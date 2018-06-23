Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant

Make Them Proud

Season 1 E 17 • 19/10/2018

As Bar tries to get his life together, Ashley gives him some advice and motivation.

Watching

Highlight
01:14

Weddings Bells for Ashley and Bar?
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1

Ashley and Bar give an update on their wedding plans and discuss what Ashley's mom doesn't understand about Bar.
23/06/2018
Highlight
02:01

Why Are You So Mad?
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1

Brianna and Danae sit down with their moms to hash things out for the first time since their breakup, but things quickly spiral out of control.
23/06/2018
01:39

Bar Tries to Man Up and Own Up
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E15

Ashley’s fiance Bar apologizes for his behavior at the party, but she wants him to take concrete steps toward anger management.
11/10/2018
01:25

Stephan Apologizes
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E15

After their rocky past, Stephan stops by to apologize to Kayla’s mom as the first step toward building a healthier co-parenting dynamic.
11/10/2018
01:15

Meet the Grandparent
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E15

While preparing to move, Brianna worries about how her family -- particularly her grandpa -- will take to her boyfriend.
11/10/2018
00:47

New Hair, New Jade
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E15

After finally breaking up with Sean, Jade feels like she has a new lease on life, but, unfortunately, she still has to see him regularly.
11/10/2018
01:26

Lexi Pumps the Breaks on Moving
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E15

Despite Kyler’s enthusiasm about moving out of state, Lexi tells her mom she isn’t ready to completely uproot herself.
11/10/2018
01:48

Judge's Orders
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E17

Stephan is anything but happy when the court rules that he has to get a job to pay child support to Kayla and Izaiah.
18/10/2018
02:56

Brianna's New Adventure
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E17

Brianna and her family hit the road, and when they get to their new home in Oregon, Robert nervously meets her grandparents, and everyone watches Braeson learn to crawl.
18/10/2018
02:25

Making Them Proud
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E17

In light of his brother's court case, Bar opens up about making the most of his life with Ashley, then takes the next step by signing up for anger management classes.
18/10/2018
Sneak Peek
02:25

Make Them Proud
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E17

19/10/2018
02:29

Getting Away from All the Drama
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E18

Ashley and Bar discuss the possibility of moving to Georgia to build a new life for themselves and Holly away from the drama of their past.
25/10/2018
02:06

Getting Down to Business
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E18

Lexi takes the first step toward making her dream of working in a funeral home come true but learns she might not have the flexible schedule required for the job.
25/10/2018
02:47

It Is What It Is
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E18

Without a job or an apartment, Brianna regrets picking up and moving to Oregon with her family.
25/10/2018
03:04

Ashley Wants a Fresh Start
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E19

Ashley sits down with Bar's mom Shen to talk about improving their relationship going forward.
02/11/2018
01:44

Lexi's Mom Offers Her Opinion
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E19

Amber tells Lexi how she feels about Kyler's bet over a promise ring and encourages her daughter to stand up for herself.
02/11/2018
02:48

Brianna Doesn't Want Contact with Braeson's Father
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E19

Brianna doesn't believe she should be the one to reach out to Braeson's father or his family, but her mother Jessica doesn't share her opinion.
02/11/2018
02:42

Brianna Gives Robert an Ultimatum
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E21

Frustrated with Robert’s lack of motivation, Brianna tells him if he wants to stay in her life, he needs to step up and pursue an education.
09/11/2018
01:44

Done Trying
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E21

After Bar’s mom takes to social media to dog Ashley again, Ashley decides to put an end to the drama once and for all.
09/11/2018
02:20

Lexi’s Mom Wants Her to Take the Reins
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E21

Lexi’s mom confronts her about her relationship with Kyler and brings up a few red flags.
09/11/2018
Highlight
01:17

Brianna Weighs Her Birth Control Options
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS1 E21

Brianna and Robert visit Planned Parenthood to find out which form of birth control would be best for her.
12/11/2018
