Geordie Shore

S10 • E8 Making It Official

Scotty T is back to ‘jump start’ the final episode with a dare-devil activity for his Geordie crew … Meanwhile, tensions run high as Holly waits to hear Kyle’s decision - has her past ruined any hope for their future, or will he commit to her at last?! And a super flirty ‘family night’ ends in a sleep over in the boys bedroom and a ‘first’ experience for newbie Chloe!