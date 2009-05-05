The Hills

Watch Episodes

About The Hills Season 5

With a year in Los Angeles under their belts, Lauren Conrad and her friends Heidi, Audrina and Whitney are learning that being young women in the big city isn't as easy as they thought.

The girls are older, wiser and now single, facing new challenges at work and school. But this year when new boys force them to make tough choices, Lauren and the girls are about to find out that not even friendships can be taken for granted.

Download from iTunes