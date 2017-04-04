Just Tattoo of Us UK
The Bellybutton One
Season 2 E 2 • 10/10/2017
Best friends PJ and Harrison reduce each other to tears with some of the most shocking tattoos we’ve ever seen and controlling girlfriend Imogen is left speechless by her boyfriend Kyle’s design for her. (s2, ep 2)
S1 • E1Just Tattoo of Us UKBranded For Life
There’s tears, tantrums and fall outs as three new couples come to the studio to get tattoos secretly designed by their loved one. Will Geordie Shore stars Sophie and Joel’s relationship survive their new ink?
04/04/2017
Full Ep
38:33
S1 • E2Just Tattoo of Us UKKyle Makes His Mark On Holly
Things get emotional in the studio as Geordie Shore couple Holly and Kyle design tattoos for each other, while best mates Sean and Dan look to stitch each other up with memories of girlfriends past.
11/04/2017
Full Ep
39:12
S1 • E3Just Tattoo of Us UKBritney Meltdown
This week, childhood friends Nathan and Liam want to send a message to each other via their tattoo designs, and Ben feels girlfriend Lateysha's wrath when her new ink is revealed.
18/04/2017
Full Ep
38:38
S1 • E4Just Tattoo of Us UKLike Father, Like Daughter
This week, Abi is in for the surprise of her life when she sees the tattoo boyfriend Scott has designed for her. Meanwhile, best mates Josh and Ricky reveal some of the series’ most extreme tattoos yet.
25/04/2017
Full Ep
39:06
S1 • E5Just Tattoo of Us UKBear Feels The Heat
Things get awkward in the studio as Bear’s ex-girlfriend Chloe Khan comes to get inked with new boyfriend Ashley Cain, while mates Adam and Conrad compete for Charlotte’s affection with their tattoo designs for each other.
02/05/2017
Full Ep
37:11
S1 • E6Just Tattoo of Us UKHolly's Revenge
Union J’s Jaymi Hensley visits the studio with his brother, BFFs Alicia and Louise deliver some of the most extreme tatts yet and Geordie Shore’s Holly is back to get her revenge on Kyle...
09/05/2017
Full Ep
38:52
S1 • E7Just Tattoo of Us UKDrag Pals
Newly engaged Jess Impiazzi and Denny Solomona put their relationship to the test, and drag queen best friends The Vivienne and Trashley dish the dirt on each other with their tattoo designs.
16/05/2017
Full Ep
38:35
S1 • E8Just Tattoo of Us UKCharlotte And Bear At War
Emotions run high as presenters Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear design tattoos for each other in an explosive series finale.
23/05/2017
Full Ep
38:12
S1 • E9Just Tattoo of Us UKThe Aftermath
It’s the final episode. Comedian Matt Richardson is joining us to celebrate with Charlotte and Bear in front of a studio audience. The show features our favourite guests and one pair are even back for revenge tattoos!
30/05/2017
Full Ep
37:49
S2 • E3Just Tattoo of Us UKBig Mistake
Singers Sam Callaghan and Jude Read take their friendship with extreme tats, while fiancés Gareth and Declan jeopardise their wedding. And Connor and Jade's relationship could be doomed after a devastating tattoo. (s2, ep 3)
17/10/2017
Full Ep
38:40
S2 • E4Just Tattoo of Us UKGolden Shower
Blood might not be thicker than ink for famous brothers Chet & Casey. Best friends Ellis & John-Paul try to out banter each other with devastating consequences. And one inking is about to change two girl’s lives forever. (s2, ep 4)
24/10/2017
Full Ep
38:30
S2 • E5Just Tattoo of Us UKRyan And Hughie Kick Off
Newlyweds Brad and Bella design crazy tattoos for each other. Big Brother couple Hughie Maughan and Ryan Ruckledge fail the tattoo trust test. While Sophie and Lauren of Slut and Gorilla fame from season 1 return for revenge. (s2, ep 5)
31/10/2017
Full Ep
35:50
S2 • E6Just Tattoo of Us UKNip Slip
Australian reality stars Imogen Anthony and Krystal Dawson fly in from down under to get inked and siblings Alicia and Troy have a massive family fall out. Couple Beth and George risk their future together with their designs. (s2, ep 6)
07/11/2017
Full Ep
38:24
S2 • E7Just Tattoo of Us UKYou're Dumped
Best friends Naomi and Terri push their friendship to breaking point, while workmates Billy and Joe try to outdo each other, and ex-lovers Ollie and Maisie ink some hard truths. (S2, ep7)
14/11/2017
Full Ep
36:28
S2 • E8Just Tattoo of Us UKGot The Hump
Footballer Jamie and party boy Robert are putting their friendship and their skin on the line. And Bridie and Trey are about to realise the naked truth of their relationship. (S2, ep8)
21/11/2017
Full Ep
36:33
S2 • E9Just Tattoo of Us UKSunny Side Up
Geordie Shore's Abbie and mother Zoe see if mum's the word, while best mates Pat and Will see if they're heavyweight friends or lightweight losers. Kirstie and Elise risk their friendship. (S2, ep9)
28/11/2017
Full Ep
37:36
S2 • E10Just Tattoo of Us UKCry Baby
Love Island’s herculean couple Alex and Olivia think their tattoos be God like or work of the devil and is the writing on the wall for terrible twosome Chelsea and Brooke’s friendship? Frenemies Alicia and Louise are back to out-do one another again! (s2, ep 10)
05/12/2017
Full Ep
35:42
S3 • E2Just Tattoo of Us UKScotty T's Initiation Tattoo
It's Scotty T's big initiation day and he has his bum branded for life. Wingmen Curf and Omar take lads banter to extremes and competitive brothers Fran and Nic put family ties in knots. (S3, ep2)
29/05/2018
