The Hills
A New Bird
Season 6 E 5 • 26/05/2010
Kristin grows jealous when Brody begins dating another woman, and Lo sets Stephanie up on a double date.
S5 • E15The HillsSorry Boo, Strike Two
Brody and Jayde continue to clash, and Stephanie and Heidi make a tough decision when Holly's behavior gets out of hand at Kristin's beach party.
28/10/2009
16:58
S5 • E16The HillsI'm Done with You, Pt. 2
Spencer surprises Heidi with something special, and Justin Bobby ends up in trouble after Audrina gets real with Kristin about his manipulative ways.
04/11/2009
16:47
S5 • E17The HillsOn to the Next
Spencer takes action to avoid having children with Heidi, Kristin weighs her options in the dating world, and Audrina reaches a potential breaking point with Justin Bobby.
11/11/2009
18:33
S5 • E18The HillsCan't Always Get What You Want
Heidi is determined to get pregnant despite Spencer's disinterest, and Kristin comes to a major realization about Brody and Jayde.
18/11/2009
17:12
S5 • E19The HillsMr. Right Now
Spencer gets nervous when he suspects Heidi has been keeping a secret, and Kristin's relationship with Justin Bobby takes an unexpected turn.
25/11/2009
17:37
S5 • E20The HillsThe Boys of Summer
Kristin is hesistant to commit to Justin Bobby, and the debate between Heidi and Spencer over starting a family comes to a head.
02/12/2009
16:50
S6 • E1The HillsPut On a Happy Face
Heidi faces her family for the first time since her plastic surgery procedures, and Audrina, Lo and Stephanie grow concerned about Kristin's hard partying.
28/04/2010
12:49
S6 • E2The HillsRumor Has It
Kristin suspects that Stephanie is spreading rumors about her, and the mood gets awkward during a party at Kristin's house.
05/05/2010
15:42
S6 • E3The HillsThe Elephant in the Room
Heidi throws a birthday party for her neighbor's son, Spencer disrespects Heidi's family, and Audrina is ready to take her relationship to the next level.
12/05/2010
15:23
S6 • E4The HillsThis Is Goodbye
Heidi and Spencer's behavior leads their friends and family to make a difficult decision, and Kristin and Brody become friends with benefits.
19/05/2010
15:00
12:45
S6 • E6The HillsGhost from the Past
Kristin tries to move on from Brody, Lo befriends Brody's new love interest, and Audrina has second thoughts about her relationship with Ryan.
02/06/2010
15:28
S6 • E7The HillsThe Company You Keep
Tempers flare and Brody chooses sides when McKaela brings Kristin's old rival to a party, and Audrina withholds details of a night out.
09/06/2010
15:33
S6 • E8The HillsBetween a Rocker and a Hard Place
Audrina's relationship becomes strained, Stephanie isn't sure she's ready for dating, and Kristin comes face to face with her rival again.
16/06/2010
15:45
S6 • E9The HillsBreak-Up to Make-Up
McKaela's friend Allie stirs up more trouble with Kristin, and Audrina makes a decision about her relationship with Ryan.
23/06/2010
13:47
S6 • E10The HillsWelcome to the Jungle: 100th Episode
During a group trip to Costa Rica, Kristin tries to make Brody jealous, and Audrina and Justin Bobby are unsure where they stand with one another.
30/06/2010
14:05
S6 • E11The HillsLoves Me Not
Lo and her boyfriend celebrate their anniversary, Kristin tells Brody how she really feels, and Heidi's mom comes to town.
07/07/2010
