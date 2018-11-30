Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant
Kayla Takes a Home Pregnancy Test
23/10/2019
Following a frank conversation about moving out of state with Luke and Izaiah, Kayla decides to take a home pregnancy test.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Highlight
01:39
Brianna Can’t Predict the FutureTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E23
When her mom questions Robert’s life plans, Brianna gets upset and snaps at her.
30/11/2018
Highlight
03:08
Ashley Confronts Bar about His DrinkingTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E23
After avoiding Bar for several days, Ashley gets a call from him, and they have a serious talk about his anger and alcohol issues.
30/11/2018
Highlight
02:23
Devynn Lays Down a Harsh Rule for KaylaTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E23
After looking at an apartment together, Devynn reveals that she doesn’t want Kayla’s ex coming to their home if the two women decide to live together.
30/11/2018
Highlight
02:02
Ashley Plans Holly's Party without BarTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E25
Ashley and Bar make a difficult decision about Holly's first birthday party.
08/12/2018
Highlight
03:16
Brianna Has a Change of HeartTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E24
After struggling to make their long-distance relationship work, Brianna decides to break it off with Robert.
08/12/2018
Highlight
01:55
Kayla Catches Heat from StephanTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E24
Kayla faces backlash from Stephan when she and Luke make their relationship official on social media.
08/12/2018
Highlight
02:07
Kayla Is Done Talking About StephanTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E27
After Stephan drops in on Izaiah’s birthday party and stirs up drama, Kayla reaches her breaking point during an argument with her mom.
15/12/2018
Highlight
01:37
Super Mom JadeTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E27
In an effort to be a role model for her daughter, Jade decides she wants to go to beauty school and eventually open her own salon.
15/12/2018
Highlight
02:01
It’s Gonna Work OutTeen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E27
Ashley and Bar reflect on how they’ve grown and how they can create a happy, healthy and safe environment as co-parents.
15/12/2018
Highlight
02:49
Kiaya and X'Zayveon's Mom Face OffTeen Mom: Young + Pregnant
Kiaya and her mom Tiffany sit down with X'Zayveon's mom Carla to bury the hatchet, but their meeting quickly takes a turn.
23/10/2019
Highlight
03:14
Kayla Takes a Home Pregnancy TestTeen Mom: Young + Pregnant
Following a frank conversation about moving out of state with Luke and Izaiah, Kayla decides to take a home pregnancy test.
23/10/2019
Highlight
03:04
Teazha Breaks Her Promise to KiayaTeen Mom: Young + Pregnant
Kiaya is upset when she finds out about her girlfriend Teazha's text exchange with an old friend.
29/10/2019
Highlight
02:58
Bar and Pastor Tea Squash Their BeefTeen Mom: Young + Pregnant
Prior to Holly's christening, Ashley's mom Pastor Tea makes peace with Bar.
30/10/2019
Highlight
03:31
Brianna Receives an Unexpected MessageTeen Mom: Young + Pregnant
Brianna's mom Jessica is shocked when Brianna tells her about a message she received from a high school friend.
30/10/2019
Highlight
01:57
Rachel Doesn't Want Her Ex at Their Daughter's BirthTeen Mom: Young + Pregnant
On the day Rachel's due to give birth, everyone has an opinion about whether or not her ex Drew should be there, including his best friend and her current boyfriend Jacob.
05/11/2019
Highlight
02:43
Rachel Gives Birth to Her DaughterTeen Mom: Young + Pregnant
Emotions run high in the delivery room as Rachel gives birth to her daughter Hazelee Rae Beaver.
06/11/2019
Sneak Peek
02:11
Kiaya's Connection with X'Zayveon ImprovesTeen Mom: Young + Pregnant
Kiaya reopens the lines of communication with X'Zayveon, but he has concerns about Teazha's influence on their future interactions.
12/11/2019
Sneak Peek
01:45
Kiaya's Water Breaks EarlyTeen Mom: Young + Pregnant
When Kiaya's water breaks the night before she is scheduled to be induced, Kiaya's mom Tiffany and her girlfriend Teazha try to keep her calm.
19/11/2019
Highlight
03:10
Kiaya Gives BirthTeen Mom: Young + Pregnant
Tiffany and Teazha show their support and tears flow as Kiaya gives birth to her baby boy Amour.
20/11/2019
Sneak Peek
02:25
Brianna Takes Action After Braeson's Paternity Test ResultsTeen Mom: Young + Pregnant
Brianna contemplates whether she should file for child support or seek legal counsel to have Braeson's biological father sign his parental rights away.
26/11/2019
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:17
It's Time to Start All Over AgainThe Hills: New BeginningsS1
The cast of The Hills gets a fresh start when The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 25 on MTV AU and MTV NZ.
03/04/2019
Trailer
00:30
Can These MTV Stars Find Their One and Clonely?
MTV stars are set up with seven identical singles who match their ideal physical type in a dating show unlike any other when Game of Clones premieres March 26.
06/02/2019
Trailer
00:15
The Challenge: War Of The Worlds | Know Your Enemies and Know YourselfThe Challenge: Vendettas
Peace is impossible when The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres on Monday, March 4.
26/01/2019
Trailer
01:29
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - It May be Paradise, But This Is Not a VacationLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
Wednesdays will be red hot when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres on January 9.
18/12/2018
Trailer
00:30
Welcome to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: It's Her Club, Done Her WayLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
It's a quest to build an empire in Mykonos, Greece, and only the best of the best will do when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres January 9 at 12pm - Same time as the US and only on MTV!
04/12/2018