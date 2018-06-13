Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Ronnie’s Leaving Las Vegas

Season 2 E 3 • 31/08/2018

After revealing that Jenn has been keeping his daughter from him, an emotional Ronnie decides to go home.

Highlight
03:19

Vinny's Surprise Family Dinner
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS1 E12

The crew comes home to find that Vinny's mom and Uncle Nino have prepared a family dinner.
13/06/2018
Highlight
01:33

Between Us Girls
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS1 E12

While riding to dinner with the ladies, Ronnie reveals that Mike was disrespectful to Jenni after she helped him prepare his proposal.
13/06/2018
Highlight
03:00

Proposal Prep
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS1 E13

Mike stresses out after leaving the roommates to prepare the house for his proposal.
20/06/2018
Highlight
02:32

Girls' Lunch
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS1 E13

The girls take Lauren out to lunch while the guys help Mike get ready to propose.
20/06/2018
Highlight
02:44

A Familiar Face Returns
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS1 E14

The roommates are shocked when Pauly D's stalker Vanessa shows up at the club to see him spin, and Pauly D wonders if he's been wrong about her all along.
27/06/2018
Highlight
01:31

Ronnie and Mike's Big Blowout
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS1 E14

The back-and-forth bickering between Ronnie and Mike hits an all-time high during dinner.
27/06/2018
Highlight
02:59

Ronnie's Bathroom Scuffle
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E2

A series of angry texts from his girlfriend Jenn puts Ronnie in a foul mood, leading to an angry altercation in a poolside bathroom.
24/08/2018
Highlight
01:38

Jenni's Secret Friendship with Jenn
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E2

Jenni worries about how Ronnie will react when he finds out that she's secretly been reaching out to his girlfriend Jenn.
24/08/2018
Sneak Peek
00:24

Sneak Peek: What's Jen Doing Here?
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E3

While Ronnie is away, Jenn makes a surprise appearance at the gang’s hotel suite.
30/08/2018
Sneak Peek
00:59

Sneak Peek: (Almost) Everyone Wins Big At Slots
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E3

Playing the slots proves lucrative for everyone in the crew except Nicole.
30/08/2018
Exclusive
01:32

Ronnie’s Leaving Las Vegas
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E3

After revealing that Jenn has been keeping his daughter from him, an emotional Ronnie decides to go home.
31/08/2018
Sneak Peek
01:48

Angelina Crashes the Party
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E4

Nicole breaks the news to the rest of the group that Angelina is on her way to visit.
06/09/2018
Highlight
01:26

The Arrival of Angelina
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E4

When Angelina shows up at the crew's Las Vegas suite, Vinny wastes no time trying to push her buttons.
06/09/2018
00:47

Angelina's Coming in Hot
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E4

Angelina gets an attitude when she arrives at the hotel and the roommates aren't around to welcome her.
07/09/2018
01:12

Gym, Tan, Where's the Baby?
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E4

After Ronnie finds out that Jenn has a warrant out for her arrest, the roommates go with him to get his baby girl.
07/09/2018
01:34

Things Get Icy Between Angelina and Jenni
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E5

Angelina's playful attempt to slip an ice cube down Jenni’s dress is not warmly received.
11/09/2018
Sneak Peek
01:33

Vinny and Angelina's Unending Sexual Tension
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E5

Ronnie suggests that Angelina and Vinny's bickering masks unresolved sexual tension, and Vinny explains the "Guido metric system."
12/09/2018
01:50

Dinner and a Topless Show
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E5

During an elegant meal, Jenni gets annoyed by Angelina's aggressively raunchy dinner table talk, but Nicole loves it.
13/09/2018
01:25

That JWOWW's Got Your Snooki!
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E5

To diffuse the tension surrounding Angelina, Nicole and Jenni get boozy and break out their best Australian accents.
13/09/2018
02:17

Operation Boys' Weekend
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E6

Pauly D plans a secret guys' weekend, but he hits a snag when he trusts Mike to keep the plan under wraps.
20/09/2018
Sneak Peek
01:11

Angelina Crosses the Line with Pauly D
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E6

The roommates are shocked when an engaged Angelina gets a little too flirty with Pauly D in the club.
21/09/2018
