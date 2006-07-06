The Hills
You Have Chosen
Season 2 E 6 • 20/02/2007
Heidi is faced with an ultimatum and must choose between her best friend and her boyfriend when Lauren comes clean about how she feels about Spencer.
S1 • E6The HillsBoyfriends and Work Don't Mix
Heidi finally gets to work at the nightclub but struggles to stick to her boss's strict rules, and Whitney walks her first fashion show when a model cancels at the last minute.
06/07/2006
Full Ep
20:47
S1 • E7The HillsSomebody Always Has to Cry
Lauren and Heidi exchange Christmas gifts with their boyfriends and make plans for New Year's Eve, but Jason's jealousy puts a damper on their fun night out together.
13/07/2006
Full Ep
20:48
S1 • E8The HillsYou Can't Just Be with Me?
Lauren lies to Jason about working with male swimsuit models to avoid an argument, and he surprises her with a romantic dinner for her 20th birthday.
20/07/2006
Full Ep
20:41
S1 • E9The HillsLove Is Not a Maybe Thing
After a roller-coaster ride of a relationship, Heidi finally puts an end to the drama and breaks up with Jordan, and Lauren considers renting a summer beach house with Jason.
27/07/2006
Full Ep
21:17
S1 • E10The HillsTiming Is Everything
Lauren is torn between her career and her love life when she's forced to choose between an internship in Paris and a summer with her boyfriend Jason.
03/08/2006
Full Ep
21:19
S2 • E1The HillsOut with the Old
After breaking up with Jason, Lauren regrets choosing to spend summer with her boyfriend over an internship in Paris, and Heidi finds herself in a love triangle with a new man.
16/01/2007
Full Ep
20:51
S2 • E2The HillsWhen You Least Expect It
Lauren redeems herself at work and goes on her first date since breaking up with Jason, and Heidi is forced to have a serious talk with her new boyfriend, Spencer.
23/01/2007
Full Ep
21:20
S2 • E3The HillsThe Best Night Ever
Despite wanting to experience the single life, Lauren finds herself falling for a new guy, and drama ensues when Audrina shows up uninvited to Heidi’s birthday party.
30/01/2007
Full Ep
21:13
S2 • E4The HillsWho Do You Trust?
Audrina warns Heidi about Spencer's playboy ways, but she's hesitant to believe what she hears -- until she surprises him at the club.
06/02/2007
Full Ep
21:22
S2 • E5The HillsOne Big Interruption
Heidi takes a break from Spencer but finds herself missing him more than she'd like, and Lauren has to plan a Teen Vogue dinner but takes a backseat to super-intern Emily.
13/02/2007
Full Ep
20:53
Full Ep
20:55
S2 • E7The HillsWith Friends Like These...
Lauren feels betrayed by her two best friends and reaches a breaking point when Heidi instigates a hookup between Jen and Brody.
27/02/2007
Full Ep
21:12
S2 • E8The HillsEnough Is Enough
Whitney is frustrated by her lack of responsibility after five years of interning, Heidi spends the weekend away with Spencer, and Lauren goes on a double date with Audrina.
06/03/2007
Full Ep
21:19
S2 • E9The HillsNew Year, New Friends
Lauren spends New Year’s Eve surrounded by her closest friends, Spencer asks Heidi to move in with him, and Heidi tells everyone about it except Lauren.
13/03/2007
Full Ep
21:16
S2 • E10The HillsApology Not Accepted
Heidi and Audrina plan a surprise party for Lauren’s 21st birthday, and Jen tries to rekindle their friendship after hooking up with Brody.
20/03/2007
Full Ep
21:20
S2 • E11The HillsEveryone Falls
Whitney cracks under the pressure of a possible new job at Teen Vogue, and Heidi finally decides whether or not she's ready to move in with her boyfriend, Spencer.
27/03/2007
Full Ep
21:25
S2 • E12The HillsSeason Finale
Lauren reaches a friendship crossroads when Heidi moves out and Audrina moves in, and Whitney interviews for a full-time position at Teen Vogue in New York.
03/04/2007
Full Ep
21:26
S3 • E1The HillsYou Know What You Did
Lauren makes a decision about attending Heidi and Spencer’s housewarming party after hearing they’ve been spreading rumors about her.
14/08/2007
Full Ep
22:05
S3 • E2The HillsBig Girls Don't Cry
Lauren returns to Laguna Beach for some advice as she grows further apart from Heidi, Audrina reconnects with a bad boy from her past, and Spencer takes a big step in his relationship.
15/08/2007
Full Ep
21:21
S3 • E3The HillsTruth and Time Tells All
Lauren plays third wheel to help Audrina decide if Justin Bobby is boyfriend material, and Heidi and Spencer clash over decorating their apartment.
21/08/2007
