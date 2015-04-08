Geordie Shore

- Full Episodes
- 35:05
S10 • E1
The Boys' Secret PactBuzzin’! Our favourite party animals are back! When Charlotte finds out about a pact between Gary and Aaron she hatches a plan - but will she end up with egg on her face? Meanwhile James is having doubts about his future in the house. 08/04/2015
- 37:06
S10 • E2
The New ArrivalsIt’s all change in the house as James makes a shock announcement and two new housemates come through the door. But the newbies’ first night out is ruined when a huge fight breaks out between Charlotte, Marnie and Holly.15/04/2015
- 38:10
S10 • E3
Gary's Big RevealIt's the Newbies first morning in the house but with Holly, Kyle and Charlotte gone how will the family get back together? Holly opens her heart to Kyle but does he feel the same? And a shock revelation from Gary leaves Charlotte heartbroken.22/04/2015
- 35:52
S10 • E4
Charlotte's Broken HeartIt’s the day that Charlotte’s been dreading...Gary is introducing his new girlfriend to the family... but will Psycho Charlotte put in an appearance? Meanwhile Marnie and Aaron are getting increasingly tempted by each others flirting.29/04/2015
- 38:04
S10 • E5
King NathanWhen Anna tells the Geordies she’s got a job for them in another Country they’re all buzzing! That is until they turn up to a Caravan site in Wales. Marnie decides to give Aaron some home truths which leads to them ending the night in bed together.06/05/2015
- 28:20
S10 • E6
Holly's Big DecisionHamburg is about to feel the full force of Tash on Tours, but are they ready for Marnie kicking off at Aaron? Holly’s getting paranoid about her non-relationship with Kyle and Chloe and Nathan get closer, much to everyone’s surprise.13/05/2015
- 34:13
S10 • E7
Chloe's Big MeltdownNewbie Chloe meets ‘psycho Charlotte’ after a night out goes sour, and Holly’s return to the house is ruined when she’s confronted with the true reason Kyle doesn’t want to make their relationship official … is it all over for them?!20/05/2015
- 38:27
S10 • E8
Making It OfficialScotty T is back to ‘jump start’ the final episode with a dare-devil activity for his Geordie crew … Meanwhile, tensions run high as Holly waits to hear Kyle’s decision - has her past ruined any hope for their future, or will he commit to her at last?! And a super flirty ‘family night’ ends in a sleep over in the boys bedroom and a ‘first’ experience for newbie Chloe!27/05/2015
About
The Geordies are back! Anna and Scotty-T are shaking things up and throwing 4 Newbies in the mix. But the Oldies are always on hand to show them how to party hard!