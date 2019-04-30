Teen Mom 2
How Chelsea Learned to Deal with Her Ex's Abandonment of Her and Their Daughter
01/06/2019
Chelsea opens up to Dr. Drew and an audience member about how she came to accept her ex-boyfriend Adam would never be an active part of their daughter Aubree's life.
How the Teen Mom Unit Fell ApartTeen Mom 2
Amber from Teen Mom OG appears on Kailyn's podcast to discuss her social media feud with Jenelle, prompting Kailyn to discuss her own rifts with Jenelle and Briana.
30/04/2019
Highlight
02:48
Leah and Jason's BreakupTeen Mom 2
After ending things with her boyfriend Jason, Leah opens up to Teen Mom 2 producer Brendan about how the relationship took a turn for the worse.
30/04/2019
Highlight
03:29
Briana and Jenelle Catch UpTeen Mom 2
Jenelle has dinner with Briana and opens up about the strain that David's reluctance to be appear on camera is putting on their relationship.
07/05/2019
Highlight
02:15
Chelsea Gets Advice About Her AnxietyTeen Mom 2
Following her panic attack, Chelsea goes to dinner with her friend Chelsey and her family, who provide empathy and advice.
07/05/2019
Highlight
02:52
Addie Goes to the ERTeen Mom 2
Leah and Jeremy take Addie to the ER for a blood test, where Leah struggles to maintain a brave face in front of her daughter.
14/05/2019
Highlight
03:18
Jenelle Talks About Her FutureTeen Mom 2
Jenelle addresses her concerns about traveling with the Teen Mom 2 producers.
14/05/2019
Highlight
01:40
Kailyn Reveals Her Relationship StatusTeen Mom 2
Kailyn updates Nessa and Dr. Drew about where she stands with Chris, then describes an incident that made her feel humiliated.
17/05/2019
Highlight
03:21
Nessa Calls Out JenelleTeen Mom 2
Nessa confronts Jenelle over comments she made about Nessa's partner Colin Kaepernick on social media.
21/05/2019
Highlight
02:31
Devoin Makes Excuses for Drinking While Watching NovaTeen Mom 2
After Briana tells the story of Devoin getting drunk while watching their daughter Nova at a pool party, Devoin swears that he only had two drinks
24/05/2019
Highlight
01:49
Vee and Kailyn Share an Emotional MomentTeen Mom 2
Kailyn and Vee get emotional while chatting with Dr. Drew and Nessa about their monumental friendship.
28/05/2019
Highlight
02:43
Highlight
04:25
A Familiar Face Is Joining Teen Mom 2Teen Mom 2
On the set of her "Coffee Convos" podcast, Kailyn chats with Teen Mom OG's Catelynn and Tyler and gets to know her newest Teen Mom 2 castmate, Jade from Young + Pregnant.
04/06/2019
Highlight
03:32
Jade Tries to Support Her Boyfriend's SobrietyTeen Mom 2
As Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant cast member Jade Cline joins the show, she discusses her history with her boyfriend Sean and worries his work schedule could derail his sobriety.
10/09/2019
Highlight
02:53
Jade and Sean's Fourth Anniversary Blow-UpTeen Mom 2
Before going out to celebrate their fourth anniversary, Sean accuses Jade of looking through his phone, and it turns into an explosive fight.
11/09/2019
Highlight
01:14
Briana Opens Up About Her Co-Parenting DramaTeen Mom 2
Briana arrives in New York City to shoot her part of the Teen Mom 2 reunion and vents to a producer from the show about Devoin and his reckless behavior around their daughter.
14/09/2019
Highlight
02:06
Chelsea Tries to Convince Cole to Buy LandTeen Mom 2
Chelsea is surprised by Cole's reaction when they check out a lot of land for sale.
18/09/2019
Highlight
02:29
Briana Reaches Her Breaking PointTeen Mom 2
Following her conversation with Devoin at the reunion, Briana talks with her sister Brittany and cousin Michael about her next steps.
18/09/2019
Highlight
02:45
Kailyn Reflects on Her Failed RelationshipsTeen Mom 2
While dining out, Kailyn tells her friend Shaneika about her rocky romance with Chris and wonders if she's to blame for her three failed relationships.
24/09/2019
Highlight
02:04
Leah and Jeremy Declare Their Official Relationship StatusTeen Mom 2
After receiving good news about Addie's health, Leah and her ex-husband Jeremy reveal their relationship status.
25/09/2019
Highlight
03:08
Chelsea and Cole Have a Lot to CelebrateTeen Mom 2
Chelsea and Cole get big news about their journey toward building a new home, and Aubrey learns about LGBTQ+ acceptance ahead of Sioux Falls Pride.
02/10/2019
