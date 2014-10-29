- Full Episodes
S9 • E1
The New BossOur favourite party animals are back! Everyone is shocked when Vicky gets a promotion and becomes their boss. Holly tries to stay classy by not jumping into bed with Kyle, and Marnie swills Aaron when she discovers he’s lied to her.29/10/2014
- 37:08
S9 • E2
A Party Gone WrongHolly has a house party but there’s a massive kick-off between the lads when Marnie tries to make Aaron jealous by necking on with Kyle. Boss Vicky runs a gay singles night, and Charlotte reveals her long-term relationship is on the rocks.05/11/2014
- 35:48
S9 • E3
Bonjour GeordiesOoh la la! The Geordies head to Paris for a Tash-on Tours job, but will Aaron forgive Kyle for kissing Marnie? Vicky gets unprofessionally mortal at work, and on returning to the Toon Charlotte leaves for crisis talks with her boyfriend.12/11/2014
- 37:01
S9 • E4
Single CharlotteCharlotte and Gary find themselves gravitating together after she returns from a showdown with her boyfriend. Vicky struggles to convince Marnie to take work seriously, and the claws are out in a vicious screaming match.19/11/2014
- 38:02
S9 • E5
Marnie & Scott's MistakeA night out in Sunderland ends in disaster when Aaron sees Marnie and Scott getting way too close for his liking and the boys square up. Meanwhile Charlotte and Gary’s relationship goes from strength to strength.26/11/2014
- 38:59
S9 • E6
Gary And The Farm GirlThe Geordies hit the road to host a Tash-On Tours hoedown for young farmers in Gloucestershire. Psycho Charlotte is back when she sees Gary talking to another girl, and Holly and Kyle get closer than ever.03/12/2014
- 36:08
S9 • E7
Blue Skull CrewGary pretends to get a tattoo of Charlotte’s initials behind his ear, but she freaks out and says something she regrets. Meanwhile there’s drama between Aaron and Marnie, Holly loses trust in Kyle, and Gary and Scott nearly come to blows.10/12/2014
- 37:39
S9 • E8
Christmas Comes EarlyIt’s Christmas in the Geordie Shore house! But there are tears amidst the tinsel when Vicky returns with unexpected news. Kyle hopes for a special Xmas present from Holly, and Gaz and Char try to sort out their differences. Last in series.15/12/2014
About
The Geordies are back! Anna and Scotty-T are shaking things up and throwing 4 Newbies in the mix. But the Oldies are always on hand to show them how to party hard!