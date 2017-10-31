Just Tattoo of Us UK
Charl's Tearjerker
Season 3 E 6 • 26/06/2018
It's a double tat initiation for tattooists Hue and Charl and emotions run high, and Chloe marks her ground with a tattoo her cheating boyfriend will never forget. (S3, ep6)
S2 • E5Just Tattoo of Us UKRyan And Hughie Kick Off
Newlyweds Brad and Bella design crazy tattoos for each other. Big Brother couple Hughie Maughan and Ryan Ruckledge fail the tattoo trust test. While Sophie and Lauren of Slut and Gorilla fame from season 1 return for revenge. (s2, ep 5)
31/10/2017
S2 • E6Just Tattoo of Us UKNip Slip
Australian reality stars Imogen Anthony and Krystal Dawson fly in from down under to get inked and siblings Alicia and Troy have a massive family fall out. Couple Beth and George risk their future together with their designs. (s2, ep 6)
07/11/2017
S2 • E7Just Tattoo of Us UKYou're Dumped
Best friends Naomi and Terri push their friendship to breaking point, while workmates Billy and Joe try to outdo each other, and ex-lovers Ollie and Maisie ink some hard truths. (S2, ep7)
14/11/2017
S2 • E8Just Tattoo of Us UKGot The Hump
Footballer Jamie and party boy Robert are putting their friendship and their skin on the line. And Bridie and Trey are about to realise the naked truth of their relationship. (S2, ep8)
21/11/2017
S2 • E9Just Tattoo of Us UKSunny Side Up
Geordie Shore's Abbie and mother Zoe see if mum's the word, while best mates Pat and Will see if they're heavyweight friends or lightweight losers. Kirstie and Elise risk their friendship. (S2, ep9)
28/11/2017
S2 • E10Just Tattoo of Us UKCry Baby
Love Island’s herculean couple Alex and Olivia think their tattoos be God like or work of the devil and is the writing on the wall for terrible twosome Chelsea and Brooke’s friendship? Frenemies Alicia and Louise are back to out-do one another again! (s2, ep 10)
05/12/2017
S3 • E2Just Tattoo of Us UKScotty T's Initiation Tattoo
It's Scotty T's big initiation day and he has his bum branded for life. Wingmen Curf and Omar take lads banter to extremes and competitive brothers Fran and Nic put family ties in knots. (S3, ep2)
29/05/2018
S3 • E3Just Tattoo of Us UKJinx
TOWIE's Harry and mum Karen go head to head in a series first. Best mates Jordan and Faye ex-pose their sex secrets and Love Island's Jess and Dom put their engagement on the line. (S3, ep3)
05/06/2018
S3 • E4Just Tattoo of Us UKWorld's Worst Boyfriend
Ashley and Jordan take the ultimate friend test, mates Nicole and Dayna dish the dirt on each other and Crystal plots revenge on her bad boyfriend Jack. (S3, ep4)
12/06/2018
S3 • E5Just Tattoo of Us UKWart Is That?
Buddies Ant and Joe take their banter to the next level, and Tian and Natalie get inked with tattoos neither will ever forget. (S3, ep5)
19/06/2018
26/06/2018
S3 • E7Just Tattoo of Us UKPrincess Mutya
Mates Fraser and Sam risk their friendship with massive revelations in ink, and Mutya from the Sugababes puts all of her trust in Vas from TOWIE as they mark each other for life. (S3, ep7)
03/07/2018
S3 • E8Just Tattoo of Us UKRyan And Hughie: Round Two
Big Brother's Hughie and Ryan return with disastrous consequences, and childhood mates Rishi and Courtney put their 21 year old friendship through its biggest test yet. (S3, ep8)
10/07/2018
S3 • E9Just Tattoo of Us UKMum's The Word
Party boys Calum Best and Frankie Cocozza put their bromance to the tattoo test. Married Sweethearts Ryan and Natasha have bones to pick with each other, but have they pushed it too far? (S3, ep9)
17/07/2018
S3 • E10Just Tattoo of Us UKDanny & Jody Get Inked
The series goes out with a bang as Drag Queen Grant gets the ultimate revenge on cheating boy-friend, Jon. Tattooists Danny and Jodie face home truths and best mates Chloe and Misha designs for one another, spark some home truths. (s3, ep 10)
25/07/2018
S4 • E8Just Tattoo of Us UKBroken Mirrors
Joey Essex co-hosts the show and couple Cameron and Shereece confess all. School friends Christian and Megan teach each other lesson, engaged couple Jordan and Zoe test their relationship and Aussie mates Alex and Alfie lose control. (S4, ep8)
27/09/2020
S4 • E9Just Tattoo of Us UKUnfinished Business
The Valleys star Lateysha co-hosts the show and Big Brother star Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace and her BFF Amy cement their friendship. Father and son Darren and Dean don't hold back and Jack and Crystal return to the show. (S4, ep9)
27/09/2020
S4 • E7Just Tattoo of Us UKForever Friends?
Chloe Ferry is back as a guest host and best pals Benny and Scott put their bromance to the test. Towie star Bobby Norris and his friend Charlie find out how well they really know each other and lifelong mates Kobi and Macauley question their friendship. (S4, ep7)
08/04/2019
S4 • E10Just Tattoo of Us UKSibling Rivalries
Charlotte's boyfriend Josh co-hosts the show and her two BFFs Lauren and Melissa put their friendship to the test. DJ Tom Zanetti and his brother Josh get competitive and a family is divided as siblings Recce and Paige reveal their true feelings. (S4, ep10)
27/09/2020
S4Just Tattoo of Us UKJust Tattoo of Us UK AUS #412
La estrella de Geordie Shore, Aaron Chalmers, co-conduce. Los nuevos amigos, AJ y Monique, revelan sus verdaderos sentimientos mientras que estos otros amigos, Sam y Chery, revelan los secretos ajenos.
