Just Tattoo of Us UK
Just Tattoo of Us will put relationships to the test by asking pairs of friends, family members and couples to design tattoos for each other.
- 39:24
S4 • E8
Broken MirrorsJoey Essex co-hosts and couple Cameron and Shereece confess all. Christian and Megan teach each other a lesson, Jordan and Zoe test their relationship and Aussies Alex and Alfie lose it. (S4, ep8)27/09/2020
- 36:58
S4 • E9
Unfinished BusinessThe Valleys star Lateysha co-hosts the show and Big Brother star Aisleyne and her BFF Amy cement their friendship. Father and son Darren and Dean don't hold back and Jack and Crystal return. (S4, ep9)27/09/2020
- 39:15
S4 • E7
Forever Friends?Chloe Ferry is back as a guest host. Benny & Scott test their bromance. Bobby Norris & Charlie find out how well they know each other, & Kobi and Macauley question their friendship. (S4, ep7)08/04/2019
- 39:10
S4 • E10
Sibling RivalriesCharlotte's boyfriend Josh co-hosts and her BFFs Lauren and Melissa put their friendship to the test. DJ Tom Zanetti and his brother get competitive and siblings Recce and Paige reveal all. (S4, ep10)27/09/2020
- 40:16
S4 • E2
Indecent ProposalFriends Saffron and Sheniya send each other a message, mother and son Mary and Lewis test their family bond while lovebirds Emily and Chris face some big decisions. (S4, ep2)08/04/2020
- 31:53
S4 • E3
Charlotte's RevengeGeordie Shore star Chloe Ferry co-hosts the show, best mates Josh and Warren push banter to its limits, and Charlotte Crosby gets her revenge by inking tattoo artist John. (S4, ep3)08/04/2020
- 40:09
S4 • E4
The Last Thing I WantedThe king of Essex, Joey Essex co-hosts with Charlotte. Geordie Shore lovebirds Chloe and Sam face a trust test, and Frenemies Becky and Zoe tell each other some home truths. (S4, ep4)08/04/2020
- 32:46
S4 • E5
It's Coming HomeEx On The Beach star Natalie Harris is taught a lesson by her mum and Love Island hunks Tom and Rykard try to get one over on each other. Best mates Josh and Wes brand each other for life. (S4, ep5)08/04/2020
- 39:09
S4 • E6
Take CoverAaron Chalmers co-hosts. Buds Connor and Matthew risk it all. Love Island winner Jess and her boyfriend take their relationship to the next level, and Katie Price's ex wants a fresh start. (S4, ep6)23/01/2019
About Just Tattoo of Us UK Season 4
Pairs of friends, family members and couples are put to the ultimate test by designing tattoos for each other. The catch? The tattooee doesn't get to see the final design until the big reveal!