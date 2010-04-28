It's one thing to be young and beautiful in Laguna Beach. It's another to be young and beautiful in the city that values it most. The Hills follows Lauren ("LC" from Laguna Beach) as she makes the move from her O.C. digs to Los Angeles, where she will chase her dreams of entering the fashion business while balancing a full course load at college and a full social calendar. Through Lauren we meet her new roommate who aspires to make the LA nightlife her whole life, the sorority girl who aspires to work in fashion and a receptionist who wants to be a model/actress. These four girls take full advantage of being in the "in" crowd of LA, hopping from club, to party, to hot restaurant as they live the Hollywood lifestyle. But will Lauren be able to handle it all when there are so many things pulling her in so many directions?