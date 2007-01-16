- Full Episodes
- All Videos
- Promo
- Exclusive
- Bonus
- 21:19
S2 • E1
Out with the OldAfter breaking up with Jason, Lauren regrets choosing to spend summer with her boyfriend over an internship in Paris, and Heidi finds herself in a love triangle with a new man.16/01/2007
- 20:51
S2 • E2
When You Least Expect ItLauren redeems herself at work and goes on her first date since breaking up with Jason, and Heidi is forced to have a serious talk with her new boyfriend, Spencer.23/01/2007
- 21:20
S2 • E3
The Best Night EverDespite wanting to experience the single life, Lauren finds herself falling for a new guy, and drama ensues when Audrina shows up uninvited to Heidi’s birthday party.30/01/2007
- 21:13
S2 • E4
Who Do You Trust?Audrina warns Heidi about Spencer's playboy ways, but she's hesitant to believe what she hears -- until she surprises him at the club.06/02/2007
- 21:22
S2 • E5
One Big InterruptionHeidi takes a break from Spencer but finds herself missing him more than she'd like, and Lauren has to plan a Teen Vogue dinner but takes a backseat to super-intern Emily.13/02/2007
- 20:53
S2 • E6
You Have ChosenHeidi is faced with an ultimatum and must choose between her best friend and her boyfriend when Lauren comes clean about how she feels about Spencer.20/02/2007
- 20:55
S2 • E7
With Friends Like These...Lauren feels betrayed by her two best friends and reaches a breaking point when Heidi instigates a hookup between Jen and Brody.27/02/2007
- 21:12
S2 • E8
Enough Is EnoughWhitney is frustrated by her lack of responsibility after five years of interning, Heidi spends the weekend away with Spencer, and Lauren goes on a double date with Audrina.06/03/2007
- 21:19
S2 • E9
New Year, New FriendsLauren spends New Year’s Eve surrounded by her closest friends, Spencer asks Heidi to move in with him, and Heidi tells everyone about it except Lauren.13/03/2007
- 21:16
S2 • E10
Apology Not AcceptedHeidi and Audrina plan a surprise party for Lauren’s 21st birthday, and Jen tries to rekindle their friendship after hooking up with Brody.20/03/2007
- 21:20
S2 • E11
Everyone FallsWhitney cracks under the pressure of a possible new job at Teen Vogue, and Heidi finally decides whether or not she's ready to move in with her boyfriend, Spencer.27/03/2007
- 21:25
S2 • E12
Season FinaleLauren reaches a friendship crossroads when Heidi moves out and Audrina moves in, and Whitney interviews for a full-time position at Teen Vogue in New York.03/04/2007
About
In the final season of The Hills, Kristin, Audrina and Heidi learn that the people they love the most can be the hardest to hold on to. The Hills may be coming to an end, but it's not over until it's over.