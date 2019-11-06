The Challenge: Vendettas
Total Madness Final Words: Asaf
02/04/2020
Rookie Asaf has a hard time hiding his sadness and disappointment about being the first competitor eliminated, especially after waiting years to be on The Challenge.
Highlight
01:28
Josh Accuses Cara Maria of Being ManipulativeThe Challenge: Vendettas
A poolside chat gets contentious when Cara Maria asks Josh who he has the biggest issue with in the house.
06/11/2019
Highlight
04:01
Jordan Forms a New Alliance with His Girlfriend ToriThe Challenge: Vendettas
Before making a decision about his future in the competition, Jordan has a very important question for his girlfriend Tori.
07/11/2019
Exclusive
08:20
Behind The Challenge - All Is Fair In Love and WarThe Challenge: Vendettas
Jordan, Tori, Paulie, Cara and Kam discuss collateral damage during the most recent challenge, their social strategies and a very unexpected gesture.
13/11/2019
Sneak Peek
02:34
CT Stands Firm with His AllianceThe Challenge: Vendettas
Tori and Jordan attempt to sway CT into breaking away from his alliance before elimination.
27/11/2019
Highlight
02:57
If You're Out, Stay OutThe Challenge: Vendettas
Two players dish out tough love, and another gets caught in the middle, when their teammate hits the wall during the final.
05/12/2019
Sneak Peek
01:12
Slithery Season Finale SleepoverThe Challenge: Vendettas
On the season finale, the competitors find their overnight accommodations during the final include a cot elevated above a pit full of snakes.
11/12/2019
Interview
03:46
20 Questions with BananasThe Challenge: Vendettas
Challenge vet Johnny Bananas reveals his least favorite partner, why he's still salty about Final Reckoning, his favorite unaired moment and much more.
02/04/2020
Highlight
01:34
Wes and Bananas Try a Different Approach to the GameThe Challenge: Vendettas
Wes and Bananas's newfound friendship raises eyebrows among the competition, and the two vets explain why they decided to join forces.
02/04/2020
Highlight
02:57
The Rules Have Officially ChangedThe Challenge: Vendettas
TJ reveals the biggest twist The Challenge has ever seen as he tells the competitors the only way they can make it into the final.
02/04/2020
Exclusive
01:24
Asaf Earns Respect in the BunkerThe Challenge: Vendettas
Cory, Swaggy C, Fessy and Jay discuss Asaf's bold move of calling out Wes, and Cory asks Asaf who he'd like to face in Purgatory.
02/04/2020
Exclusive
02:07
Exclusive
02:24
Total Madness Final Words: JennThe Challenge: Vendettas
Rookie Jenn describes her disappointment about being the first woman in the house to be eliminated and shares some parting words for Dee.
09/04/2020
Highlight
04:24
Jay Attempts to Tear Down His IdolThe Challenge: Vendettas
Purgatory comes down to the wire when rookie Jay and his Challenge idol CT try to break through barriers made of ropes, chains, ammo boxes, cinderblocks and boulders.
16/04/2020
Exclusive
01:16
Bananas Gets in Ashley's HeadThe Challenge: Vendettas
Ashley fumes after Bananas goes around the house portraying her as untrustworthy.
16/04/2020
Exclusive
01:34
Total Madness Final Words: CTThe Challenge: Vendettas
CT reflects on what went wrong in Purgatory and explains how he thinks the game will pan out for his rookie elimination opponent Jay.
16/04/2020
Highlight
02:50
Bear Can't Make a Spark, But He Can Put Out a FireThe Challenge: Vendettas
When Bear's attempt to seduce Kailah falls flat, he creates a little chaos in the house, leading to conflict between Mattie and Ashley.
23/04/2020
Exclusive
02:15
Ashley Is Not Ready to Go Home YetThe Challenge: Vendettas
With nominations looming, an emotional but defiant Ashley tells Swaggy C she has a feeling she'll be put up for elimination and vows not to go down without a fight.
23/04/2020
Exclusive
01:51
Total Madness Final Words: AshleyThe Challenge: Vendettas
Ashley explains why this season just wasn't for her, accuses Wes of not really having her back and vows to become the "female Bananas."
23/04/2020
Highlight
03:05
Was Jenna Cheating or Single?The Challenge: Vendettas
Zach finally answers Jenna's call and accuses her of cheating on him, but she insists she would never cheat on him.
07/05/2020
Exclusive
02:04
Total Madness Final Words: ToriThe Challenge: Vendettas
Tori says she doesn't regret taking a risk to try to get a red skull and explains what went wrong in her elimination contest against Jenna.
14/05/2020
