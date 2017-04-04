Teen Mom 2
Playing Family Picnic
Season 8 E 9 • 05/09/2017
Jenelle has a tumultuous mother's day when she's barred from seeing Jace. Briana is under pressure while preparing for her baby shower. Kailyn is shocked when Javi files for child support. Leah and Ali visit the doctor. Aubree finishes first grade.
S7 • E56Teen Mom 2Ask The Moms
Teen Mom 2 fans finally get a chance to ask Chelseas, Kailyn, Jenelle, and Leah all the questions they've been dying to know.
04/04/2017
Full Ep
28:06
S7 • E57Teen Mom 2All The Reasons We Love Teen Mom 2
All The Reasons We Love Teen Mom 2 is an exciting, fun look back at the best moments from the past seven years of Teen Mom 2.
04/04/2017
Full Ep
32:39
S8 • E1Teen Mom 2And Then There Were Five
TM2’s newest mom, Briana, reunites with an old friend but grapples with an unplanned pregnancy. A sudden move tests Jenelle and David's relationship. Kailyn and Javi finalize their divorce while Leah begins an exciting new chapter.
18/07/2017
Full Ep
31:18
S8 • E2Teen Mom 2Down That Route
Briana is faced with a heart-wrenching decision. Kailyn’s friend reveals some very personal information. Jenelle and Nathan confront each other in court. Leah tries to reunite Addie with Jeremy. Chelsea brings home new baby, Watson.
25/07/2017
Full Ep
32:34
S8 • E3Teen Mom 2Low Key
Kailyn finally discusses the big news she's been hiding. Briana starts exploring adoption. Aubree has some trouble adjusting to her baby brother. Addie’s birthday party doesn’t go as planned. Jenelle reconciles with Barb in time for her baby shower.
01/08/2017
Full Ep
32:53
S8 • E4Teen Mom 2Surprise!
Jeremy shocks Leah with some unexpected news. Javi gets intel on Kailyn’s pregnancy. After their daughter is born, David plans another big surprise for Jenelle. Aubree’s school has a father/daughter dance.
01/08/2017
Full Ep
41:09
S8 • E5Teen Mom 2Lips Don’t Lie
Leah investigates a business opportunity but Ali struggles with her illness. Kailyn faces Javi in court over the PFA. Chelsea hears disturbing news about Adam. Jace meets his baby sister, Ensley, and Jenelle announces her engagement
08/08/2017
Full Ep
29:41
S8 • E6Teen Mom 2Unfinished Sentences
Leah faces a difficult decision about college. Jenelle and David hit the rocks while setting up their new home. Briana pursues adoption further. Chelsea worries about Aubree at Adam’s parents. Kailyn struggles to get back on track at school.
15/08/2017
Full Ep
31:05
S8 • E7Teen Mom 2Motherducker
Kailyn is furious when her pregnancy is leaked. Briana's mom confronts Luis about the new baby. Aubree gets overexcited about Chelsea's new pets. Ali makes a heartbreaking confession to Leah. Jace spends his first weekend at Jenelle's new house.
22/08/2017
Full Ep
30:02
S8 • E8Teen Mom 2On the Hunt
After Barb refuses to let Jace come over, Jenelle tracks her down. Briana gives Luis an ultimatum. Kailyn and Javi are forced to face each other at Lincoln’s soccer practice. Chelsea and Cole catch baby fever. Leah tries to find answers for Ali.
29/08/2017
Full Ep
30:48
05/09/2017
Full Ep
31:21
S8 • E10Teen Mom 2Welcome to a Puerto Rican Baby Shower
Briana’s baby shower goes downhill when Luis shows up. Jenelle finally gets her day in court to get Jace back. Kailyn struggles with juggling school, the boys and Javi and Jo. Chelsea takes Aubree out for a girls day. Leah tries to get Ali an aide.
12/09/2017
Full Ep
32:46
S8 • E11Teen Mom 2Swiping and Griping
Jenelle and Barb come to an agreement for custody of Jace. Briana is surprised by unexpected news from Luis. Leah reluctantly re-enters the dating world. Aubree visits Adam for Father's Day. Jo pursues custody of Isaac, angering Kailyn.
19/09/2017
Full Ep
30:49
S8 • E12Teen Mom 2Somewhere Else
A clip from Teen Mom OG concerns Chelsea, Briana prepares for maternity leave, Leah worries when Addie misses her dad, Jenelle spends alone time with Jace, and Kailyn finishes school.
21/09/2017
Full Ep
32:31
S8 • E13Teen Mom 2Winter in Summer
Leah considers becoming a motivational speaker, Jenelle takes Jace on vacation, Chelsea's family heads to Florida, and Briana hits a major milestone in her pregnancy.
26/09/2017
Full Ep
29:42
S8 • E14Teen Mom 2Oh, the Places You’ll Go
Jenelle shops for her wedding dress, Kailyn graduates from college, Chelsea takes Watson to the doctor, and Briana adjusts to life with Stella.
03/10/2017
Full Ep
33:01
S8 • E15Teen Mom 2Love You, Mean It
Leah worries about Aleeah's behavior, Chelsea asks Aubree if she wants to change her last name, Kailyn prepares for a family vacation, and Briana rushes Stella to the hospital.
10/10/2017
Full Ep
30:44
S8 • E16Teen Mom 2Emotional Roller Coaster
Chelsea prepares Aubree for second grade, Jenelle celebrates Jace's birthday, Leah takes the girls to Florida, and Briana gets shocking news about Stella.
17/10/2017
Full Ep
29:36
S8 • E17Teen Mom 2In Sod We Trust
Leah sends the girls off to school, Chelsea prepares for her wedding reception, Briana talks to Devoin about his involvement in Nova's life, and Kailyn gets ready for her new baby.
31/10/2017
Full Ep
29:16
S8 • E18Teen Mom 2The Ties that Bind
Jenelle walks down the aisle and Chelsea celebrates her marriage. Leah tries to get Addie ready for her first day of preschool. Kailyn has her baby and Javi comes face to face with what could have been. Briana’s mother and Devoin nearly come to blows
07/11/2017
Full Ep
30:05
S8 • E19Teen Mom 2Not To Stir The Pot, But...
Briana reveals surprising news about Javi to Leah, Jenelle risks losing custody of Kaiser, and Adam is arrested again, forcing Chelsea to rethink visitation.
08/05/2018
