Teen Mom 2

Kailyn Breaks Down Co-parenting to Isaac and Lincoln

09/09/2020

When Isaac questions why he has to spend the week at Jo's house, Kailyn explains how lucky he is to have his father in his life.

Briana Puts Stella First
Teen Mom 2

Briana agrees to send Luis money, and she urges him to be more present in Stella's life when he stops by for a visit.
20/11/2019
Sneak Peek
02:31

Is It Over for Briana and John?
Teen Mom 2

Briana tells her friend Shirley that her relationship with John is floundering and decides to send him a very straightforward text.
26/11/2019
Highlight
02:35

Chelsea Gets an Upsetting Request from Adam's Mom
Teen Mom 2

Chelsea is left shaking in disbelief after Adam's mom asks her to violate their established child visitation agreement.
27/11/2019
Highlight
02:35

Kailyn Breaks the Sad News About Bear
Teen Mom 2

Kailyn sits down with her three boys to explain that their beloved dog Bear needs to be euthanized due to his chronic suffering.
27/11/2019
Highlight
02:03

Leah Sets New Boundaries with Jeremy
Teen Mom 2

Leah calls her ex-husband Jeremy to explain that their on-again, off-again romantic relationship causes too much pain and confusion.
27/11/2019
Sneak Peek
02:32

Leah, Chelsea and Jade Reflect on the Past Season
Teen Mom 2

Leah talks about rebuilding one relationship and ending another, Chelsea discusses her anxiety, and Jade provides an update on Kloie.
04/12/2019
Highlight
03:48

Briana and John Have a Heart-to-Heart
Teen Mom 2

Dr. Drew challenges Briana to check her pattern of pushing people away, which leads to her and John having an emotional conversation about their relationship's demise.
11/12/2019
Sneak Peek
03:06

Chelsea and Catelynn Chat About Their Battles with Anxiety
Teen Mom 2

Chelsea and Catelynn discuss the realities of living with anxiety, including their symptoms, triggers and treatment options, and Tyler and Cole open up about feeling helpless.
17/12/2019
Sneak Peek
02:04

The Reunion Rocks Leah's Co-Parenting Relationships
Teen Mom 2

After Jeremy criticized Corey for missing some of Ali's doctor's appointments during the reunion, Corey posts several angry tweets, leaving Leah caught in the middle.
01/09/2020
Highlight
02:51

Leah Wants Everyone to Get Along
Teen Mom 2

Leah worries Jeremy's comments at the reunion will affect her co-parenting relationship with Corey, and later she checks in with Ali about an upcoming doctor's appointment.
02/09/2020
Highlight
02:28

Highlight
03:07

Briana Tells All About Her Night with Luis
Teen Mom 2

Briana tells the juicy details of her night with Luis to her sister and mom, who fear Briana is giving Luis mixed signals.
09/09/2020
Highlight
01:25

Chelsea and Cole Catch Up
Teen Mom 2

Chelsea talks with Cole about the moto jacket she created for her clothing line, therapy and spending time with Aubree.
16/09/2020
Highlight
03:58

Kailyn and Lindsie Chrisley Interview a Psychic Medium
Teen Mom 2

Kailyn and Lindsie have an emotional chat with Monica the medium for their "Coffee Convos" podcast, and Kailyn gets an unexpected call while at a salon.
16/09/2020
Highlight
02:34

Should Aubree Get a Cellphone?
Teen Mom 2

Chelsea talks to Aubree about an upcoming father-daughter dance, and then Chelsea's friend Laura offers her opinion about whether Aubree's ready for a cellphone.
23/09/2020
Highlight
02:40

Briana Receives Her STI Test Results
Teen Mom 2

Briana calls Planned Parenthood to find out her STI test results and is caught off guard by the news she receives.
23/09/2020
