Teen Mom 2

A Familiar Face Is Joining Teen Mom 2

04/06/2019

On the set of her "Coffee Convos" podcast, Kailyn chats with Teen Mom OG's Catelynn and Tyler and gets to know her newest Teen Mom 2 castmate, Jade from Young + Pregnant.

Highlight
02:48

Leah and Jason's Breakup
Teen Mom 2

After ending things with her boyfriend Jason, Leah opens up to Teen Mom 2 producer Brendan about how the relationship took a turn for the worse.
30/04/2019
Highlight
03:29

Briana and Jenelle Catch Up
Teen Mom 2

Jenelle has dinner with Briana and opens up about the strain that David's reluctance to be appear on camera is putting on their relationship.
07/05/2019
Highlight
02:15

Chelsea Gets Advice About Her Anxiety
Teen Mom 2

Following her panic attack, Chelsea goes to dinner with her friend Chelsey and her family, who provide empathy and advice.
07/05/2019
Highlight
02:52

Addie Goes to the ER
Teen Mom 2

Leah and Jeremy take Addie to the ER for a blood test, where Leah struggles to maintain a brave face in front of her daughter.
14/05/2019
Highlight
03:18

Jenelle Talks About Her Future
Teen Mom 2

Jenelle addresses her concerns about traveling with the Teen Mom 2 producers.
14/05/2019
Highlight
01:40

Kailyn Reveals Her Relationship Status
Teen Mom 2

Kailyn updates Nessa and Dr. Drew about where she stands with Chris, then describes an incident that made her feel humiliated.
17/05/2019
Highlight
03:21

Nessa Calls Out Jenelle
Teen Mom 2

Nessa confronts Jenelle over comments she made about Nessa's partner Colin Kaepernick on social media.
21/05/2019
Highlight
02:31

Devoin Makes Excuses for Drinking While Watching Nova
Teen Mom 2

After Briana tells the story of Devoin getting drunk while watching their daughter Nova at a pool party, Devoin swears that he only had two drinks
24/05/2019
Highlight
01:49

Vee and Kailyn Share an Emotional Moment
Teen Mom 2

Kailyn and Vee get emotional while chatting with Dr. Drew and Nessa about their monumental friendship.
28/05/2019
Highlight
02:43

How Chelsea Learned to Deal with Her Ex's Abandonment of Her and Their Daughter
Teen Mom 2

Chelsea opens up to Dr. Drew and an audience member about how she came to accept her ex-boyfriend Adam would never be an active part of their daughter Aubree's life.
01/06/2019
Highlight
04:25

Highlight
03:32

Jade Tries to Support Her Boyfriend's Sobriety
Teen Mom 2

As Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant cast member Jade Cline joins the show, she discusses her history with her boyfriend Sean and worries his work schedule could derail his sobriety.
10/09/2019
Highlight
02:53

Jade and Sean's Fourth Anniversary Blow-Up
Teen Mom 2

Before going out to celebrate their fourth anniversary, Sean accuses Jade of looking through his phone, and it turns into an explosive fight.
11/09/2019
Highlight
01:14

Briana Opens Up About Her Co-Parenting Drama
Teen Mom 2

Briana arrives in New York City to shoot her part of the Teen Mom 2 reunion and vents to a producer from the show about Devoin and his reckless behavior around their daughter.
14/09/2019
Highlight
02:06

Chelsea Tries to Convince Cole to Buy Land
Teen Mom 2

Chelsea is surprised by Cole's reaction when they check out a lot of land for sale.
18/09/2019
Highlight
02:29

Briana Reaches Her Breaking Point
Teen Mom 2

Following her conversation with Devoin at the reunion, Briana talks with her sister Brittany and cousin Michael about her next steps.
18/09/2019
Highlight
02:45

Kailyn Reflects on Her Failed Relationships
Teen Mom 2

While dining out, Kailyn tells her friend Shaneika about her rocky romance with Chris and wonders if she's to blame for her three failed relationships.
24/09/2019
Highlight
02:04

Leah and Jeremy Declare Their Official Relationship Status
Teen Mom 2

After receiving good news about Addie's health, Leah and her ex-husband Jeremy reveal their relationship status.
25/09/2019
Highlight
03:08

Chelsea and Cole Have a Lot to Celebrate
Teen Mom 2

Chelsea and Cole get big news about their journey toward building a new home, and Aubrey learns about LGBTQ+ acceptance ahead of Sioux Falls Pride.
02/10/2019
Highlight
01:23

Kailyn Isn't Looking Back at Javi
Teen Mom 2

When Kailyn gets some big news about her ex Javi, she's determined to distance herself from his new relationship.
02/10/2019
Highlight
03:23

Jade Reaches Her Breaking Point
Teen Mom 2

With Sean armed and locked inside the house, Jade calls in the police to gather her belongings.
02/10/2019
Trailer
01:17

It's Time to Start All Over Again
The Hills: New BeginningsS1

The cast of The Hills gets a fresh start when The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 25 on MTV AU and MTV NZ.
03/04/2019
Trailer
00:30

Can These MTV Stars Find Their One and Clonely?

MTV stars are set up with seven identical singles who match their ideal physical type in a dating show unlike any other when Game of Clones premieres March 26.
06/02/2019
Trailer
00:15

The Challenge: War Of The Worlds | Know Your Enemies and Know Yourself
The Challenge: Vendettas

Peace is impossible when The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres on Monday, March 4.
26/01/2019
Trailer
01:29

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - It May be Paradise, But This Is Not a Vacation
Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1

Wednesdays will be red hot when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres on January 9.
18/12/2018
Trailer
00:30

Welcome to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: It's Her Club, Done Her Way
Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1

It's a quest to build an empire in Mykonos, Greece, and only the best of the best will do when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres January 9 at 12pm - Same time as the US and only on MTV!
04/12/2018