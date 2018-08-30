Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Dinner and a Topless Show

Season 2 E 5 • 13/09/2018

During an elegant meal, Jenni gets annoyed by Angelina's aggressively raunchy dinner table talk, but Nicole loves it.

Sneak Peek
00:24

Sneak Peek: What's Jen Doing Here?
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E3

While Ronnie is away, Jenn makes a surprise appearance at the gang’s hotel suite.
30/08/2018
Sneak Peek
00:59

Sneak Peek: (Almost) Everyone Wins Big At Slots
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E3

Playing the slots proves lucrative for everyone in the crew except Nicole.
30/08/2018
Exclusive
01:32

Ronnie’s Leaving Las Vegas
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E3

After revealing that Jenn has been keeping his daughter from him, an emotional Ronnie decides to go home.
31/08/2018
Sneak Peek
01:48

Angelina Crashes the Party
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E4

Nicole breaks the news to the rest of the group that Angelina is on her way to visit.
06/09/2018
Highlight
01:26

The Arrival of Angelina
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E4

When Angelina shows up at the crew's Las Vegas suite, Vinny wastes no time trying to push her buttons.
06/09/2018
00:47

Angelina's Coming in Hot
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E4

Angelina gets an attitude when she arrives at the hotel and the roommates aren't around to welcome her.
07/09/2018
01:12

Gym, Tan, Where's the Baby?
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E4

After Ronnie finds out that Jenn has a warrant out for her arrest, the roommates go with him to get his baby girl.
07/09/2018
01:34

Things Get Icy Between Angelina and Jenni
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E5

Angelina's playful attempt to slip an ice cube down Jenni’s dress is not warmly received.
11/09/2018
Sneak Peek
01:33

Vinny and Angelina's Unending Sexual Tension
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E5

Ronnie suggests that Angelina and Vinny's bickering masks unresolved sexual tension, and Vinny explains the "Guido metric system."
12/09/2018
01:25

That JWOWW's Got Your Snooki!
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E5

To diffuse the tension surrounding Angelina, Nicole and Jenni get boozy and break out their best Australian accents.
13/09/2018
01:50

02:17

Operation Boys' Weekend
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E6

Pauly D plans a secret guys' weekend, but he hits a snag when he trusts Mike to keep the plan under wraps.
20/09/2018
Sneak Peek
01:11

Angelina Crosses the Line with Pauly D
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E6

The roommates are shocked when an engaged Angelina gets a little too flirty with Pauly D in the club.
21/09/2018
Highlight
01:05

Mike Is Put on Pauly Duty
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E6

After a rowdy night out, Mike is forced to take care of a particularly sloppy Pauly D.
21/09/2018
01:19

Wedding Bells Ring for Pauly D and Vinny
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E7

Pauly D and Vinny take their friendship to the next level at a Las Vegas wedding chapel with help from Ronnie, Mike and Elvis.
24/09/2018
01:10

Pauly D and Vinny's Special Announcement
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E7

Pauly D and Vinny tell Mike and Ronnie that they're ready to take their relationship to the next level.
24/09/2018
01:56

The Guys Celebrate Their Last Night in Vegas
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E7

Pauly D and Vinny turn their cabana into a night at the club, and Mike feels like he's living in "The Matrix."
24/09/2018
00:30

Mike's Presidential Plans
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E7

Pauly D realizes any reality star could be president, and as the guys discuss the possibilities, Mike reveals his first order of business if he makes it to the White House.
25/09/2018
01:58

Nicole and Jenni Try to Clear the Air
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E7

Nicole and Jenni sit down to discuss the issues they faced in Las Vegas, but they still don't see eye to eye.
26/09/2018
Highlight
01:18

Mike Has a Confession to Make
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2

Mike calls Lauren to let her know what went down the night before, and his fiancee isn't exactly pleased about it.
04/10/2018
Highlight
00:51

MVP Goes Back to the Start
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2

Mike, Vinny and Pauly D visit the shore house and reminisce about the early days of their friendship.
04/10/2018
