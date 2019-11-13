Teen Mom 2
The Reunion Rocks Leah's Co-Parenting Relationships
01/09/2020
After Jeremy criticized Corey for missing some of Ali's doctor's appointments during the reunion, Corey posts several angry tweets, leaving Leah caught in the middle.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Highlight
02:37
Chelsea's Anxiety Hits Her Before Her Clothing LaunchTeen Mom 2
When Chelsea attends her clothing line launch at Lauriebelles, she battles her nerves as she greets and takes photos with an excited crowd.
13/11/2019
Sneak Peek
03:11
Luis Asks Briana for a Huge FavorTeen Mom 2
Briana questions Luis's motive for spending time with Stella after he texts Briana with a surprising request.
19/11/2019
Highlight
03:04
Briana Puts Stella FirstTeen Mom 2
Briana agrees to send Luis money, and she urges him to be more present in Stella's life when he stops by for a visit.
20/11/2019
Sneak Peek
02:31
Is It Over for Briana and John?Teen Mom 2
Briana tells her friend Shirley that her relationship with John is floundering and decides to send him a very straightforward text.
26/11/2019
Highlight
02:35
Chelsea Gets an Upsetting Request from Adam's MomTeen Mom 2
Chelsea is left shaking in disbelief after Adam's mom asks her to violate their established child visitation agreement.
27/11/2019
Highlight
02:35
Kailyn Breaks the Sad News About BearTeen Mom 2
Kailyn sits down with her three boys to explain that their beloved dog Bear needs to be euthanized due to his chronic suffering.
27/11/2019
Highlight
02:03
Leah Sets New Boundaries with JeremyTeen Mom 2
Leah calls her ex-husband Jeremy to explain that their on-again, off-again romantic relationship causes too much pain and confusion.
27/11/2019
Sneak Peek
02:32
Leah, Chelsea and Jade Reflect on the Past SeasonTeen Mom 2
Leah talks about rebuilding one relationship and ending another, Chelsea discusses her anxiety, and Jade provides an update on Kloie.
04/12/2019
Highlight
03:48
Briana and John Have a Heart-to-HeartTeen Mom 2
Dr. Drew challenges Briana to check her pattern of pushing people away, which leads to her and John having an emotional conversation about their relationship's demise.
11/12/2019
Sneak Peek
03:06
Chelsea and Catelynn Chat About Their Battles with AnxietyTeen Mom 2
Chelsea and Catelynn discuss the realities of living with anxiety, including their symptoms, triggers and treatment options, and Tyler and Cole open up about feeling helpless.
17/12/2019
Sneak Peek
02:04
The Reunion Rocks Leah's Co-Parenting RelationshipsTeen Mom 2
After Jeremy criticized Corey for missing some of Ali's doctor's appointments during the reunion, Corey posts several angry tweets, leaving Leah caught in the middle.
01/09/2020
Highlight
02:51
Leah Wants Everyone to Get AlongTeen Mom 2
Leah worries Jeremy's comments at the reunion will affect her co-parenting relationship with Corey, and later she checks in with Ali about an upcoming doctor's appointment.
02/09/2020
Highlight
02:28
Kailyn Breaks Down Co-parenting to Isaac and LincolnTeen Mom 2
When Isaac questions why he has to spend the week at Jo's house, Kailyn explains how lucky he is to have his father in his life.
09/09/2020
Highlight
03:07
Briana Tells All About Her Night with LuisTeen Mom 2
Briana tells the juicy details of her night with Luis to her sister and mom, who fear Briana is giving Luis mixed signals.
09/09/2020
Highlight
01:25
Chelsea and Cole Catch UpTeen Mom 2
Chelsea talks with Cole about the moto jacket she created for her clothing line, therapy and spending time with Aubree.
16/09/2020
Highlight
03:58
Kailyn and Lindsie Chrisley Interview a Psychic MediumTeen Mom 2
Kailyn and Lindsie have an emotional chat with Monica the medium for their "Coffee Convos" podcast, and Kailyn gets an unexpected call while at a salon.
16/09/2020
Highlight
02:34
Should Aubree Get a Cellphone?Teen Mom 2
Chelsea talks to Aubree about an upcoming father-daughter dance, and then Chelsea's friend Laura offers her opinion about whether Aubree's ready for a cellphone.
23/09/2020
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:17
It's Time to Start All Over AgainThe Hills: New BeginningsS1
The cast of The Hills gets a fresh start when The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 25 on MTV AU and MTV NZ.
03/04/2019
Trailer
00:30
Can These MTV Stars Find Their One and Clonely?
MTV stars are set up with seven identical singles who match their ideal physical type in a dating show unlike any other when Game of Clones premieres March 26.
06/02/2019
Trailer
00:15
The Challenge: War Of The Worlds | Know Your Enemies and Know YourselfThe Challenge: Vendettas
Peace is impossible when The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres on Monday, March 4.
26/01/2019
Trailer
01:29
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - It May be Paradise, But This Is Not a VacationLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
Wednesdays will be red hot when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres on January 9.
18/12/2018
Trailer
00:30
Welcome to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: It's Her Club, Done Her WayLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
It's a quest to build an empire in Mykonos, Greece, and only the best of the best will do when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres January 9 at 12pm - Same time as the US and only on MTV!
04/12/2018