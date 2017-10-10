Just Tattoo of Us UK
Just Tattoo of Us will put relationships to the test by asking pairs of friends, family members and couples to design tattoos for each other.
- Full Episodes
- All Videos
- 37:49
S2 • E2
The Bellybutton OneBest friends PJ and Harrison reduce each other to tears with some of the most shocking tattoos we’ve ever seen and controlling girlfriend Imogen is left speechless by her boyfriend Kyle’s design for her. (s2, ep 2)10/10/2017
- 37:41
S2 • E3
Big MistakeSingers Sam Callaghan and Jude Read take their friendship with extreme tats, while fiancés Gareth and Declan jeopardise their wedding. And Connor and Jade's relationship could be doomed after a devastating tattoo. (s2, ep 3)17/10/2017
- 38:40
S2 • E4
Golden ShowerBlood might not be thicker than ink for famous brothers Chet & Casey. Best friends Ellis & John-Paul try to out banter each other with devastating consequences. And one inking is about to change two girl’s lives forever. (s2, ep 4)24/10/2017
- 38:30
S2 • E5
Ryan And Hughie Kick OffNewlyweds Brad and Bella design crazy tattoos for each other. Big Brother couple Hughie Maughan and Ryan Ruckledge fail the tattoo trust test. While Sophie and Lauren of Slut and Gorilla fame from season 1 return for revenge. (s2, ep 5)31/10/2017
- 35:50
S2 • E6
Nip SlipAustralian reality stars Imogen Anthony and Krystal Dawson fly in from down under to get inked and siblings Alicia and Troy have a massive family fall out. Couple Beth and George risk their future together with their designs. (s2, ep 6)07/11/2017
- 38:24
S2 • E7
You're DumpedBest friends Naomi and Terri push their friendship to breaking point, while workmates Billy and Joe try to outdo each other, and ex-lovers Ollie and Maisie ink some hard truths. (S2, ep7)14/11/2017
- 36:28
S2 • E8
Got The HumpFootballer Jamie and party boy Robert are putting their friendship and their skin on the line. And Bridie and Trey are about to realise the naked truth of their relationship. (S2, ep8)21/11/2017
- 36:33
S2 • E9
Sunny Side UpGeordie Shore's Abbie and mother Zoe see if mum's the word, while best mates Pat and Will see if they're heavyweight friends or lightweight losers. Kirstie and Elise risk their friendship. (S2, ep9)28/11/2017
- 37:36
S2 • E10
Cry BabyLove Island’s herculean couple Alex and Olivia think their tattoos be God like or work of the devil and is the writing on the wall for terrible twosome Chelsea and Brooke’s friendship? Frenemies Alicia and Louise are back to out-do one another again! (s2, ep 10)05/12/2017
About
Just Tattoo of Us will put relationships to the test by asking pairs of friends, family members and couples to design tattoos for each other. But they’ll only see the final designs once they’re inked on each other’s bodies, and it’s too late to walk away...