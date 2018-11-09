Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant
Brianna Can’t Predict the Future
Season 1 E 23 • 30/11/2018
When her mom questions Robert’s life plans, Brianna gets upset and snaps at her.
Lexi’s Mom Wants Her to Take the ReinsTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E21
Lexi’s mom confronts her about her relationship with Kyler and brings up a few red flags.
09/11/2018
Highlight
01:17
Brianna Weighs Her Birth Control OptionsTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E21
Brianna and Robert visit Planned Parenthood to find out which form of birth control would be best for her.
12/11/2018
01:17
Lexi Returns to WorkTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E21
After Lexi's first day back at work, she and Kyler lay out their new daily routines.
15/11/2018
03:23
Is Kayla Putting Too Much Trust in Stephan?Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E21
Kayla and her mom butt heads on what kind of visitation rights Stephan should have with Izaiah.
15/11/2018
02:08
Ashley and Bar Take a BreakTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E21
Between battling their inner demons and struggling to communicate, Ashley and Bar agree that they each need space.
15/11/2018
Highlight
02:22
Jade Reaches Her Breaking PointTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E22
Jade tells her cousin Jasmine about Sean's failed drug test and what it means for them going forward.
26/11/2018
Highlight
01:46
Lexi Has News for KylerTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E22
Lexi lets Kyler know her parents no longer want him to come to their house.
26/11/2018
Highlight
01:53
Brianna Needs a ChangeTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E22
Brianna sits down with Robert to discuss their future together.
26/11/2018
Highlight
03:08
Ashley Confronts Bar about His DrinkingTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E23
After avoiding Bar for several days, Ashley gets a call from him, and they have a serious talk about his anger and alcohol issues.
30/11/2018
Highlight
02:23
Devynn Lays Down a Harsh Rule for KaylaTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E23
After looking at an apartment together, Devynn reveals that she doesn’t want Kayla’s ex coming to their home if the two women decide to live together.
30/11/2018
Highlight
01:39
Highlight
02:02
Ashley Plans Holly's Party without BarTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E25
Ashley and Bar make a difficult decision about Holly's first birthday party.
08/12/2018
Highlight
03:16
Brianna Has a Change of HeartTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E24
After struggling to make their long-distance relationship work, Brianna decides to break it off with Robert.
08/12/2018
Highlight
01:55
Kayla Catches Heat from StephanTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E24
Kayla faces backlash from Stephan when she and Luke make their relationship official on social media.
08/12/2018
Highlight
02:07
Kayla Is Done Talking About StephanTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E27
After Stephan drops in on Izaiah’s birthday party and stirs up drama, Kayla reaches her breaking point during an argument with her mom.
15/12/2018
Highlight
01:37
Super Mom JadeTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E27
In an effort to be a role model for her daughter, Jade decides she wants to go to beauty school and eventually open her own salon.
15/12/2018
Highlight
02:01
It’s Gonna Work OutTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E27
Ashley and Bar reflect on how they’ve grown and how they can create a happy, healthy and safe environment as co-parents.
15/12/2018
Highlight
02:49
Kiaya and X'Zayveon's Mom Face OffTeen Mom: Young + Pregnant
Kiaya and her mom Tiffany sit down with X'Zayveon's mom Carla to bury the hatchet, but their meeting quickly takes a turn.
23/10/2019
Highlight
03:14
Kayla Takes a Home Pregnancy TestTeen Mom: Young + Pregnant
Following a frank conversation about moving out of state with Luke and Izaiah, Kayla decides to take a home pregnancy test.
23/10/2019
Highlight
03:04
Teazha Breaks Her Promise to KiayaTeen Mom: Young + Pregnant
Kiaya is upset when she finds out about her girlfriend Teazha's text exchange with an old friend.
29/10/2019
