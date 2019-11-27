The Challenge: Vendettas

Bananas Gets in Ashley's Head

16/04/2020

Ashley fumes after Bananas goes around the house portraying her as untrustworthy.

More

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching

Sneak Peek
02:34

CT Stands Firm with His Alliance
The Challenge: Vendettas

Tori and Jordan attempt to sway CT into breaking away from his alliance before elimination.
27/11/2019
Highlight
02:57

If You're Out, Stay Out
The Challenge: Vendettas

Two players dish out tough love, and another gets caught in the middle, when their teammate hits the wall during the final.
05/12/2019
Sneak Peek
01:12

Slithery Season Finale Sleepover
The Challenge: Vendettas

On the season finale, the competitors find their overnight accommodations during the final include a cot elevated above a pit full of snakes.
11/12/2019
Interview
03:46

20 Questions with Bananas
The Challenge: Vendettas

Challenge vet Johnny Bananas reveals his least favorite partner, why he's still salty about Final Reckoning, his favorite unaired moment and much more.
02/04/2020
Highlight
01:34

Wes and Bananas Try a Different Approach to the Game
The Challenge: Vendettas

Wes and Bananas's newfound friendship raises eyebrows among the competition, and the two vets explain why they decided to join forces.
02/04/2020
Highlight
02:57

The Rules Have Officially Changed
The Challenge: Vendettas

TJ reveals the biggest twist The Challenge has ever seen as he tells the competitors the only way they can make it into the final.
02/04/2020
Exclusive
01:24

Asaf Earns Respect in the Bunker
The Challenge: Vendettas

Cory, Swaggy C, Fessy and Jay discuss Asaf's bold move of calling out Wes, and Cory asks Asaf who he'd like to face in Purgatory.
02/04/2020
Exclusive
02:07

Total Madness Final Words: Asaf
The Challenge: Vendettas

Rookie Asaf has a hard time hiding his sadness and disappointment about being the first competitor eliminated, especially after waiting years to be on The Challenge.
02/04/2020
Exclusive
02:24

Total Madness Final Words: Jenn
The Challenge: Vendettas

Rookie Jenn describes her disappointment about being the first woman in the house to be eliminated and shares some parting words for Dee.
09/04/2020
Highlight
04:24

Jay Attempts to Tear Down His Idol
The Challenge: Vendettas

Purgatory comes down to the wire when rookie Jay and his Challenge idol CT try to break through barriers made of ropes, chains, ammo boxes, cinderblocks and boulders.
16/04/2020
Exclusive
01:16

Bananas Gets in Ashley's Head
The Challenge: Vendettas

Ashley fumes after Bananas goes around the house portraying her as untrustworthy.
16/04/2020
Exclusive
01:34

Total Madness Final Words: CT
The Challenge: Vendettas

CT reflects on what went wrong in Purgatory and explains how he thinks the game will pan out for his rookie elimination opponent Jay.
16/04/2020
Highlight
02:50

Bear Can't Make a Spark, But He Can Put Out a Fire
The Challenge: Vendettas

When Bear's attempt to seduce Kailah falls flat, he creates a little chaos in the house, leading to conflict between Mattie and Ashley.
23/04/2020
Exclusive
02:15

Ashley Is Not Ready to Go Home Yet
The Challenge: Vendettas

With nominations looming, an emotional but defiant Ashley tells Swaggy C she has a feeling she'll be put up for elimination and vows not to go down without a fight.
23/04/2020
Exclusive
01:51

Total Madness Final Words: Ashley
The Challenge: Vendettas

Ashley explains why this season just wasn't for her, accuses Wes of not really having her back and vows to become the "female Bananas."
23/04/2020
Highlight
03:05

Was Jenna Cheating or Single?
The Challenge: Vendettas

Zach finally answers Jenna's call and accuses her of cheating on him, but she insists she would never cheat on him.
07/05/2020
Exclusive
02:04

Total Madness Final Words: Tori
The Challenge: Vendettas

Tori says she doesn't regret taking a risk to try to get a red skull and explains what went wrong in her elimination contest against Jenna.
14/05/2020
Exclusive
02:06

Big T Insists on Looking Hot for the Hospital
The Challenge: Vendettas

After Big T injures her foot in a drunken mishap, the other players help her get dressed for a trip to the hospital.
21/05/2020
Exclusive
01:40

Total Madness Final Words: Bear
The Challenge: Vendettas

Bear blames his poor Pole Wrestling performance on being blindsided by the tribunal and delivers a heartfelt goodbye to Kailah.
21/05/2020
Exclusive
01:21

The Bunker Dynamic Is Always Changing
The Challenge: Vendettas

Josh vents about Swaggy colluding with Wes while pretending to be his friend, and Bananas advises him to stay calm and weather the storm of rapidly shifting alliances.
28/05/2020
Highlight
05:24

So Does This Mean They're Friends?
The Challenge: Vendettas

One of the biggest elimination battles in Challenge history leads two legendary players to reflect on their complicated history together.
04/06/2020
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:17

It's Time to Start All Over Again
The Hills: New BeginningsS1

The cast of The Hills gets a fresh start when The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 25 on MTV AU and MTV NZ.
03/04/2019
Trailer
00:30

Can These MTV Stars Find Their One and Clonely?

MTV stars are set up with seven identical singles who match their ideal physical type in a dating show unlike any other when Game of Clones premieres March 26.
06/02/2019
Trailer
00:15

The Challenge: War Of The Worlds | Know Your Enemies and Know Yourself
The Challenge: Vendettas

Peace is impossible when The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres on Monday, March 4.
26/01/2019
Trailer
01:29

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - It May be Paradise, But This Is Not a Vacation
Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1

Wednesdays will be red hot when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres on January 9.
18/12/2018
Trailer
00:30

Welcome to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: It's Her Club, Done Her Way
Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1

It's a quest to build an empire in Mykonos, Greece, and only the best of the best will do when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres January 9 at 12pm - Same time as the US and only on MTV!
04/12/2018