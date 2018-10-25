Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant

Ashley and Bar Take a Break

Season 1 E 21 • 15/11/2018

Between battling their inner demons and struggling to communicate, Ashley and Bar agree that they each need space.

It Is What It Is
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E18

Without a job or an apartment, Brianna regrets picking up and moving to Oregon with her family.
25/10/2018
03:04

Ashley Wants a Fresh Start
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E19

Ashley sits down with Bar's mom Shen to talk about improving their relationship going forward.
02/11/2018
01:44

Lexi's Mom Offers Her Opinion
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E19

Amber tells Lexi how she feels about Kyler's bet over a promise ring and encourages her daughter to stand up for herself.
02/11/2018
02:48

Brianna Doesn't Want Contact with Braeson's Father
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E19

Brianna doesn't believe she should be the one to reach out to Braeson's father or his family, but her mother Jessica doesn't share her opinion.
02/11/2018
02:42

Brianna Gives Robert an Ultimatum
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E21

Frustrated with Robert’s lack of motivation, Brianna tells him if he wants to stay in her life, he needs to step up and pursue an education.
09/11/2018
01:44

Done Trying
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E21

After Bar’s mom takes to social media to dog Ashley again, Ashley decides to put an end to the drama once and for all.
09/11/2018
02:20

Lexi’s Mom Wants Her to Take the Reins
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E21

Lexi’s mom confronts her about her relationship with Kyler and brings up a few red flags.
09/11/2018
01:17

Brianna Weighs Her Birth Control Options
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E21

Brianna and Robert visit Planned Parenthood to find out which form of birth control would be best for her.
12/11/2018
01:17

Lexi Returns to Work
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E21

After Lexi's first day back at work, she and Kyler lay out their new daily routines.
15/11/2018
03:23

Is Kayla Putting Too Much Trust in Stephan?
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E21

Kayla and her mom butt heads on what kind of visitation rights Stephan should have with Izaiah.
15/11/2018
02:08

02:22

Jade Reaches Her Breaking Point
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E22

Jade tells her cousin Jasmine about Sean's failed drug test and what it means for them going forward.
26/11/2018
01:46

Lexi Has News for Kyler
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E22

Lexi lets Kyler know her parents no longer want him to come to their house.
26/11/2018
01:53

Brianna Needs a Change
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E22

Brianna sits down with Robert to discuss their future together.
26/11/2018
01:39

Brianna Can’t Predict the Future
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E23

When her mom questions Robert’s life plans, Brianna gets upset and snaps at her.
30/11/2018
03:08

Ashley Confronts Bar about His Drinking
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E23

After avoiding Bar for several days, Ashley gets a call from him, and they have a serious talk about his anger and alcohol issues.
30/11/2018
02:23

Devynn Lays Down a Harsh Rule for Kayla
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E23

After looking at an apartment together, Devynn reveals that she doesn’t want Kayla’s ex coming to their home if the two women decide to live together.
30/11/2018
02:02

Ashley Plans Holly's Party without Bar
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E25

Ashley and Bar make a difficult decision about Holly's first birthday party.
08/12/2018
03:16

Brianna Has a Change of Heart
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E24

After struggling to make their long-distance relationship work, Brianna decides to break it off with Robert.
08/12/2018
01:55

Kayla Catches Heat from Stephan
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E24

Kayla faces backlash from Stephan when she and Luke make their relationship official on social media.
08/12/2018
02:07

Kayla Is Done Talking About Stephan
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E27

After Stephan drops in on Izaiah’s birthday party and stirs up drama, Kayla reaches her breaking point during an argument with her mom.
15/12/2018
