S8 • E6Geordie ShoreA Trip To Iceland
New boy Kyle gets properly settled into the house by spending the night with Holly, and the Geordies take Tash on Tours international as they jet off to Reykjavik, Iceland for some serious partying.
27/08/2014
Full Ep
30:49
S8 • E7Geordie ShoreMarnie Exposes Gary
After checking out the local guys, girls and Geysirs in Iceland the Geordies head back to the Toon, where it all kicks off as Aaron and Scott find out the truth about Gary and Marnie, and Gary’s dubious ‘Lad Code’.
03/09/2014
Full Ep
38:57
S8 • E8Geordie Shore'Aye Do'
Will Aaron and Marnie finally get together and will Scott and Gary make up after Gary broke his own Lad Code? Meanwhile Charlotte and Holly announce Geordie Shore’s first-ever wedding.
15/09/2014
Full Ep
38:49
S9 • E1Geordie ShoreThe New Boss
Our favourite party animals are back! Everyone is shocked when Vicky gets a promotion and becomes their boss. Holly tries to stay classy by not jumping into bed with Kyle, and Marnie swills Aaron when she discovers he’s lied to her.
29/10/2014
Full Ep
37:08
S9 • E2Geordie ShoreA Party Gone Wrong
Holly has a house party but there’s a massive kick-off between the lads when Marnie tries to make Aaron jealous by necking on with Kyle. Boss Vicky runs a gay singles night, and Charlotte reveals her long-term relationship is on the rocks.
05/11/2014
Full Ep
35:48
S9 • E3Geordie ShoreBonjour Geordies
Ooh la la! The Geordies head to Paris for a Tash-on Tours job, but will Aaron forgive Kyle for kissing Marnie? Vicky gets unprofessionally mortal at work, and on returning to the Toon Charlotte leaves for crisis talks with her boyfriend.
12/11/2014
Full Ep
37:01
S9 • E4Geordie ShoreSingle Charlotte
Charlotte and Gary find themselves gravitating together after she returns from a showdown with her boyfriend. Vicky struggles to convince Marnie to take work seriously, and the claws are out in a vicious screaming match.
19/11/2014
Full Ep
38:02
S9 • E5Geordie ShoreMarnie & Scott's Mistake
A night out in Sunderland ends in disaster when Aaron sees Marnie and Scott getting way too close for his liking and the boys square up. Meanwhile Charlotte and Gary’s relationship goes from strength to strength.
26/11/2014
Full Ep
38:59
S9 • E6Geordie ShoreGary And The Farm Girl
The Geordies hit the road to host a Tash-On Tours hoedown for young farmers in Gloucestershire. Psycho Charlotte is back when she sees Gary talking to another girl, and Holly and Kyle get closer than ever.
03/12/2014
Full Ep
36:08
S9 • E7Geordie ShoreBlue Skull Crew
Gary pretends to get a tattoo of Charlotte’s initials behind his ear, but she freaks out and says something she regrets. Meanwhile there’s drama between Aaron and Marnie, Holly loses trust in Kyle, and Gary and Scott nearly come to blows.
10/12/2014
Full Ep
37:39
S9 • E8Geordie ShoreChristmas Comes Early
It’s Christmas in the Geordie Shore house! But there are tears amidst the tinsel when Vicky returns with unexpected news. Kyle hopes for a special Xmas present from Holly, and Gaz and Char try to sort out their differences. Last in series.
15/12/2014
Full Ep
35:05
S10 • E1Geordie ShoreThe Boys' Secret Pact
Buzzin’! Our favourite party animals are back! When Charlotte finds out about a pact between Gary and Aaron she hatches a plan - but will she end up with egg on her face? Meanwhile James is having doubts about his future in the house.
08/04/2015
Full Ep
37:06
S10 • E2Geordie ShoreThe New Arrivals
It’s all change in the house as James makes a shock announcement and two new housemates come through the door. But the newbies’ first night out is ruined when a huge fight breaks out between Charlotte, Marnie and Holly.
15/04/2015
Full Ep
38:10
S10 • E3Geordie ShoreGary's Big Reveal
It's the Newbies first morning in the house but with Holly, Kyle and Charlotte gone how will the family get back together? Holly opens her heart to Kyle but does he feel the same? And a shock revelation from Gary leaves Charlotte heartbroken.
22/04/2015
Full Ep
35:52
S10 • E4Geordie ShoreCharlotte's Broken Heart
It’s the day that Charlotte’s been dreading...Gary is introducing his new girlfriend to the family... but will Psycho Charlotte put in an appearance? Meanwhile Marnie and Aaron are getting increasingly tempted by each others flirting.
29/04/2015
Full Ep
38:04
S10 • E5Geordie ShoreKing Nathan
When Anna tells the Geordies she’s got a job for them in another Country they’re all buzzing! That is until they turn up to a Caravan site in Wales. Marnie decides to give Aaron some home truths which leads to them ending the night in bed together.
06/05/2015
Full Ep
28:20
S10 • E6Geordie ShoreHolly's Big Decision
Hamburg is about to feel the full force of Tash on Tours, but are they ready for Marnie kicking off at Aaron? Holly’s getting paranoid about her non-relationship with Kyle and Chloe and Nathan get closer, much to everyone’s surprise.
13/05/2015
Full Ep
34:13
S10 • E7Geordie ShoreChloe's Big Meltdown
Newbie Chloe meets ‘psycho Charlotte’ after a night out goes sour, and Holly’s return to the house is ruined when she’s confronted with the true reason Kyle doesn’t want to make their relationship official … is it all over for them?!
20/05/2015
Full Ep
38:27
S10 • E8Geordie ShoreMaking It Official
Scotty T is back to ‘jump start’ the final episode with a dare-devil activity for his Geordie crew … Meanwhile, tensions run high as Holly waits to hear Kyle’s decision - has her past ruined any hope for their future, or will he commit to her at last?! And a super flirty ‘family night’ ends in a sleep over in the boys bedroom and a ‘first’ experience for newbie Chloe!
27/05/2015
Full Ep
37:45
S11 • E1Geordie ShoreHolly And Kyle's Bust Up
The Geordies are back and buzzin’ as big boss Anna sends them off to the home of kebab…Greece. It’s complete carnage as Scott and Chloe get close, Holly and Kyle kick off while Gaz and Charlotte find themselves in a very awkward situation.
21/10/2015
