Geordie Shore
Holly's Big Decision
Season 10 E 6 • 13/05/2015
Hamburg is about to feel the full force of Tash on Tours, but are they ready for Marnie kicking off at Aaron? Holly’s getting paranoid about her non-relationship with Kyle and Chloe and Nathan get closer, much to everyone’s surprise.
S9 • E4Geordie ShoreSingle Charlotte
Charlotte and Gary find themselves gravitating together after she returns from a showdown with her boyfriend. Vicky struggles to convince Marnie to take work seriously, and the claws are out in a vicious screaming match.
19/11/2014
38:02
S9 • E5Geordie ShoreMarnie & Scott's Mistake
A night out in Sunderland ends in disaster when Aaron sees Marnie and Scott getting way too close for his liking and the boys square up. Meanwhile Charlotte and Gary’s relationship goes from strength to strength.
26/11/2014
38:59
S9 • E6Geordie ShoreGary And The Farm Girl
The Geordies hit the road to host a Tash-On Tours hoedown for young farmers in Gloucestershire. Psycho Charlotte is back when she sees Gary talking to another girl, and Holly and Kyle get closer than ever.
03/12/2014
36:08
S9 • E7Geordie ShoreBlue Skull Crew
Gary pretends to get a tattoo of Charlotte’s initials behind his ear, but she freaks out and says something she regrets. Meanwhile there’s drama between Aaron and Marnie, Holly loses trust in Kyle, and Gary and Scott nearly come to blows.
10/12/2014
37:39
S9 • E8Geordie ShoreChristmas Comes Early
It’s Christmas in the Geordie Shore house! But there are tears amidst the tinsel when Vicky returns with unexpected news. Kyle hopes for a special Xmas present from Holly, and Gaz and Char try to sort out their differences. Last in series.
15/12/2014
35:05
S10 • E1Geordie ShoreThe Boys' Secret Pact
Buzzin’! Our favourite party animals are back! When Charlotte finds out about a pact between Gary and Aaron she hatches a plan - but will she end up with egg on her face? Meanwhile James is having doubts about his future in the house.
08/04/2015
37:06
S10 • E2Geordie ShoreThe New Arrivals
It’s all change in the house as James makes a shock announcement and two new housemates come through the door. But the newbies’ first night out is ruined when a huge fight breaks out between Charlotte, Marnie and Holly.
15/04/2015
38:10
S10 • E3Geordie ShoreGary's Big Reveal
It's the Newbies first morning in the house but with Holly, Kyle and Charlotte gone how will the family get back together? Holly opens her heart to Kyle but does he feel the same? And a shock revelation from Gary leaves Charlotte heartbroken.
22/04/2015
35:52
S10 • E4Geordie ShoreCharlotte's Broken Heart
It’s the day that Charlotte’s been dreading...Gary is introducing his new girlfriend to the family... but will Psycho Charlotte put in an appearance? Meanwhile Marnie and Aaron are getting increasingly tempted by each others flirting.
29/04/2015
38:04
S10 • E5Geordie ShoreKing Nathan
When Anna tells the Geordies she’s got a job for them in another Country they’re all buzzing! That is until they turn up to a Caravan site in Wales. Marnie decides to give Aaron some home truths which leads to them ending the night in bed together.
06/05/2015
28:20
S10 • E6Geordie ShoreHolly's Big Decision
13/05/2015
34:13
S10 • E7Geordie ShoreChloe's Big Meltdown
Newbie Chloe meets ‘psycho Charlotte’ after a night out goes sour, and Holly’s return to the house is ruined when she’s confronted with the true reason Kyle doesn’t want to make their relationship official … is it all over for them?!
20/05/2015
38:27
S10 • E8Geordie ShoreMaking It Official
Scotty T is back to ‘jump start’ the final episode with a dare-devil activity for his Geordie crew … Meanwhile, tensions run high as Holly waits to hear Kyle’s decision - has her past ruined any hope for their future, or will he commit to her at last?! And a super flirty ‘family night’ ends in a sleep over in the boys bedroom and a ‘first’ experience for newbie Chloe!
27/05/2015
37:45
S11 • E1Geordie ShoreHolly And Kyle's Bust Up
The Geordies are back and buzzin’ as big boss Anna sends them off to the home of kebab…Greece. It’s complete carnage as Scott and Chloe get close, Holly and Kyle kick off while Gaz and Charlotte find themselves in a very awkward situation.
21/10/2015
37:39
S11 • E2Geordie ShoreSecret Snogs
The Geordies are in for a huge shock when big boss Anna sends them to their new home in Crete. Chloe wants to know where she stands with Scott, while Charlotte and Marnie have some explaining to do after their first night in Malia goes off.
28/10/2015
34:14
S11 • E3Geordie ShoreScotty And Aaron At War
Gaz’s pulling competition causes a big bust up for Aaron and Scott. Charlotte tells Holly some home truths about Kyle which pushes their friendship to breaking point while the toga party sees Chloe and Scott get closer than ever.
04/11/2015
37:23
S11 • E4Geordie ShoreThe Break Up
The squad head back to Zante. Chloe causes carnage at the boat party while Kyle comes to a big decision over Holly. And when Marnie sees Kyle at the club, the simmering tensions boil over and it all kicks off.
11/11/2015
38:12
S11 • E5Geordie ShoreRevenge Is Sweet
Gaz gives newly dumped Holly some tough love pushing her to breaking point. Kyle enjoys his first lads' night until the girls turn up unannounced. The girls get revenge, Charlotte kicks off leaving the boys and girls torn apart.
18/11/2015
37:55
S11 • E6Geordie ShoreThe Big Divide
It’s tense when the Geordies set sail for Ios as Kyle and Holly’s split continues to divide the boys and girls. Scott upsets Chloe, Holly confronts Kyle while Charlotte goes to extraordinary lengths in search of a kebab.
25/11/2015
35:07
S11 • E7Geordie ShoreAaron And Kyle's Bust Up
Chloe’s attempt to get Scott's attention goes badly wrong. A trip to the beach has a nice surprise for Nathan. Meanwhile the Holly and Kyle situation comes to a head as the boys come to blows with huge consequences for Holly and Kyle.
02/12/2015
