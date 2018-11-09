Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant

Ashley Confronts Bar about His Drinking

Season 1 E 23 • 30/11/2018

After avoiding Bar for several days, Ashley gets a call from him, and they have a serious talk about his anger and alcohol issues.

02:20

Lexi’s Mom Wants Her to Take the Reins
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E21

Lexi’s mom confronts her about her relationship with Kyler and brings up a few red flags.
09/11/2018
Highlight
01:17

Brianna Weighs Her Birth Control Options
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E21

Brianna and Robert visit Planned Parenthood to find out which form of birth control would be best for her.
12/11/2018
01:17

Lexi Returns to Work
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E21

After Lexi's first day back at work, she and Kyler lay out their new daily routines.
15/11/2018
03:23

Is Kayla Putting Too Much Trust in Stephan?
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E21

Kayla and her mom butt heads on what kind of visitation rights Stephan should have with Izaiah.
15/11/2018
02:08

Ashley and Bar Take a Break
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E21

Between battling their inner demons and struggling to communicate, Ashley and Bar agree that they each need space.
15/11/2018
Highlight
02:22

Jade Reaches Her Breaking Point
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E22

Jade tells her cousin Jasmine about Sean's failed drug test and what it means for them going forward.
26/11/2018
Highlight
01:46

Lexi Has News for Kyler
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E22

Lexi lets Kyler know her parents no longer want him to come to their house.
26/11/2018
Highlight
01:53

Brianna Needs a Change
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E22

Brianna sits down with Robert to discuss their future together.
26/11/2018
Highlight
01:39

Brianna Can’t Predict the Future
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E23

When her mom questions Robert’s life plans, Brianna gets upset and snaps at her.
30/11/2018
Highlight
02:23

Devynn Lays Down a Harsh Rule for Kayla
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E23

After looking at an apartment together, Devynn reveals that she doesn’t want Kayla’s ex coming to their home if the two women decide to live together.
30/11/2018
Highlight
03:08

Highlight
02:02

Ashley Plans Holly's Party without Bar
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E25

Ashley and Bar make a difficult decision about Holly's first birthday party.
08/12/2018
Highlight
03:16

Brianna Has a Change of Heart
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E24

After struggling to make their long-distance relationship work, Brianna decides to break it off with Robert.
08/12/2018
Highlight
01:55

Kayla Catches Heat from Stephan
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E24

Kayla faces backlash from Stephan when she and Luke make their relationship official on social media.
08/12/2018
Highlight
02:07

Kayla Is Done Talking About Stephan
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E27

After Stephan drops in on Izaiah’s birthday party and stirs up drama, Kayla reaches her breaking point during an argument with her mom.
15/12/2018
Highlight
01:37

Super Mom Jade
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E27

In an effort to be a role model for her daughter, Jade decides she wants to go to beauty school and eventually open her own salon.
15/12/2018
Highlight
02:01

It’s Gonna Work Out
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E27

Ashley and Bar reflect on how they’ve grown and how they can create a happy, healthy and safe environment as co-parents.
15/12/2018
Highlight
02:49

Kiaya and X'Zayveon's Mom Face Off
Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant

Kiaya and her mom Tiffany sit down with X'Zayveon's mom Carla to bury the hatchet, but their meeting quickly takes a turn.
23/10/2019
Highlight
03:14

Kayla Takes a Home Pregnancy Test
Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant

Following a frank conversation about moving out of state with Luke and Izaiah, Kayla decides to take a home pregnancy test.
23/10/2019
Highlight
03:04

Teazha Breaks Her Promise to Kiaya
Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant

Kiaya is upset when she finds out about her girlfriend Teazha's text exchange with an old friend.
29/10/2019
Highlight
02:58

Bar and Pastor Tea Squash Their Beef
Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant

Prior to Holly's christening, Ashley's mom Pastor Tea makes peace with Bar.
30/10/2019
