Teen Mom Australia
Teen Mom Australia 106 S5
Season 1 • 11/08/2019
Ammi gets a new car, John gets back together with Amy and Krissy's wedding day is finally here.
02:35
Teen Mom Australia 103 Sneak PeekTeen Mom AustraliaS1 E3
Sita is trying to celebrate her sister's Hens night but keeps getting interrupted by Thomson asking her for money. Catch all new Teen Mom Australia Sundays at 6pm on MTV!
19/07/2019
02:29
Teen Mom Australia 104 Sneak PeekTeen Mom AustraliaS1 E4
Ammi and Katya have a major fight after Katya shared her opinion on Ammi and Jordy's relationship. Catch all new Teen Mom Australia Sundays at 6pm on MTV!
26/07/2019
02:51
Teen Mom Australia 105 Sneak PeekTeen Mom AustraliaS1 E5
John & Georgie's bickering continues as they try to work out child support and custody. Catch all new Teen Mom Australia Sundays at 6pm on MTV!
02/08/2019
02:15
Teen Mom Australia 106 Sneak PeekTeen Mom AustraliaS1
Sita realises she's the only one in the family not getting married. Catch all new Teen Mom Australia Sundays at 6pm on MTV!
09/08/2019
04:13
Teen Mom Australia 106 S1Teen Mom AustraliaS1
04:05
Teen Mom Australia 106 S2Teen Mom AustraliaS1
03:43
Teen Mom Australia 106 S3Teen Mom AustraliaS1
05:15
Teen Mom Australia 106 S6Teen Mom AustraliaS1
03:57
Teen Mom Australia 106 S5Teen Mom AustraliaS1
03:05
Teen Mom Australia 108 Sneak PeekTeen Mom AustraliaS1 E8
John and Georgie go to therapy to sort out their co-parenting dramas. Catch all new Teen Mom Australia Sundays at 6pm on MTV!
02:40
Teen Mom Australia 109 Sneak PeekTeen Mom AustraliaS1 E9
Thomson sits down with Sita's sisters to ask for their advice on the best way to propose to her. Catch all new Teen Mom Australia Sundays at 6pm on MTV!
30/08/2019
