S5 • E7
Keep Your Enemies CloserLauren pays the consequences after Stephanie slips up at work, Stacie the bartender confronts Heidi about Spencer, and Audrina takes a big step in her love life.12/05/2009
- 18:13
S5 • E11
It's On, BitchKristin gets on Audrina's bad side with one wrong move, and Spencer makes a major life decision without Heidi's input.30/09/2009
- 17:19
S5 • E12
Mess with Me, I Mess with YouHeidi is struck with baby fever, but Spencer doesn't seem quite as excited about the idea, and Kristin makes a decision about how she'll approach Justin Bobby.07/10/2009
- 16:18
S5 • E13
Strike OneAudrina decides to play the field, Kristin continues to rub Jayde the wrong way at Brody's birthday party, and Spencer and Heidi struggle to see eye to eye.14/10/2009
- 18:41
S5 • E14
Old Habits Die HardJustin Bobby makes a stunning admission to Audrina behind Kristin's back, and Holly worries her loved ones with her drinking habits.21/10/2009
- 18:37
S5 • E15
Sorry Boo, Strike TwoBrody and Jayde continue to clash, and Stephanie and Heidi make a tough decision when Holly's behavior gets out of hand at Kristin's beach party.28/10/2009
- 16:58
S5 • E16
I'm Done with You, Pt. 2Spencer surprises Heidi with something special, and Justin Bobby ends up in trouble after Audrina gets real with Kristin about his manipulative ways.04/11/2009
- 16:47
S5 • E17
On to the NextSpencer takes action to avoid having children with Heidi, Kristin weighs her options in the dating world, and Audrina reaches a potential breaking point with Justin Bobby.11/11/2009
- 18:33
S5 • E18
Can't Always Get What You WantHeidi is determined to get pregnant despite Spencer's disinterest, and Kristin comes to a major realization about Brody and Jayde.18/11/2009
About The Hills Season 5
With a year in Los Angeles under their belts, Lauren Conrad and her friends Heidi, Audrina and Whitney are learning that being young women in the big city isn't as easy as they thought.
The girls are older, wiser and now single, facing new challenges at work and school. But this year when new boys force them to make tough choices, Lauren and the girls are about to find out that not even friendships can be taken for granted.
