The Challenge: Vendettas

Bear Can't Make a Spark, But He Can Put Out a Fire

23/04/2020

When Bear's attempt to seduce Kailah falls flat, he creates a little chaos in the house, leading to conflict between Mattie and Ashley.

More

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching

Sneak Peek
01:12

Slithery Season Finale Sleepover
The Challenge: Vendettas

On the season finale, the competitors find their overnight accommodations during the final include a cot elevated above a pit full of snakes.
11/12/2019
Interview
03:46

20 Questions with Bananas
The Challenge: Vendettas

Challenge vet Johnny Bananas reveals his least favorite partner, why he's still salty about Final Reckoning, his favorite unaired moment and much more.
02/04/2020
Highlight
01:34

Wes and Bananas Try a Different Approach to the Game
The Challenge: Vendettas

Wes and Bananas's newfound friendship raises eyebrows among the competition, and the two vets explain why they decided to join forces.
02/04/2020
Highlight
02:57

The Rules Have Officially Changed
The Challenge: Vendettas

TJ reveals the biggest twist The Challenge has ever seen as he tells the competitors the only way they can make it into the final.
02/04/2020
Exclusive
01:24

Asaf Earns Respect in the Bunker
The Challenge: Vendettas

Cory, Swaggy C, Fessy and Jay discuss Asaf's bold move of calling out Wes, and Cory asks Asaf who he'd like to face in Purgatory.
02/04/2020
Exclusive
02:07

Total Madness Final Words: Asaf
The Challenge: Vendettas

Rookie Asaf has a hard time hiding his sadness and disappointment about being the first competitor eliminated, especially after waiting years to be on The Challenge.
02/04/2020
Exclusive
02:24

Total Madness Final Words: Jenn
The Challenge: Vendettas

Rookie Jenn describes her disappointment about being the first woman in the house to be eliminated and shares some parting words for Dee.
09/04/2020
Highlight
04:24

Jay Attempts to Tear Down His Idol
The Challenge: Vendettas

Purgatory comes down to the wire when rookie Jay and his Challenge idol CT try to break through barriers made of ropes, chains, ammo boxes, cinderblocks and boulders.
16/04/2020
Exclusive
01:16

Bananas Gets in Ashley's Head
The Challenge: Vendettas

Ashley fumes after Bananas goes around the house portraying her as untrustworthy.
16/04/2020
Exclusive
01:34

Total Madness Final Words: CT
The Challenge: Vendettas

CT reflects on what went wrong in Purgatory and explains how he thinks the game will pan out for his rookie elimination opponent Jay.
16/04/2020
Highlight
02:50

Bear Can't Make a Spark, But He Can Put Out a Fire
The Challenge: Vendettas

When Bear's attempt to seduce Kailah falls flat, he creates a little chaos in the house, leading to conflict between Mattie and Ashley.
23/04/2020
Exclusive
02:15

Ashley Is Not Ready to Go Home Yet
The Challenge: Vendettas

With nominations looming, an emotional but defiant Ashley tells Swaggy C she has a feeling she'll be put up for elimination and vows not to go down without a fight.
23/04/2020
Exclusive
01:51

Total Madness Final Words: Ashley
The Challenge: Vendettas

Ashley explains why this season just wasn't for her, accuses Wes of not really having her back and vows to become the "female Bananas."
23/04/2020
Highlight
03:05

Was Jenna Cheating or Single?
The Challenge: Vendettas

Zach finally answers Jenna's call and accuses her of cheating on him, but she insists she would never cheat on him.
07/05/2020
Exclusive
02:04

Total Madness Final Words: Tori
The Challenge: Vendettas

Tori says she doesn't regret taking a risk to try to get a red skull and explains what went wrong in her elimination contest against Jenna.
14/05/2020
Exclusive
02:06

Big T Insists on Looking Hot for the Hospital
The Challenge: Vendettas

After Big T injures her foot in a drunken mishap, the other players help her get dressed for a trip to the hospital.
21/05/2020
Exclusive
01:40

Total Madness Final Words: Bear
The Challenge: Vendettas

Bear blames his poor Pole Wrestling performance on being blindsided by the tribunal and delivers a heartfelt goodbye to Kailah.
21/05/2020
Exclusive
01:21

The Bunker Dynamic Is Always Changing
The Challenge: Vendettas

Josh vents about Swaggy colluding with Wes while pretending to be his friend, and Bananas advises him to stay calm and weather the storm of rapidly shifting alliances.
28/05/2020
Highlight
05:24

So Does This Mean They're Friends?
The Challenge: Vendettas

One of the biggest elimination battles in Challenge history leads two legendary players to reflect on their complicated history together.
04/06/2020
Exclusive
02:20

Total Madness Final Words: Wes
The Challenge: Vendettas

Wes reflects on where he may have gone wrong during the Charge the Wall elimination, his risky decision to compete against Bananas and his unlikely friendship with his rival.
04/06/2020
Exclusive
02:31

Is This a Nomination or a Roast?
The Challenge: Vendettas

The other players grant Bananas's request to vote him into elimination, but not before they share their feelings about him.
04/06/2020
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:17

It's Time to Start All Over Again
The Hills: New BeginningsS1

The cast of The Hills gets a fresh start when The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 25 on MTV AU and MTV NZ.
03/04/2019
Trailer
00:30

Can These MTV Stars Find Their One and Clonely?

MTV stars are set up with seven identical singles who match their ideal physical type in a dating show unlike any other when Game of Clones premieres March 26.
06/02/2019
Trailer
00:15

The Challenge: War Of The Worlds | Know Your Enemies and Know Yourself
The Challenge: Vendettas

Peace is impossible when The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres on Monday, March 4.
26/01/2019
Trailer
01:29

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - It May be Paradise, But This Is Not a Vacation
Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1

Wednesdays will be red hot when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres on January 9.
18/12/2018
Trailer
00:30

Welcome to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: It's Her Club, Done Her Way
Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1

It's a quest to build an empire in Mykonos, Greece, and only the best of the best will do when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres January 9 at 12pm - Same time as the US and only on MTV!
04/12/2018