Teen Mom 2
Leah Wants Everyone to Get Along
02/09/2020
Leah worries Jeremy's comments at the reunion will affect her co-parenting relationship with Corey, and later she checks in with Ali about an upcoming doctor's appointment.
Sneak Peek
03:11
Luis Asks Briana for a Huge FavorTeen Mom 2
Briana questions Luis's motive for spending time with Stella after he texts Briana with a surprising request.
19/11/2019
Highlight
03:04
Briana Puts Stella FirstTeen Mom 2
Briana agrees to send Luis money, and she urges him to be more present in Stella's life when he stops by for a visit.
20/11/2019
Sneak Peek
02:31
Is It Over for Briana and John?Teen Mom 2
Briana tells her friend Shirley that her relationship with John is floundering and decides to send him a very straightforward text.
26/11/2019
Highlight
02:35
Chelsea Gets an Upsetting Request from Adam's MomTeen Mom 2
Chelsea is left shaking in disbelief after Adam's mom asks her to violate their established child visitation agreement.
27/11/2019
Highlight
02:35
Kailyn Breaks the Sad News About BearTeen Mom 2
Kailyn sits down with her three boys to explain that their beloved dog Bear needs to be euthanized due to his chronic suffering.
27/11/2019
Highlight
02:03
Leah Sets New Boundaries with JeremyTeen Mom 2
Leah calls her ex-husband Jeremy to explain that their on-again, off-again romantic relationship causes too much pain and confusion.
27/11/2019
Sneak Peek
02:32
Leah, Chelsea and Jade Reflect on the Past SeasonTeen Mom 2
Leah talks about rebuilding one relationship and ending another, Chelsea discusses her anxiety, and Jade provides an update on Kloie.
04/12/2019
Highlight
03:48
Briana and John Have a Heart-to-HeartTeen Mom 2
Dr. Drew challenges Briana to check her pattern of pushing people away, which leads to her and John having an emotional conversation about their relationship's demise.
11/12/2019
Sneak Peek
03:06
Chelsea and Catelynn Chat About Their Battles with AnxietyTeen Mom 2
Chelsea and Catelynn discuss the realities of living with anxiety, including their symptoms, triggers and treatment options, and Tyler and Cole open up about feeling helpless.
17/12/2019
Sneak Peek
02:04
The Reunion Rocks Leah's Co-Parenting RelationshipsTeen Mom 2
After Jeremy criticized Corey for missing some of Ali's doctor's appointments during the reunion, Corey posts several angry tweets, leaving Leah caught in the middle.
01/09/2020
Highlight
02:51
Highlight
02:28
Kailyn Breaks Down Co-parenting to Isaac and LincolnTeen Mom 2
When Isaac questions why he has to spend the week at Jo's house, Kailyn explains how lucky he is to have his father in his life.
09/09/2020
Highlight
03:07
Briana Tells All About Her Night with LuisTeen Mom 2
Briana tells the juicy details of her night with Luis to her sister and mom, who fear Briana is giving Luis mixed signals.
09/09/2020
Highlight
01:25
Chelsea and Cole Catch UpTeen Mom 2
Chelsea talks with Cole about the moto jacket she created for her clothing line, therapy and spending time with Aubree.
16/09/2020
Highlight
03:58
Kailyn and Lindsie Chrisley Interview a Psychic MediumTeen Mom 2
Kailyn and Lindsie have an emotional chat with Monica the medium for their "Coffee Convos" podcast, and Kailyn gets an unexpected call while at a salon.
16/09/2020
Highlight
02:34
Should Aubree Get a Cellphone?Teen Mom 2
Chelsea talks to Aubree about an upcoming father-daughter dance, and then Chelsea's friend Laura offers her opinion about whether Aubree's ready for a cellphone.
23/09/2020
