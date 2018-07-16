Teen Mom 2
Leah Lawyers Up
Season 8 E 31 • 26/07/2018
When the school wants to drop Ali rather than provide the special care she needs, Leah prepares to take legal action.
Producers Tell All - Hawaiian VacationTeen Mom 2S8 E29
The crew talks about what it was like filming on location during Kailyn and Leah's trip to Hawaii, a crazy cat moment caught on tape, and their skydiving adventure.
16/07/2018
Bonus
02:37
Everyone Deserves a BreakTeen Mom 2S8 E29
Kailyn, Leah and Sierra share their feelings of guilt; Leah reveals that she doesn't want to settle; and Kailyn questions the idea of true love and marriage.
17/07/2018
Sneak Peek
01:25
Javi Gets Called OutTeen Mom 2S8 E30
Briana's mom Roxanne doesn't hold back when she sits down with Javi to discuss his relationship with Briana.
19/07/2018
Sneak Peek
02:02
Leah Gets Bad NewsTeen Mom 2S8 E30
Leah expresses her frustration after she talks to the principal at Ali's school.
19/07/2018
Sneak Peek
01:27
Kailyn Prepares for CourtTeen Mom 2S8 E30
Kailyn talks with her friend Bone about her ex being held to a different standard than her.
19/07/2018
Sneak Peek
01:00
Jenelle's Dangerous DriveTeen Mom 2S8 E30
Jenelle has to act quickly when a truck cuts her off on the road.
19/07/2018
Exclusive
03:21
Producers Tell All - Briana's Mommy MakeoverTeen Mom 2S8 E30
The producers relive Briana's plastic surgery makeover where Javi made a surprise appearance and cameras got in on all the graphic action.
23/07/2018
02:01
Javi Tells Kailyn About MiamiTeen Mom 2S8 E31
Upon his return, Javi tells Kailyn about his confrontation with Briana’s mom, but Kailyn is annoyed at the attention he’s paying Briana in the first place.
26/07/2018
01:16
Javi Goes MIA After Briana’s SurgeryTeen Mom 2S8 E31
Following his confrontation with Roxanne, Javi ghosts Briana post-surgery.
26/07/2018
01:20
Chelsea Gets a Slap in the Face from Adam’s ParentsTeen Mom 2S8 E31
After sending Aubree to stay with her paternal grandparents, Chelsea is pissed to learn they let her see Adam despite a court order limiting his visitations.
26/07/2018
01:06
Leah Lawyers UpTeen Mom 2S8 E31
When the school wants to drop Ali rather than provide the special care she needs, Leah prepares to take legal action.
26/07/2018
01:02
“I Don’t Care for Her”Teen Mom 2S8 E41
Briana gets real about her dislike of Kailyn and speculates about how things might go during the upcoming reunion special.
02/08/2018
01:30
Kailyn Sounds Off on Briana’s “Reckless” MouthTeen Mom 2S8 E41
While prepping to tape a podcast with Chelsea, Kailyn talks about the upcoming reunion and pushes back against allegations Briana’s been making online.
02/08/2018
Sneak Peek
00:56
Briana and Kailyn Have It Out Behind Closed DoorsTeen Mom 2S8 E41
The crew is locked outside as Briana and Kailyn go into a private room to talk out their feud, but things quickly get heated.
02/08/2018
00:50
Teen Mom 2 Reunion Part 1 - Catching UpTeen Mom 2S8 E52
Dr. Drew catches up with the stars of Teen Mom 2 and attempts to get to the bottom of the ongoing feud between Kailyn and Briana.
06/08/2018
01:07
Kailyn Tells Her Side of the StoryTeen Mom 2S8 E52
Kailyn tells Nessa and Dr. Drew her version of what happened with Briana backstage and what led to things getting physical on camera.
06/08/2018
02:00
Briana Confronts KailynTeen Mom 2S8 E52
Things get heated when a preshow confrontation between Briana and Kailyn spills over onto the stage.
06/08/2018
02:09
Briana Dishes About Her Beef with KailynTeen Mom 2S8 E52
Briana describes how her ongoing feud with Kailyn escalated, including their alleged off-camera confrontation.
06/08/2018
01:16
Javi and Kailyn Cross BoundariesTeen Mom 2S8 E53
Dr. Drew and Nessa put Kailyn and Javi on the hot seat as they question them about a recent hookup.
21/08/2018
01:28
Chelsea's Custody BattleTeen Mom 2S8 E53
Chelsea gives Dr. Drew an update on Adam's visitation with Aubree and what his mother said to her in court.
21/08/2018
