Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant
Making Them Proud
Season 1 E 17 • 18/10/2018
In light of his brother's court case, Bar opens up about making the most of his life with Ashley, then takes the next step by signing up for anger management classes.
02:29
Sneak Peek - Time to ApologizeTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E14
Kayla pushes Stephan to mend his relationship with her mom.
09/06/2018
Highlight
01:14
Weddings Bells for Ashley and Bar?Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1
Ashley and Bar give an update on their wedding plans and discuss what Ashley's mom doesn't understand about Bar.
23/06/2018
Highlight
02:01
Why Are You So Mad?Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1
Brianna and Danae sit down with their moms to hash things out for the first time since their breakup, but things quickly spiral out of control.
23/06/2018
01:39
Bar Tries to Man Up and Own UpTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E15
Ashley’s fiance Bar apologizes for his behavior at the party, but she wants him to take concrete steps toward anger management.
11/10/2018
01:25
Stephan ApologizesTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E15
After their rocky past, Stephan stops by to apologize to Kayla’s mom as the first step toward building a healthier co-parenting dynamic.
11/10/2018
01:15
Meet the GrandparentTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E15
While preparing to move, Brianna worries about how her family -- particularly her grandpa -- will take to her boyfriend.
11/10/2018
00:47
New Hair, New JadeTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E15
After finally breaking up with Sean, Jade feels like she has a new lease on life, but, unfortunately, she still has to see him regularly.
11/10/2018
01:26
Lexi Pumps the Breaks on MovingTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E15
Despite Kyler’s enthusiasm about moving out of state, Lexi tells her mom she isn’t ready to completely uproot herself.
11/10/2018
01:48
Judge's OrdersTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E17
Stephan is anything but happy when the court rules that he has to get a job to pay child support to Kayla and Izaiah.
18/10/2018
02:56
Brianna's New AdventureTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E17
Brianna and her family hit the road, and when they get to their new home in Oregon, Robert nervously meets her grandparents, and everyone watches Braeson learn to crawl.
18/10/2018
02:25
Sneak Peek
02:25
Make Them ProudTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E17
As Bar tries to get his life together, Ashley gives him some advice and motivation.
19/10/2018
02:29
Getting Away from All the DramaTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E18
Ashley and Bar discuss the possibility of moving to Georgia to build a new life for themselves and Holly away from the drama of their past.
25/10/2018
02:06
Getting Down to BusinessTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E18
Lexi takes the first step toward making her dream of working in a funeral home come true but learns she might not have the flexible schedule required for the job.
25/10/2018
02:47
It Is What It IsTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E18
Without a job or an apartment, Brianna regrets picking up and moving to Oregon with her family.
25/10/2018
03:04
Ashley Wants a Fresh StartTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E19
Ashley sits down with Bar's mom Shen to talk about improving their relationship going forward.
02/11/2018
01:44
Lexi's Mom Offers Her OpinionTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E19
Amber tells Lexi how she feels about Kyler's bet over a promise ring and encourages her daughter to stand up for herself.
02/11/2018
02:48
Brianna Doesn't Want Contact with Braeson's FatherTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E19
Brianna doesn't believe she should be the one to reach out to Braeson's father or his family, but her mother Jessica doesn't share her opinion.
02/11/2018
02:42
Brianna Gives Robert an UltimatumTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E21
Frustrated with Robert’s lack of motivation, Brianna tells him if he wants to stay in her life, he needs to step up and pursue an education.
09/11/2018
01:44
Done TryingTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E21
After Bar’s mom takes to social media to dog Ashley again, Ashley decides to put an end to the drama once and for all.
09/11/2018
