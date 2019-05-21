Teen Mom 2
Kailyn Reflects on Her Failed Relationships
24/09/2019
While dining out, Kailyn tells her friend Shaneika about her rocky romance with Chris and wonders if she's to blame for her three failed relationships.
Nessa Calls Out JenelleTeen Mom 2
Nessa confronts Jenelle over comments she made about Nessa's partner Colin Kaepernick on social media.
21/05/2019
Devoin Makes Excuses for Drinking While Watching NovaTeen Mom 2
After Briana tells the story of Devoin getting drunk while watching their daughter Nova at a pool party, Devoin swears that he only had two drinks
24/05/2019
Vee and Kailyn Share an Emotional MomentTeen Mom 2
Kailyn and Vee get emotional while chatting with Dr. Drew and Nessa about their monumental friendship.
28/05/2019
How Chelsea Learned to Deal with Her Ex's Abandonment of Her and Their DaughterTeen Mom 2
Chelsea opens up to Dr. Drew and an audience member about how she came to accept her ex-boyfriend Adam would never be an active part of their daughter Aubree's life.
01/06/2019
A Familiar Face Is Joining Teen Mom 2Teen Mom 2
On the set of her "Coffee Convos" podcast, Kailyn chats with Teen Mom OG's Catelynn and Tyler and gets to know her newest Teen Mom 2 castmate, Jade from Young + Pregnant.
04/06/2019
Jade Tries to Support Her Boyfriend's SobrietyTeen Mom 2
As Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant cast member Jade Cline joins the show, she discusses her history with her boyfriend Sean and worries his work schedule could derail his sobriety.
10/09/2019
Jade and Sean's Fourth Anniversary Blow-UpTeen Mom 2
Before going out to celebrate their fourth anniversary, Sean accuses Jade of looking through his phone, and it turns into an explosive fight.
11/09/2019
Briana Opens Up About Her Co-Parenting DramaTeen Mom 2
Briana arrives in New York City to shoot her part of the Teen Mom 2 reunion and vents to a producer from the show about Devoin and his reckless behavior around their daughter.
14/09/2019
Chelsea Tries to Convince Cole to Buy LandTeen Mom 2
Chelsea is surprised by Cole's reaction when they check out a lot of land for sale.
18/09/2019
Briana Reaches Her Breaking PointTeen Mom 2
Following her conversation with Devoin at the reunion, Briana talks with her sister Brittany and cousin Michael about her next steps.
18/09/2019
Leah and Jeremy Declare Their Official Relationship StatusTeen Mom 2
After receiving good news about Addie's health, Leah and her ex-husband Jeremy reveal their relationship status.
25/09/2019
Chelsea and Cole Have a Lot to CelebrateTeen Mom 2
Chelsea and Cole get big news about their journey toward building a new home, and Aubrey learns about LGBTQ+ acceptance ahead of Sioux Falls Pride.
02/10/2019
Kailyn Isn't Looking Back at JaviTeen Mom 2
When Kailyn gets some big news about her ex Javi, she's determined to distance herself from his new relationship.
02/10/2019
Jade Reaches Her Breaking PointTeen Mom 2
With Sean armed and locked inside the house, Jade calls in the police to gather her belongings.
02/10/2019
Devoin Explains His Long Absence to NovaTeen Mom 2
Devoin visits Nova for the first time in a month and explains why he was away so long.
08/10/2019
Are Chelsea and Cole Making the Right Move?Teen Mom 2
Chelsea and Cole consider their parents' feelings about their upcoming move as they travel to take one last look at their new land before signing the paperwork.
09/10/2019
Kailyn Is Determined to Take Her Sons to HawaiiTeen Mom 2
After Jo pushes back, Kailyn doesn't let possible jail time deter her from taking her sons to Hawaii for a vacation.
12/10/2019
Jade Lets Sean Have a Playdate with KloieTeen Mom 2
Sean is in good spirits as he visits with his daughter Kloie under the watchful eye of Jade's mom.
16/10/2019
John Takes On a Bigger Role in Briana's LifeTeen Mom 2
With preparations for Nova's birthday party underway, Briana tells her friend how John fits in her family.
22/10/2019
