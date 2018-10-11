Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant
Lexi's Mom Offers Her Opinion
Season 1 E 19 • 02/11/2018
Amber tells Lexi how she feels about Kyler's bet over a promise ring and encourages her daughter to stand up for herself.
Lexi Pumps the Breaks on MovingTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E15
Despite Kyler’s enthusiasm about moving out of state, Lexi tells her mom she isn’t ready to completely uproot herself.
11/10/2018
01:48
Judge's OrdersTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E17
Stephan is anything but happy when the court rules that he has to get a job to pay child support to Kayla and Izaiah.
18/10/2018
02:56
Brianna's New AdventureTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E17
Brianna and her family hit the road, and when they get to their new home in Oregon, Robert nervously meets her grandparents, and everyone watches Braeson learn to crawl.
18/10/2018
02:25
Making Them ProudTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E17
In light of his brother's court case, Bar opens up about making the most of his life with Ashley, then takes the next step by signing up for anger management classes.
18/10/2018
02:25
Make Them ProudTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E17
As Bar tries to get his life together, Ashley gives him some advice and motivation.
19/10/2018
02:29
Getting Away from All the DramaTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E18
Ashley and Bar discuss the possibility of moving to Georgia to build a new life for themselves and Holly away from the drama of their past.
25/10/2018
02:06
Getting Down to BusinessTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E18
Lexi takes the first step toward making her dream of working in a funeral home come true but learns she might not have the flexible schedule required for the job.
25/10/2018
02:47
It Is What It IsTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E18
Without a job or an apartment, Brianna regrets picking up and moving to Oregon with her family.
25/10/2018
03:04
Ashley Wants a Fresh StartTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E19
Ashley sits down with Bar's mom Shen to talk about improving their relationship going forward.
02/11/2018
02:48
Brianna Doesn't Want Contact with Braeson's FatherTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E19
Brianna doesn't believe she should be the one to reach out to Braeson's father or his family, but her mother Jessica doesn't share her opinion.
02/11/2018
01:44
02:42
Brianna Gives Robert an UltimatumTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E21
Frustrated with Robert’s lack of motivation, Brianna tells him if he wants to stay in her life, he needs to step up and pursue an education.
09/11/2018
01:44
Done TryingTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E21
After Bar’s mom takes to social media to dog Ashley again, Ashley decides to put an end to the drama once and for all.
09/11/2018
02:20
Lexi’s Mom Wants Her to Take the ReinsTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E21
Lexi’s mom confronts her about her relationship with Kyler and brings up a few red flags.
09/11/2018
01:17
Brianna Weighs Her Birth Control OptionsTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E21
Brianna and Robert visit Planned Parenthood to find out which form of birth control would be best for her.
12/11/2018
01:17
Lexi Returns to WorkTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E21
After Lexi's first day back at work, she and Kyler lay out their new daily routines.
15/11/2018
03:23
Is Kayla Putting Too Much Trust in Stephan?Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E21
Kayla and her mom butt heads on what kind of visitation rights Stephan should have with Izaiah.
15/11/2018
02:08
Ashley and Bar Take a BreakTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E21
Between battling their inner demons and struggling to communicate, Ashley and Bar agree that they each need space.
15/11/2018
02:22
Jade Reaches Her Breaking PointTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E22
Jade tells her cousin Jasmine about Sean's failed drug test and what it means for them going forward.
26/11/2018
01:46
Lexi Has News for KylerTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E22
Lexi lets Kyler know her parents no longer want him to come to their house.
26/11/2018
