Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Mike Is Put on Pauly Duty
Season 2 E 6 • 21/09/2018
After a rowdy night out, Mike is forced to take care of a particularly sloppy Pauly D.
Sneak Peek
01:48
Angelina Crashes the PartyJersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E4
Nicole breaks the news to the rest of the group that Angelina is on her way to visit.
06/09/2018
Highlight
01:26
The Arrival of AngelinaJersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E4
When Angelina shows up at the crew's Las Vegas suite, Vinny wastes no time trying to push her buttons.
06/09/2018
00:47
Angelina's Coming in HotJersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E4
Angelina gets an attitude when she arrives at the hotel and the roommates aren't around to welcome her.
07/09/2018
01:12
Gym, Tan, Where's the Baby?Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E4
After Ronnie finds out that Jenn has a warrant out for her arrest, the roommates go with him to get his baby girl.
07/09/2018
01:34
Things Get Icy Between Angelina and JenniJersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E5
Angelina's playful attempt to slip an ice cube down Jenni’s dress is not warmly received.
11/09/2018
Sneak Peek
01:33
Vinny and Angelina's Unending Sexual TensionJersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E5
Ronnie suggests that Angelina and Vinny's bickering masks unresolved sexual tension, and Vinny explains the "Guido metric system."
12/09/2018
01:50
Dinner and a Topless ShowJersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E5
During an elegant meal, Jenni gets annoyed by Angelina's aggressively raunchy dinner table talk, but Nicole loves it.
13/09/2018
01:25
That JWOWW's Got Your Snooki!Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E5
To diffuse the tension surrounding Angelina, Nicole and Jenni get boozy and break out their best Australian accents.
13/09/2018
02:17
Operation Boys' WeekendJersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E6
Pauly D plans a secret guys' weekend, but he hits a snag when he trusts Mike to keep the plan under wraps.
20/09/2018
Sneak Peek
01:11
Angelina Crosses the Line with Pauly DJersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E6
The roommates are shocked when an engaged Angelina gets a little too flirty with Pauly D in the club.
21/09/2018
Highlight
01:05
Mike Is Put on Pauly DutyJersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E6
After a rowdy night out, Mike is forced to take care of a particularly sloppy Pauly D.
21/09/2018
01:19
Wedding Bells Ring for Pauly D and VinnyJersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E7
Pauly D and Vinny take their friendship to the next level at a Las Vegas wedding chapel with help from Ronnie, Mike and Elvis.
24/09/2018
01:10
Pauly D and Vinny's Special AnnouncementJersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E7
Pauly D and Vinny tell Mike and Ronnie that they're ready to take their relationship to the next level.
24/09/2018
01:56
The Guys Celebrate Their Last Night in VegasJersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E7
Pauly D and Vinny turn their cabana into a night at the club, and Mike feels like he's living in "The Matrix."
24/09/2018
00:30
Mike's Presidential PlansJersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E7
Pauly D realizes any reality star could be president, and as the guys discuss the possibilities, Mike reveals his first order of business if he makes it to the White House.
25/09/2018
01:58
Nicole and Jenni Try to Clear the AirJersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E7
Nicole and Jenni sit down to discuss the issues they faced in Las Vegas, but they still don't see eye to eye.
26/09/2018
Highlight
01:18
Mike Has a Confession to MakeJersey Shore: Family VacationS2
Mike calls Lauren to let her know what went down the night before, and his fiancee isn't exactly pleased about it.
04/10/2018
Highlight
00:51
MVP Goes Back to the StartJersey Shore: Family VacationS2
Mike, Vinny and Pauly D visit the shore house and reminisce about the early days of their friendship.
04/10/2018
Highlight
01:25
Angelina and Jenni Have a Heart-to-HeartJersey Shore: Family VacationS2
In an effort to make amends, Angelina and Jenni come together to sort out their differences.
04/10/2018
Highlight
03:14
Return to the Jersey ShoreJersey Shore: Family VacationS2
After reminiscing about their summers together in Seaside Heights, the crew decides to head back to their original shore house.
04/10/2018
