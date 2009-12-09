Teen Mom OG
Unseen Moments
Season 1 E 10 • 10/02/2010
Dr. Drew presents unseen moments, including heartbreaking family secrets, heart-to-hearts, proposal plans, health scares and rare moments of baby-free teenage leisure.
S1 • E1Teen Mom OGLooking for Love
Single teen mom Farrah starts dating against her family’s wishes while Maci begins planning her wedding to fiancé Ryan. Catelynn moves back home with her parents and Amber’s anxiety about being a mom gets the best of her.
09/12/2009
35:32
S1 • E2Teen Mom OGHow Many Chances?
Catelynn and Tyler seek a connection with their daughter, Amber reconsiders academics, Farrah bristles when her sister criticizes her dating life, and Maci makes a hard decision about Ryan.
16/12/2009
34:43
S1 • E3Teen Mom OGFallout
Tyler comforts Catelynn after a family argument, Amber and Gary drift further apart than ever, Shaq's behavior surprises Farrah, and Maci says goodbye to her college-bound friends.
23/12/2009
36:28
S1 • E4Teen Mom OGThis is Chaos!
Catelynn and Amber are both forced to make sudden lifestyle changes, Maci's weekend at college offers new perspectives, and Farrah's parents aren't pleased with her latest decision.
01/02/2022
35:24
S1 • E5Teen Mom OGA Little Help
Catelynn gains valuable insight from other birth moms, Maci and Ryan seek professional advice, Gary tries to coax Amber back home, and Farrah and her mom struggle to reach a compromise.
06/01/2010
34:38
S1 • E6Teen Mom OGStanding Up
Farrah turns over a new leaf, Tyler's dad Butch heads back to court, Maci wants Ryan to accept his responsibilities, and Amber considers a new step for Leah.
13/01/2010
36:18
S1 • E7Teen Mom OGBaby Steps
Amber takes a big step away from Gary, Tyler considers joining the military, Farrah gets a tough reality check, and Maci faces a setback in school.
20/01/2010
55:02
S1 • E8Teen Mom OGHappy Birthday
Bentley's and Leah's first birthday parties bring both joy and heartache for their families, Farrah embraces the single-mom life, and Catelynn and Tyler share an unforgettable evening.
27/01/2010
57:11
S1 • E9Teen Mom OGCheckup with Dr. Drew
Dr. Drew chats with Farrah, Maci, Catelynn and Amber about their hopes for the future, their advice to other teens and their burning questions for one another.
03/02/2010
30:36
38:47
S2 • E1Teen Mom OGNot Again
Farrah calls the police on her mother, Amber has a pregnancy scare, Maci tries to get Ryan to pay child support, and Catelynn moves back home.
21/07/2010
37:30
S2 • E2Teen Mom OGShould I Stay or Should I Go
Maci contemplates moving into a house with her friends, Gary considers breaking up with Amber when he meets someone new, Tyler catches Catelynn in a lie, and Farrah searches for an apartment.
28/07/2010
15:55
S2 • E5Teen Mom OGSecrets and Lies
Tyler struggles to trust Catelynn after she makes a confession, Amber questions her future with Gary, Maci introduces Kyle to Bentley, and Farrah falls victim to a scam.
18/08/2010
00:00
S2 • E7Teen Mom OGSenior Prom
Catelynn's prom dress shopping outing takes a turn, Ryan surprises Maci when he seeks joint custody of Bentley, Farrah invites her mom to therapy, and Gary disrupts Amber's birthday plans.
08/09/2010
36:49
S2 • E8Teen Mom OGHello and Goodbye
Amber and Gary's wedding plans fall apart, Farrah considers returning to her mother's rental house, Catelynn and Tyler celebrate Carly's birthday, and Maci tells her parents she's moving.
15/09/2010
37:31
S2 • E9Teen Mom OGFamily Bonds
Farrah tries to get Social Security benefits for Sophia, Catelynn and Tyler receive news about Butch, Maci tells Ryan she's moving, and Gary searches for a place of his own.
22/09/2010
37:41
S2 • E10Teen Mom OGLashing Out
Catelynn and Tyler get bad news about their high school graduation, Farrah reconnects with Derek's sister, Amber lashes out at Gary, and Maci works out a visitation schedule with Ryan.
29/09/2010
00:00
S3 • E1Teen Mom OGTaking It Slow
Maci confronts Ryan over child support payments, Amber is torn between Gary and Chris, Catelynn and Tyler consider moving in together, and Farrah consults a cosmetic surgeon.
06/07/2011
34:21
S3 • E2Teen Mom OGTo Be with You
Catelynn and Tyler search for an apartment, Maci considers letting Kyle move in, and Amber and Farrah both leave home for the weekend -- though neither trip goes as planned.
13/07/2011
