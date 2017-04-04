Just Tattoo of Us UK
Just Tattoo of Us will put relationships to the test by asking pairs of friends, family members and couples to design tattoos for each other.
- 41:05
S1 • E1
Branded For LifeThere’s tears, tantrums and fall outs as three new couples come to the studio to get tattoos secretly designed by their loved one. Will Geordie Shore stars Sophie and Joel’s relationship survive their new ink? 04/04/2017
- 38:33
S1 • E2
Kyle Makes His Mark On HollyThings get emotional in the studio as Geordie Shore couple Holly and Kyle design tattoos for each other, while best mates Sean and Dan look to stitch each other up with memories of girlfriends past.11/04/2017
- 39:12
S1 • E3
Britney MeltdownThis week, childhood friends Nathan and Liam want to send a message to each other via their tattoo designs, and Ben feels girlfriend Lateysha's wrath when her new ink is revealed.18/04/2017
- 38:38
S1 • E4
Like Father, Like DaughterThis week, Abi is in for the surprise of her life when she sees the tattoo boyfriend Scott has designed for her. Meanwhile, best mates Josh and Ricky reveal some of the series’ most extreme tattoos yet.25/04/2017
- 39:06
S1 • E5
Bear Feels The HeatThings get awkward in the studio as Bear’s ex-girlfriend Chloe Khan comes to get inked with new boyfriend Ashley Cain, while mates Adam and Conrad compete for Charlotte’s affection with their tattoo designs for each other.02/05/2017
- 37:11
S1 • E6
Holly's RevengeUnion J’s Jaymi Hensley visits the studio with his brother, BFFs Alicia and Louise deliver some of the most extreme tatts yet and Geordie Shore’s Holly is back to get her revenge on Kyle...09/05/2017
- 38:52
S1 • E7
Drag PalsNewly engaged Jess Impiazzi and Denny Solomona put their relationship to the test, and drag queen best friends The Vivienne and Trashley dish the dirt on each other with their tattoo designs.16/05/2017
- 38:35
S1 • E8
Charlotte And Bear At WarEmotions run high as presenters Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear design tattoos for each other in an explosive series finale.23/05/2017
- 38:12
S1 • E9
The AftermathIt’s the final episode. Comedian Matt Richardson is joining us to celebrate with Charlotte and Bear in front of a studio audience. The show features our favourite guests and one pair are even back for revenge tattoos! 30/05/2017
