The Hills
On to the Next
Season 5 E 17 • 11/11/2009
Spencer takes action to avoid having children with Heidi, Kristin weighs her options in the dating world, and Audrina reaches a potential breaking point with Justin Bobby.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Full Ep
15:02
S5 • E9The HillsHi Lauren, It’s Spencer
Stephanie has an awkward run-in with her former boss, Brody takes a side in the feud between Jayde and Audrina, and Lauren gets an apology from an unexpected source.
26/05/2009
Full Ep
16:09
S5 • E2The HillsEverything Happens for a Reason
A tense conversation with Stacie the bartender brings Heidi to her breaking point and prompts her to take off for Colorado, where a familiar face is waiting for her.
08/04/2009
Full Ep
17:15
S5 • E5The HillsI Always Had A Little Crush
Lauren and the girls fly to Hawaii to crash the boys' surf trip, where Audrina drops a secret, and an unexpected guest pays Spencer and Heidi a visit.
28/04/2009
Full Ep
18:51
S5 • E7The HillsKeep Your Enemies Closer
Lauren pays the consequences after Stephanie slips up at work, Stacie the bartender confronts Heidi about Spencer, and Audrina takes a big step in her love life.
12/05/2009
Full Ep
18:13
S5 • E11The HillsIt's On, Bitch
Kristin gets on Audrina's bad side with one wrong move, and Spencer makes a major life decision without Heidi's input.
30/09/2009
Full Ep
17:19
S5 • E12The HillsMess with Me, I Mess with You
Heidi is struck with baby fever, but Spencer doesn't seem quite as excited about the idea, and Kristin makes a decision about how she'll approach Justin Bobby.
07/10/2009
Full Ep
16:18
S5 • E13The HillsStrike One
Audrina decides to play the field, Kristin continues to rub Jayde the wrong way at Brody's birthday party, and Spencer and Heidi struggle to see eye to eye.
14/10/2009
Full Ep
18:41
S5 • E14The HillsOld Habits Die Hard
Justin Bobby makes a stunning admission to Audrina behind Kristin's back, and Holly worries her loved ones with her drinking habits.
21/10/2009
Full Ep
18:37
S5 • E15The HillsSorry Boo, Strike Two
Brody and Jayde continue to clash, and Stephanie and Heidi make a tough decision when Holly's behavior gets out of hand at Kristin's beach party.
28/10/2009
Full Ep
16:58
S5 • E16The HillsI'm Done with You, Pt. 2
Spencer surprises Heidi with something special, and Justin Bobby ends up in trouble after Audrina gets real with Kristin about his manipulative ways.
04/11/2009
Full Ep
16:47
S5 • E17The HillsOn to the Next
Spencer takes action to avoid having children with Heidi, Kristin weighs her options in the dating world, and Audrina reaches a potential breaking point with Justin Bobby.
11/11/2009
Full Ep
18:33
S5 • E18The HillsCan't Always Get What You Want
Heidi is determined to get pregnant despite Spencer's disinterest, and Kristin comes to a major realization about Brody and Jayde.
18/11/2009
Full Ep
17:12
S5 • E19The HillsMr. Right Now
Spencer gets nervous when he suspects Heidi has been keeping a secret, and Kristin's relationship with Justin Bobby takes an unexpected turn.
25/11/2009
Full Ep
17:37
S5 • E20The HillsThe Boys of Summer
Kristin is hesistant to commit to Justin Bobby, and the debate between Heidi and Spencer over starting a family comes to a head.
02/12/2009
Full Ep
16:50
S6 • E1The HillsPut On a Happy Face
Heidi faces her family for the first time since her plastic surgery procedures, and Audrina, Lo and Stephanie grow concerned about Kristin's hard partying.
28/04/2010
Full Ep
12:49
S6 • E2The HillsRumor Has It
Kristin suspects that Stephanie is spreading rumors about her, and the mood gets awkward during a party at Kristin's house.
05/05/2010
Full Ep
15:42
S6 • E3The HillsThe Elephant in the Room
Heidi throws a birthday party for her neighbor's son, Spencer disrespects Heidi's family, and Audrina is ready to take her relationship to the next level.
12/05/2010
Full Ep
15:23
S6 • E4The HillsThis Is Goodbye
Heidi and Spencer's behavior leads their friends and family to make a difficult decision, and Kristin and Brody become friends with benefits.
19/05/2010
Full Ep
15:00
S6 • E5The HillsA New Bird
Kristin grows jealous when Brody begins dating another woman, and Lo sets Stephanie up on a double date.
26/05/2010
Full Ep
12:45
S6 • E6The HillsGhost from the Past
Kristin tries to move on from Brody, Lo befriends Brody's new love interest, and Audrina has second thoughts about her relationship with Ryan.
02/06/2010
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:17
It's Time to Start All Over AgainThe Hills: New BeginningsS1
The cast of The Hills gets a fresh start when The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 25 on MTV AU and MTV NZ.
03/04/2019
Trailer
00:30
Can These MTV Stars Find Their One and Clonely?
MTV stars are set up with seven identical singles who match their ideal physical type in a dating show unlike any other when Game of Clones premieres March 26.
06/02/2019
Trailer
00:15
The Challenge: War Of The Worlds | Know Your Enemies and Know YourselfThe Challenge: Vendettas
Peace is impossible when The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres on Monday, March 4.
26/01/2019
Trailer
01:29
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - It May be Paradise, But This Is Not a VacationLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
Wednesdays will be red hot when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres on January 9.
18/12/2018
Trailer
00:30
Welcome to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: It's Her Club, Done Her WayLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
It's a quest to build an empire in Mykonos, Greece, and only the best of the best will do when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres January 9 at 12pm - Same time as the US and only on MTV!
04/12/2018