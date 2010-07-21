Teen Mom OG
Trials and Tribulations
Season 3 E 4 • 27/07/2011
Catelynn strives to connect with April, Maci grows weary of the commuter lifestyle, and Farrah and Amber -- both determined to protect their daughters -- face their respective legal battles.
S2 • E1Teen Mom OGNot Again
Farrah calls the police on her mother, Amber has a pregnancy scare, Maci tries to get Ryan to pay child support, and Catelynn moves back home.
21/07/2010
37:30
S2 • E2Teen Mom OGShould I Stay or Should I Go
Maci contemplates moving into a house with her friends, Gary considers breaking up with Amber when he meets someone new, Tyler catches Catelynn in a lie, and Farrah searches for an apartment.
28/07/2010
15:55
S2 • E5Teen Mom OGSecrets and Lies
Tyler struggles to trust Catelynn after she makes a confession, Amber questions her future with Gary, Maci introduces Kyle to Bentley, and Farrah falls victim to a scam.
18/08/2010
00:00
S2 • E7Teen Mom OGSenior Prom
Catelynn's prom dress shopping outing takes a turn, Ryan surprises Maci when he seeks joint custody of Bentley, Farrah invites her mom to therapy, and Gary disrupts Amber's birthday plans.
08/09/2010
36:49
S2 • E8Teen Mom OGHello and Goodbye
Amber and Gary's wedding plans fall apart, Farrah considers returning to her mother's rental house, Catelynn and Tyler celebrate Carly's birthday, and Maci tells her parents she's moving.
15/09/2010
37:31
S2 • E9Teen Mom OGFamily Bonds
Farrah tries to get Social Security benefits for Sophia, Catelynn and Tyler receive news about Butch, Maci tells Ryan she's moving, and Gary searches for a place of his own.
22/09/2010
37:41
S2 • E10Teen Mom OGLashing Out
Catelynn and Tyler get bad news about their high school graduation, Farrah reconnects with Derek's sister, Amber lashes out at Gary, and Maci works out a visitation schedule with Ryan.
29/09/2010
00:00
S3 • E1Teen Mom OGTaking It Slow
Maci confronts Ryan over child support payments, Amber is torn between Gary and Chris, Catelynn and Tyler consider moving in together, and Farrah consults a cosmetic surgeon.
06/07/2011
34:21
S3 • E2Teen Mom OGTo Be with You
Catelynn and Tyler search for an apartment, Maci considers letting Kyle move in, and Amber and Farrah both leave home for the weekend -- though neither trip goes as planned.
13/07/2011
35:01
S3 • E3Teen Mom OGThe Last Straw
Tyler begs his dad to stay out of jail, Amber discovers she's under criminal investigation, Farrah deals with Derek's parents, and Maci brokers peace between Ryan and Kyle.
20/07/2011
00:00
00:00
S3 • E5Teen Mom OGTrick or Treat
Amber breaks down when she can't take Leah trick-or-treating, Catelynn and Tyler search for jobs, Maci and Ryan clash over custody, and Farrah tackles her final project for culinary school.
03/08/2011
00:00
S3 • E6Teen Mom OGTerrible Twos
Farrah attempts to conceal a cuddly new friend, Ryan learns the truth about Maci's home life, Catelynn attends a retreat for birth moms, and Amber and Gary fight about Leah's birthday party.
10/08/2011
00:00
S3 • E7Teen Mom OGWithout You
Catelynn and Tyler celebrate their academic futures, Maci fears her college dream is slipping away, Farrah and Sophia visit Derek's resting place, and Amber meets with child services.
17/08/2011
00:00
S3 • E8Teen Mom OGTaking It Up a Notch
Maci makes a shocking announcement, Catelynn tries to set boundaries with her relatives, Farrah informs her parents of her California dreams, and Amber welcomes Leah to her new home.
24/08/2011
36:45
S3 • E9Teen Mom OGAs Long as We're Together
Amber reaches out to Gary while reflecting on a childhood tragedy, Catelynn reunites with her father, Farrah's trip to Arizona quickly goes south, and Maci considers withdrawing from school.
31/08/2011
00:00
S3 • E10Teen Mom OGStay with Me
A night in jail causes Amber to reexamine her life, Farrah and Sophia visit Florida, Catelynn faces her insecurities when Tyler asks to go clubbing, and Maci struggles to prioritize school.
07/09/2011
42:09
S3 • E11Teen Mom OGTime Out
Amber and Gary struggle with their no-contact order, Maci hits a breaking point with Ryan, Catelynn surprises Tyler with a gift, and Farrah faces a difficult choice.
14/09/2011
00:00
S3 • E13Teen Mom OGCheckup with Dr. Drew, Pt. 1
Dr. Drew chats with the four moms, Farrah reveals her Florida plans before dropping a bombshell on Debra, and Amber discusses facing her demons, then shares how things are going with Gary.
28/09/2011
00:00
S3 • E14Teen Mom OGCheckup with Dr. Drew, Pt. 2
Dr. Drew asks Catelynn and Tyler about their lifelong commitment, Maci, Ryan and Kyle discuss their complex arrangement, and the parents and kids all gather onstage for questions.
05/10/2011
