Teen Mom OG

Not Again

Season 2 E 1 • 21/07/2010

Farrah calls the police on her mother, Amber has a pregnancy scare, Maci tries to get Ryan to pay child support, and Catelynn moves back home.

Full Ep
37:00

S1 • E1
Teen Mom OG
Looking for Love

Single teen mom Farrah starts dating against her family’s wishes while Maci begins planning her wedding to fiancé Ryan. Catelynn moves back home with her parents and Amber’s anxiety about being a mom gets the best of her.
09/12/2009
Full Ep
35:32

S1 • E2
Teen Mom OG
How Many Chances?

Catelynn and Tyler seek a connection with their daughter, Amber reconsiders academics, Farrah bristles when her sister criticizes her dating life, and Maci makes a hard decision about Ryan.
16/12/2009
Full Ep
34:43

S1 • E3
Teen Mom OG
Fallout

Tyler comforts Catelynn after a family argument, Amber and Gary drift further apart than ever, Shaq's behavior surprises Farrah, and Maci says goodbye to her college-bound friends.
23/12/2009
Full Ep
36:28

S1 • E4
Teen Mom OG
This is Chaos!

Catelynn and Amber are both forced to make sudden lifestyle changes, Maci's weekend at college offers new perspectives, and Farrah's parents aren't pleased with her latest decision.
01/02/2022
Full Ep
35:24

S1 • E5
Teen Mom OG
A Little Help

Catelynn gains valuable insight from other birth moms, Maci and Ryan seek professional advice, Gary tries to coax Amber back home, and Farrah and her mom struggle to reach a compromise.
06/01/2010
Full Ep
34:38

S1 • E6
Teen Mom OG
Standing Up

Farrah turns over a new leaf, Tyler's dad Butch heads back to court, Maci wants Ryan to accept his responsibilities, and Amber considers a new step for Leah.
13/01/2010
Full Ep
36:18

S1 • E7
Teen Mom OG
Baby Steps

Amber takes a big step away from Gary, Tyler considers joining the military, Farrah gets a tough reality check, and Maci faces a setback in school.
20/01/2010
Full Ep
55:02

S1 • E8
Teen Mom OG
Happy Birthday

Bentley's and Leah's first birthday parties bring both joy and heartache for their families, Farrah embraces the single-mom life, and Catelynn and Tyler share an unforgettable evening.
27/01/2010
Full Ep
57:11

S1 • E9
Teen Mom OG
Checkup with Dr. Drew

Dr. Drew chats with Farrah, Maci, Catelynn and Amber about their hopes for the future, their advice to other teens and their burning questions for one another.
03/02/2010
Full Ep
30:36

S1 • E10
Teen Mom OG
Unseen Moments

Dr. Drew presents unseen moments, including heartbreaking family secrets, heart-to-hearts, proposal plans, health scares and rare moments of baby-free teenage leisure.
10/02/2010
Full Ep
38:47

Full Ep
37:30

S2 • E2
Teen Mom OG
Should I Stay or Should I Go

Maci contemplates moving into a house with her friends, Gary considers breaking up with Amber when he meets someone new, Tyler catches Catelynn in a lie, and Farrah searches for an apartment.
28/07/2010
Full Ep
15:55

S2 • E5
Teen Mom OG
Secrets and Lies

Tyler struggles to trust Catelynn after she makes a confession, Amber questions her future with Gary, Maci introduces Kyle to Bentley, and Farrah falls victim to a scam.
18/08/2010
Full Ep
00:00

S2 • E7
Teen Mom OG
Senior Prom

Catelynn's prom dress shopping outing takes a turn, Ryan surprises Maci when he seeks joint custody of Bentley, Farrah invites her mom to therapy, and Gary disrupts Amber's birthday plans.
08/09/2010
Full Ep
36:49

S2 • E8
Teen Mom OG
Hello and Goodbye

Amber and Gary's wedding plans fall apart, Farrah considers returning to her mother's rental house, Catelynn and Tyler celebrate Carly's birthday, and Maci tells her parents she's moving.
15/09/2010
Full Ep
37:31

S2 • E9
Teen Mom OG
Family Bonds

Farrah tries to get Social Security benefits for Sophia, Catelynn and Tyler receive news about Butch, Maci tells Ryan she's moving, and Gary searches for a place of his own.
22/09/2010
Full Ep
37:41

S2 • E10
Teen Mom OG
Lashing Out

Catelynn and Tyler get bad news about their high school graduation, Farrah reconnects with Derek's sister, Amber lashes out at Gary, and Maci works out a visitation schedule with Ryan.
29/09/2010
Full Ep
00:00

S3 • E1
Teen Mom OG
Taking It Slow

Maci confronts Ryan over child support payments, Amber is torn between Gary and Chris, Catelynn and Tyler consider moving in together, and Farrah consults a cosmetic surgeon.
06/07/2011
Full Ep
34:21

S3 • E2
Teen Mom OG
To Be with You

Catelynn and Tyler search for an apartment, Maci considers letting Kyle move in, and Amber and Farrah both leave home for the weekend -- though neither trip goes as planned.
13/07/2011
Full Ep
35:01

S3 • E3
Teen Mom OG
The Last Straw

Tyler begs his dad to stay out of jail, Amber discovers she's under criminal investigation, Farrah deals with Derek's parents, and Maci brokers peace between Ryan and Kyle.
20/07/2011
Full Ep
00:00

S3 • E4
Teen Mom OG
Trials and Tribulations

Catelynn strives to connect with April, Maci grows weary of the commuter lifestyle, and Farrah and Amber -- both determined to protect their daughters -- face their respective legal battles.
27/07/2011
