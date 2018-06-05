Just Tattoo of Us UK
Forever Friends?
Season 4 E 7 • 08/04/2019
Chloe Ferry is back as a guest host. Benny & Scott test their bromance. Bobby Norris & Charlie find out how well they know each other, & Kobi and Macauley question their friendship. (S4, ep7)
S3 • E3Just Tattoo of Us UKJinx
TOWIE's Harry and mum Karen go head to head in a series first. Best mates Jordan and Faye ex-pose their sex secrets and Love Island's Jess and Dom put their engagement on the line. (S3, ep3)
05/06/2018
S3 • E4Just Tattoo of Us UKWorld's Worst Boyfriend
Ashley and Jordan take the ultimate friend test, mates Nicole and Dayna dish the dirt on each other and Crystal plots revenge on her bad boyfriend Jack. (S3, ep4)
12/06/2018
S3 • E5Just Tattoo of Us UKWart Is That?
Buddies Ant and Joe take their banter to the next level, and Tian and Natalie get inked with tattoos neither will ever forget. (S3, ep5)
19/06/2018
S3 • E6Just Tattoo of Us UKCharl's Tearjerker
It's a double tat initiation for tattooists Hue and Charl and emotions run high, and Chloe marks her ground with a tattoo her cheating boyfriend will never forget. (S3, ep6)
26/06/2018
S3 • E7Just Tattoo of Us UKPrincess Mutya
Mates Fraser and Sam risk their friendship with massive revelations in ink, and Mutya from the Sugababes puts all of her trust in Vas from TOWIE as they mark each other for life. (S3, ep7)
03/07/2018
S3 • E8Just Tattoo of Us UKRyan And Hughie: Round Two
Big Brother's Hughie and Ryan return with disastrous consequences, and childhood mates Rishi and Courtney put their 21 year old friendship through its biggest test yet. (S3, ep8)
10/07/2018
S3 • E9Just Tattoo of Us UKMum's The Word
Party boys Calum Best and Frankie Cocozza put their bromance to the tattoo test. Married Sweethearts Ryan and Natasha have bones to pick with each other, but have they pushed it too far? (S3, ep9)
17/07/2018
S3 • E10Just Tattoo of Us UKDanny & Jody Get Inked
The series goes out with a bang as Drag Queen Grant gets the ultimate revenge on cheating boy-friend, Jon. Tattooists Danny and Jodie face home truths and best mates Chloe and Misha designs for one another, spark some home truths. (s3, ep 10)
25/07/2018
S4 • E8Just Tattoo of Us UKBroken Mirrors
Joey Essex co-hosts the show and couple Cameron and Shereece confess all. School friends Christian and Megan teach each other lesson, engaged couple Jordan and Zoe test their relationship and Aussie mates Alex and Alfie lose control. (S4, ep8)
27/09/2020
S4 • E9Just Tattoo of Us UKUnfinished Business
The Valleys star Lateysha co-hosts the show and Big Brother star Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace and her BFF Amy cement their friendship. Father and son Darren and Dean don't hold back and Jack and Crystal return to the show. (S4, ep9)
27/09/2020
S4 • E10Just Tattoo of Us UKSibling Rivalries
Charlotte's boyfriend Josh co-hosts the show and her two BFFs Lauren and Melissa put their friendship to the test. DJ Tom Zanetti and his brother Josh get competitive and a family is divided as siblings Recce and Paige reveal their true feelings. (S4, ep10)
27/09/2020
S4Just Tattoo of Us UKJust Tattoo of Us UK AUS #412
La estrella de Geordie Shore, Aaron Chalmers, co-conduce. Los nuevos amigos, AJ y Monique, revelan sus verdaderos sentimientos mientras que estos otros amigos, Sam y Chery, revelan los secretos ajenos.
S4 • E11Just Tattoo of Us UKYou've Broken The Rules
Nathan de Geordie Shore co-conduce. Los primos, Becky y Kodi, provocan un caos. Los alocados amigos, Josh y Jimmy, se ponen serios y el reconocido participante de Ex On The Beach, Jack Devlin, y su amigo, Andrew, rompen las reglas.
S4 • E2Just Tattoo of Us UKIndecent Proposal
Friends Saffron and Sheniya send each other a message, mother and son Mary and Lewis test their family bond while lovebirds Emily and Chris face some big decisions. (S4, ep2)
08/04/2020
S4 • E3Just Tattoo of Us UKCharlotte's Revenge
Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry co-hosts the show, best mates Josh and Warren push banter to its limits, and Charlotte Crosby gets her revenge by inking tattoo artist John. (S4, ep3)
08/04/2020
S4 • E4Just Tattoo of Us UKThe Last Thing I Wanted
The king of Essex, Joey Essex co-hosts with Charlotte. Geordie Shore lovebirds Chloe and Sam face a trust test, and Frenemies Becky and Zoe tell each other some home truths. (S4, ep4)
08/04/2020
S4 • E5Just Tattoo of Us UKIt's Coming Home
Ex On The Beach star Natalie Harris is taught a lesson by her mum and Love Island hunks Tom and Rykard try to get one over on each other. Best mates Josh and Wes brand each other for life. (S4, ep5)
08/04/2020
